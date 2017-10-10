Notre Dame de Sion freshman Megan Propeck wins state golf tournament

Notre Dame de Sion freshman Megan Propeck shanked her first shot off the tee on the opening hole of the Missouri Class 2 state tournament Tuesday.
But it was all smooth sailing afterward.
Propeck rallied for a birdie on that first hole and cruised from there, winning the Class 2 state championship at Sedalia Country Club.
She shot an even-par 70 Tuesday, sidestepping windy, rainy conditions to finish with a two-day total of 141 and win the tournament by 2 strokes.
“It wasn’t the greatest first tee shot, but I just told myself to pull it together and try to make par,” Propeck said in a phone interview. “I ended up getting a birdie, and I was just really consistent after that.”
Her teammates were, too. Sion finished second in the team standings, 10 shots behind St. Joseph’s Academy. Sion’s five-player lineup was made up of three freshmen and two sophomores.
The start of the round was delayed an hour in Sedalia, and it rained off and on all day.
“A lot of them had never played in conditions like that, so I’m very proud of the way they adjusted,” Sion coach Dana Hoeper said.
Liberty’s Abigail Howard finished 19th in the tournament.
CLASS 1
Pembroke Hill senior India Gaume finished her high school career with a fourth straight top-six finish at the Class 1 tournament.
This one came in unusual fashion. The second round of the Class 1 tournament was canceled Tuesday due to rain in Columbia, leaving Monday’s opening round to stand as the final championship scores.
Gaume finished in a tie for second place after carding a 74 on Monday, 5 shots behind Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) golfer Sarah Bell.
“I was really hoping to play one more round,” Gaume said. “But I’m really happy with how our team played. I’m going to look back on all four years with so many great memories with great teams.”
Pembroke Hill finished second in the team race, 36 shots back of Notre Dame. It has placed among the top-3 in four straight seasons.
Raiders golfer Grace Parkerson was 10th; St. Michael the Archangel’s Vera Bohning placed 12th; and Pembroke Hill’s Emily Dickey tied for 15th.
Gaume was third last fall, first in 2015 and sixth in 2014.
