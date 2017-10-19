Rod Criss (left) of Staley tried for some extra yardage against Kearney on Oct. 6. Staley is 9-0 and is No. 1 in the Missouri Class 5 rankings.
Missouri high school football rankings released ahead of Friday’s postseason

By Sam McDowell

October 19, 2017 5:48 PM

They all count now.

The Missouri high school football playoffs begin Friday, with every team qualifying for the opening round. It’s a single-elimination bracket.

So how does everyone line up heading into the postseason? Below are the final regular-season rankings.

The 15-member media panel includes Sam McDowell, The Kansas City Star; Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan; Cameron Teague, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Mike Scott, Ozone Sports; Harrison Keegan, The Springfield News-Leader; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B Connoley, KRES radio; Chris Pobst, Sikeston Standard-Democrat; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; and Josh Mlot, Southeast Missourian.

First-place votes for the polls are in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

1. CBC (15), 8-1

2. Eureka, 9-0

3. Blue Springs, 7-2

4. Kirkwood, 7-1

5. Park Hill, 7-2

6. Rock Bridge, 8-1

7. Lee’s Summit West, 7-2

8. Lindbergh, 8-1

9. Hazelwood Central, 8-1

10. Rockhurst, 6-3

Also receiving votes: Joplin (8-1), Francis Howell (6-3), Ft. Zumwalt West (7-2)

CLASS 5

1. Staley (14), 9-0

2. Vianney, 8-1

3. Fort Zumwalt North (1), 9-0

4. Fort Osage, 7-2

5. Pattonville, 5-3

6. Liberty, 7-2

7. Poplar Bluff, 9-0

8. Battle, 6-3

9. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 9-0

10. Carthage, 6-3

Also receiving votes: Webster Groves (4-3)

CLASS 4

1. Webb City (15), 9-0

2. Carl Junction, 8-1

3. Parkway Central, 8-1

T4. Ladue, 7-2

T4. Kearney, 7-2

6. Platte County, 7-2

7. St. Francis Borgia, 9-0

8. Smithville, 8-1

9. MICDS, 7-2

10. Camdenton, 7-2

Also receiving votes: Moberly (7-2), Grain Valley (7-2), West Plains (7-2)

CLASS 3

1. McCluer South-Berkeley (14), 7-0

2. Blair Oaks (1), 9-0

3. Park Hills Central, 9-0

4. Chillicothe, 8-1

5. Seneca, 8-1

6. Eldon, 8-1

7. Maryville, 7-2

8. Center, 7-2

9. Hogan Prep Academy, 9-0

10. Mexico, 6-3

Also receiving votes: Reeds Spring (7-2), Springfield Catholic (7-2), Cassville (6-3)

CLASS 2

1. Lamar (13), 8-0

2. Trinity (2), 8-0

3. Lutheran North, 9-0

4. Ava, 9-0

5. Cardinal Ritter, 8-1

6. Lafayette County, 9-0

7. North Callaway, 8-1

8. Lexington, 8-1

9. Palmyra, 7-2

10. South Callaway, 8-1

Also receiving votes: Malden (8-1)

CLASS 1

1. Monroe City (14), 9-0

2. Marceline (1), 9-0

3. Valle Catholic, 8-1

4. Hamilton-Penney, 8-1

5. Lincoln, 9-0

6. Pierce City, 9-0

7. Fayette, 7-1

8. Princeton, 9-0

9. Hayti, 7-2

10. Sarcoxie, 8-1

Also receiving votes: Westran (7-2), Thayer (6-3)

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

