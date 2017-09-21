Liberty on the rise: Here are the Missouri high school football Week 6 rankings

When Liberty travels to Platte County on Friday, it will be a meeting of two top 4-ranked high school football teams in Missouri.
After its fifth consecutive win to open the season last week, Liberty climbed to No. 4 in the latest Missouri Class 5 state media rankings. Platte County, which was unranked to open the season, sits at No. 4 in Class 4 after its 4-1 start.
The 15-member media panel includes Sam McDowell, The Kansas City Star; Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan; Cameron Teague, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Mike Scott, Ozone Sports; Harrison Keegan, The Springfield News-Leader; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B Connoley, KRES radio; Chris Pobst, Sikeston Standard-Democrat; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; and Josh Mlot, Southeast Missourian.
Here are the polls. First-place votes are in parenthesis.
CLASS 6
1. CBC (14), 4-1
2. Eureka (1), 5-0
3. Park Hill, 4-1
4. Blue Springs, 3-2
5. Kirkwood, 4-1
6. Lee’s Summit West, 4-1
7. Rockhurst, 4-1
8. Lindbergh, 5-0
9. Hazelwood Central, 4-1
10. Francis Howell, 4-1
Also receiving votes: Rock Bridge (4-1), Ritenour (5-0)
CLASS 5
1. Vianney (15), 5-0
2. Staley, 5-0
3. Fort Zumwalt North, 5-0
4. Liberty, 5-0
5. Fort Osage, 4-1
6. Battle, 3-2
7. Pattonville, 2-2
8. Webster Groves, 3-1
9. Nixa, 5-0
10. Carthage, 3-2
Also receiving votes: William Chrisman (4-1), Chaminade (2-3)
CLASS 4
1. Webb City (15), 5-0
2. Carl Junction, 4-1
3. Kearney, 4-1
4. Platte County, 4-1
5. Parkway North, 3-2
6. Parkway Central, 4-1
7. Ladue, 3-2
8. Harrisonville, 3-2
9. Camdenton, 4-1
10. West Plains, 4-1
Also receiving votes: MICDS (3-2), St. Francis Borgia (5-0), Smithville (5-0), Hannibal (3-2)
CLASS 3
1. McCluer South-Berkeley (15), 4-0
2. Blair Oaks, 5-0
3. Park Hills Central, 5-0
4. Chillicothe, 5-0
5. Maryville, 4-1
6. Seneca, 5-0
7. Center, 4-1
8. Mt. Vernon, 4-1
9. Miller Career, 3-2
10. Eldon, 4-1
Also receiving votes: Boonville (3-2)
CLASS 2
1. Lamar (13), 4-0
2. Trinity (2), 4-0
3. Lutheran North, 5-0
4. Ava, 5-0
5. Mountain Grove, 4-1
6. Centralia, 5-0
7. Lexington, 5-0
8. Cardinal Ritter, 4-1
9. North Callaway, 4-1
T10. Lafayette County, 5-0
T10. South Callaway, 4-1
Also receiving votes: Lathrop (4-1), Palmyra (4-1), Brentwood (3-1), Lawson (3-2)
CLASS 1
1. Valle Catholic (11), 5-0
2. Monroe City (4), 5-0
3. Marceline, 5-0
4. Hamilton-Penney, 4-1
5. Lincoln, 5-0
6. Hayti, 5-0
7. Pierce City, 5-0
8. Thayer, 4-1
9. Lockwood, 5-0
10. Fayette, 4-1
Also receiving votes: Westran (4-1), Princeton (5-0)
