Lee’s Summit North prevails in penalty filled contest

Lee’s Summit North coach Jamar Mozee wouldn’t blame all the ugliness on his players. And he didn’t shy away from pointing out who should share in it either.
It certainly wasn’t pretty – not with a whopping 16 penalties for 140 yards – but North survived, capitalizing on two critical Lee’s Summit mistakes and hanging on for a 14-7 Suburban Gold Conference victory Friday night at Lee’s Summit.
While clearly excited to beat Lee’s Summit for the first time since 2009 and go to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play for the first time in school history, Mozee couldn’t hide his frustration with the officiating. Seven of the flags were for holding, which Mozee found especially puzzling.
“I’m not calling everything mistakes,” Mozee said. “Some of those calls … everything wasn’t a mistake. I’m going to stand up for my kids a little bit.
“I’d get it if that was an ongoing thing, but that hasn’t happened any other game.”
Lee’s Summit had its share of penalties and miscues as well, with six penalties for 65 yards in game that saw both teams struggle to find some offensive rhythm. Both defenses played a role in that, too. While the Broncos kept Lee’s Summit quarterback Darrias Pearsall from finding much success passing and kept running back Preston Whitworth from breaking big runs, the Tigers were equally effective at slowing down North quarterback Christian Carter and the Broncos’ speedy running game.
Mistakes would be the deciding factor. And Lee’s Summit made two mistakes that proved fatal.
With Lee’s Summit driving late in the second quarter of a scoreless game, Pearsall threw a pass right into the arms of North linebacker Kienen Gaskin, who ran it back untouched 55 yards for a pick six.
Early in the fourth quarter, a bad snap forced Tigers punter Evan Sanders to run the ball out of the end zone to the Lee’s Summit 5-yard line, setting up a 4-yard touchdown run by Carter one play later.
“We gave them their scores,” Lee’s Summit coach Eric Thomas said. “Defense played their butts off. They pitched a shutout. That’s three weeks in a row they’ve played really well and kept us in the game.”
Lee’s Summit (2-4, 0-3) bounced back from the interception with an 11-play, 73 yard drive that started with 1 minute, 27 seconds left in the first half and ended with Pearsall lobbing a 1-yard pass to Somaj Brewer, who bobbled the ball a couple of times before grabbing it in the back corner of the end zone as time expired.
But the Tigers couldn’t carry the momentum of the quick score into the second half. Lee’s Summit managed only three first downs in the third quarter as it also bogged down with mistakes and penalties.
“We failed offensively to move the ball at all in the second half,” Thomas said. “We couldn’t get anything going.”
North had the same problem as the penalties mounted. On one series alone, a holding penalty negated a 39-yard touchdown run by Carter, and false start and holding calls back-to-back left them facing third down and 38 yards to go.
“We’re a running team,” Mozee said. “When you’re first and 20 all night, it’s not a matter of execution. You can’t overcome that.”
After scoring the go-ahead touchdown, North held Lee’s Summit to three-and-out and drained the Tigers’ chances with a 17-play, 72-yard drive that chewed almost nine minutes off the clock. The Broncos thought the drive ended with a 12-yard TD run by Carter, but the officials ruled he fumbled the ball before crossing the goal line and that Lee’s Summit had recovered it in the end zone.
“I think I had a touchdown, because when I fell in the end zone, my elbow hit first,” Carter said. “The refs were against us all night.”
Lee’s Summit got the ball back with 1:55 left, but the Tigers could only get to the North 41 before running out of downs, and time, with 43 seconds left.
“The kids kept playing,” Mozee said. “That was my message to preach since (losing at Lee’s Summit West two weeks ago). The fourth quarter they kind of faded, but they didn’t fade tonight. They kept fighting.”
And fighting through all the ugliness, both deserved and undeserved.
“We were just fighting against all the adversity,” Carter said. “We just came together as a team and did it all together.”
