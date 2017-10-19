Missouri high school football rankings released ahead of Friday’s postseason

They all count now.
The Missouri high school football playoffs begin Friday, with every team qualifying for the opening round. It’s a single-elimination bracket.
So how does everyone line up heading into the postseason? Below are the final regular-season rankings.
The 15-member media panel includes Sam McDowell, The Kansas City Star; Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan; Cameron Teague, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Mike Scott, Ozone Sports; Harrison Keegan, The Springfield News-Leader; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B Connoley, KRES radio; Chris Pobst, Sikeston Standard-Democrat; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; and Josh Mlot, Southeast Missourian.
First-place votes for the polls are in parenthesis.
CLASS 6
1. CBC (15), 8-1
2. Eureka, 9-0
3. Blue Springs, 7-2
4. Kirkwood, 7-1
5. Park Hill, 7-2
6. Rock Bridge, 8-1
7. Lee’s Summit West, 7-2
8. Lindbergh, 8-1
9. Hazelwood Central, 8-1
10. Rockhurst, 6-3
Also receiving votes: Joplin (8-1), Francis Howell (6-3), Ft. Zumwalt West (7-2)
CLASS 5
1. Staley (14), 9-0
2. Vianney, 8-1
3. Fort Zumwalt North (1), 9-0
4. Fort Osage, 7-2
5. Pattonville, 5-3
6. Liberty, 7-2
7. Poplar Bluff, 9-0
8. Battle, 6-3
9. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 9-0
10. Carthage, 6-3
Also receiving votes: Webster Groves (4-3)
CLASS 4
1. Webb City (15), 9-0
2. Carl Junction, 8-1
3. Parkway Central, 8-1
T4. Ladue, 7-2
T4. Kearney, 7-2
6. Platte County, 7-2
7. St. Francis Borgia, 9-0
8. Smithville, 8-1
9. MICDS, 7-2
10. Camdenton, 7-2
Also receiving votes: Moberly (7-2), Grain Valley (7-2), West Plains (7-2)
CLASS 3
1. McCluer South-Berkeley (14), 7-0
2. Blair Oaks (1), 9-0
3. Park Hills Central, 9-0
4. Chillicothe, 8-1
5. Seneca, 8-1
6. Eldon, 8-1
7. Maryville, 7-2
8. Center, 7-2
9. Hogan Prep Academy, 9-0
10. Mexico, 6-3
Also receiving votes: Reeds Spring (7-2), Springfield Catholic (7-2), Cassville (6-3)
CLASS 2
1. Lamar (13), 8-0
2. Trinity (2), 8-0
3. Lutheran North, 9-0
4. Ava, 9-0
5. Cardinal Ritter, 8-1
6. Lafayette County, 9-0
7. North Callaway, 8-1
8. Lexington, 8-1
9. Palmyra, 7-2
10. South Callaway, 8-1
Also receiving votes: Malden (8-1)
CLASS 1
1. Monroe City (14), 9-0
2. Marceline (1), 9-0
3. Valle Catholic, 8-1
4. Hamilton-Penney, 8-1
5. Lincoln, 9-0
6. Pierce City, 9-0
7. Fayette, 7-1
8. Princeton, 9-0
9. Hayti, 7-2
10. Sarcoxie, 8-1
Also receiving votes: Westran (7-2), Thayer (6-3)
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments