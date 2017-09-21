Milton Braasch II of Shawnee Mission East was brought down by Chris Castrop and Matt O’Keefe of Rockhurst during the Hawklets victory last Friday.
High School Sports

Shawnee Mission East dethroned in Week 3 Kansas high school football rankings

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

September 21, 2017 4:45 PM

In post-Week 3 Kansas high school football rankings compiled by Varsity Kansas, Lawrence Free State saw some upward movement in Class 6A and St. Thomas Aquinas fell in Class 5A.

Free State has opened the season on a 3-0 tear, with its latest victory coming against Park Hill. The Firebirds have outscored opponents 126-25 in that span. They will host Shawnee Mission Northwest on Friday.

Shawnee Mission East dropped back a spot in Class 6A after losing to Rockhurst, 21-17.

Aquinas lost to Bishop Miege, 27-14, and tumbled from its spot atop Class 5A.

CLASS 6A

1. Lawrence Free State 3-0 (2)

2. SM East 2-1 (1)

3. Blue Valley 2-1 (4)

4. Derby 2-1 (3)

5. Topeka 3-0 (5)

CLASS 5A

1. Goddard 3-0 (2)

2. Wichita Bishop Carroll 3-0 (3)

3. St. Thomas Aquinas 2-1 (1)

4. St. James 3-0 (4)

5. Mill Valley 2-1 (5)

CLASS 4A-DIV. I

1. Bishop Miege 3-0 (1)

2. Maize South 3-0 (2)

3. De Soto 3-0 (3)

4. Basehor-Linwood 3-0 (4)

5. McPherson 2-1 (5)

CLASS 4A-DIV. II

1. Pratt 3-0 (2)

2. Columbus 3-0 (3)

3. Wichita Collegiate 2-1 (1)

4. Scott City 3-0 (4)

5. Santa Fe Trail 3-0 (NR)

CLASS 3A

1. Nemaha Central 3-0 (1)

2. Phillipsburg 3-0 (2)

3. Silver Lake 3-0 (3)

4. Conway Springs 3-0 (4)

5. Marysville 3-0 (5)

CLASS 2-1A

1. Lyndon 3-0 (1)

2. Jefferson North 3-0 (2)

3. Valley Heights 3-0 (3)

4. Smith Center 2-1 (4)

5. Ell-Saline 3-0 (5)

8-MAN-DIV. I

1. Burlingame 3-0 (1)

2. St. Francis 3-0 (2)

3. Spearville 3-0 (3)

4. Osborne 3-0 (4)

5. Victoria 3-0 (5)

8-MAN-DIV. II

1. Hanover 3-0 (1)

2. Pike Valley 3-0 (2)

3. Hutch Central Christian 3-0 (4)

4. Dighton 3-0 (5)

5. Hodgeman County 2-1 (NR)

