Liberty girls basketball coach placed on leave pending misconduct investigation

Liberty High School girls basketball coach Noah Simpson was placed on administrative leave last week, pending the results of a misconduct investigation.
Simpson is also a teacher at the school.
He was placed on leave Thursday, after a concern was raised, according to a Liberty Public Schools spokesperson, who would not refer to Simpson by name or explain the nature of the misconduct allegation.
“LPS takes any report of alleged misconduct seriously,” director of communications Dallas Ackerman wrote in a statement. “Expectations of our staff members are made clear, and board policies are in place should a situation arise. It is not the practice of Liberty Public Schools to comment on personnel matters. Investigations take time, and it is important to respect all involved.”
Simpson could not be immediately reached for comment.
He is in his sixth year at Liberty and has served as the head girls basketball coach all six years. The team made back-to-back Missouri Class 5 Final Four appearances in 2015 and 2016.
