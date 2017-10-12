Missouri high school football rankings: It’s almost playoff time

It took eight weeks, but the Missouri high school football state rankings finally found some stability. Only one new team entered any of the six polls — MICDS in Class 4.
All of the projections, however, will be meaningless soon. This is the final week of the regular season in Missouri. Every team automatically qualifies for the first round of the playoffs next week, with the matchups determined by district seeding.
As for the state rankings heading into the final week, the 15-member media panel includes Sam McDowell, The Kansas City Star; Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan; Cameron Teague, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Mike Scott, Ozone Sports; Harrison Keegan, The Springfield News-Leader; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B Connoley, KRES radio; Chris Pobst, Sikeston Standard-Democrat; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; and Josh Mlot, Southeast Missourian.
Here are the polls. First-place votes are in parenthesis.
CLASS 6
1. CBC (13), 7-1
2. Eureka (2), 8-0
3. Blue Springs, 6-2
4. Lee’s Summit West, 7-1
5. Kirkwood, 6-1
6. Park Hill, 6-2
7. Rock Bridge, 7-1
8. Lindbergh, 7-1
9. Hazelwood Central, 7-1
10. Rockhurst, 5-3
Also receiving votes: Francis Howell (6-2), Ft. Zumwalt West (6-2), Joplin (7-1)
CLASS 5
1. Vianney (15), 8-0
2. Staley, 8-0
3. Fort Zumwalt North, 8-0
4. Liberty, 7-1
5. Fort Osage, 6-2
6. Poplar Bluff, 8-0
7. Pattonville, 4-3
8. Battle, 5-3
9. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 8-0
10. Webster Groves, 4-2
Also receiving votes: Carthage (5-3)
CLASS 4
1. Webb City (15), 7-0
2. Carl Junction, 7-1
3. Platte County, 7-1
4. Parkway Central, 7-1
5. Ladue, 6-2
6. Kearney, 6-2
7. St. Francis Borgia, 8-0
8. Smithville, 7-1
9. MICDS, 6-2
10. Parkway North, 4-4
Also receiving votes: St. Mary’s (7-1), Grain Valley (6-2), Moberly (6-2), West Plains (6-2), Camdenton (6-2)
CLASS 3
1. McCluer South-Berkeley (14), 6-0
2. Blair Oaks (1), 8-0
3. Park Hills Central, 8-0
4. Seneca, 8-0
5. Chillicothe, 7-1
6. Center, 7-1
7. Eldon, 7-1
8. Maryville, 6-2
9. Hogan Prep Academy, 8-0
10. Springfield Catholic, 7-1
Also receiving votes: Mexico (6-2)
CLASS 2
1. Lamar (13), 7-0
2. Trinity (2), 7-0
3. Lutheran North, 8-0
4. Ava, 8-0
5. Cardinal Ritter, 7-1
6. Lafayette County, 8-0
7. North Callaway, 7-1
8. Palmyra, 7-1
9. Lexington, 7-1
10. South Callaway, 7-1
Also receiving votes: Malden (7-1), 8
CLASS 1
1. Monroe City (14), 8-0
2. Marceline (1), 8-0
3. Valle Catholic, 7-1
4. Hamilton-Penney, 7-1
5. Lincoln, 8-0
6. Pierce City, 8-0
7. Fayette, 6-1
8. Princeton, 8-0
9. Sarcoxie, 8-0
10. Hayti, 6-2
Also receiving votes: Thayer (6-2), East Buchanan (7-1), Westran (6-2), Adrian (8-0), Crest Ridge (8-0)
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments