Kansas high school football rankings: Miege, DeSoto, Tongie still unbeaten

By Maria Torres

October 12, 2017 11:54 AM

As district competition begins, Bishop Miege, De Soto and Tonganoxie remain undefeated in Class 4A-Division I high school football.

Following Week 6 wins over Olathe schools, Shawnee Mission East and Lawrence Free State retained their distinctions as the only area football teams to remain ranked in Kansas Class 6A.

The only movement in the rankings this week in the rankings compiled by Varsity Kansas was St. James Academy falling to fourth in Class 5A with a loss to Aquinas.

CLASS 6A

1. Free State 6-0 (1)

2. Derby 5-1 (2)

3. SM East 5-1 (3)

4. Wichita Northwest 5-1 (4)

5. Topeka 5-1 (5)

CLASS 5A

1. Goddard 6-0 (1)

2. Aquinas 5-1 (2)

3. Carroll 5-1 (4)

4. St. James 5-1 (3)

5. Wichita Heights 4-2 (NR)

CLASS 4A-DIV. I

1. Miege 6-0 (1)

2. De Soto 6-0 (2)

3. Buhler 5-1 (3)

4. Maize South 5-1 (4)

5. Andale 6-0 (5)

CLASS 4A-DIV. II

1. Pratt 6-0 (1)

2. Scott City 6-0 (3)

3. Holcomb 5-1 (5)

4. Columbus 5-1 (2)

5. Santa Fe Trail 5-1 (NR)

CLASS 3A

1. Nemaha Central 6-0 (1)

2. Phillipsburg 6-0 (2)

3. Silver Lake 6-0 (3)

4. Conway Springs 6-0 (4)

5. Galena 6-0 (NR)

CLASS 2-1A

1. Lyndon 6-0 (1)

2. Jefferson North 6-0 (2)

3. Smith Center 5-1 (3)

4. Ell-Saline 5-0 (4)

5. Valley Heights 5-0 (5)

8-MAN-DIV. I

1. Burlingame 6-0 (1)

2. Spearville 6-0 (3)

3. West Elk 6-0 (4)

4. Osborne 5-1 (5)

5. St. Francis 5-1 (2)

8-MAN-DIV. II

1. Hanover 5-0 (1)

2. Pike Valley 5-0 (2)

3. Hutch Central Christian 6-0 (3)

4. Dighton 6-0 (4)

5. Hodgeman County 4-1 (5)

