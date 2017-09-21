Robert Rawie, with ball, leads Liberty into one of the most highly anticipated games of the week.
Robert Rawie, with ball, leads Liberty into one of the most highly anticipated games of the week. Susan Pfannmuller Special to the Star
Robert Rawie, with ball, leads Liberty into one of the most highly anticipated games of the week. Susan Pfannmuller Special to the Star

High School Sports

Liberty on the rise: Here are the Missouri high school football Week 6 rankings

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

September 21, 2017 2:17 PM

When Liberty travels to Platte County on Friday, it will be a meeting of two top 4-ranked high school football teams in Missouri.

After its fifth consecutive win to open the season last week, Liberty climbed to No. 4 in the latest Missouri Class 5 state media rankings. Platte County, which was unranked to open the season, sits at No. 4 in Class 4 after its 4-1 start.

The 15-member media panel includes Sam McDowell, The Kansas City Star; Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan; Cameron Teague, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Mike Scott, Ozone Sports; Harrison Keegan, The Springfield News-Leader; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B Connoley, KRES radio; Chris Pobst, Sikeston Standard-Democrat; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; and Josh Mlot, Southeast Missourian.

Here are the polls. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

1. CBC (14), 4-1

2. Eureka (1), 5-0

3. Park Hill, 4-1

4. Blue Springs, 3-2

5. Kirkwood, 4-1

6. Lee’s Summit West, 4-1

7. Rockhurst, 4-1

8. Lindbergh, 5-0

9. Hazelwood Central, 4-1

10. Francis Howell, 4-1

Also receiving votes: Rock Bridge (4-1), Ritenour (5-0)

CLASS 5

1. Vianney (15), 5-0

2. Staley, 5-0

3. Fort Zumwalt North, 5-0

4. Liberty, 5-0

5. Fort Osage, 4-1

6. Battle, 3-2

7. Pattonville, 2-2

8. Webster Groves, 3-1

9. Nixa, 5-0

10. Carthage, 3-2

Also receiving votes: William Chrisman (4-1), Chaminade (2-3)

CLASS 4

1. Webb City (15), 5-0

2. Carl Junction, 4-1

3. Kearney, 4-1

4. Platte County, 4-1

5. Parkway North, 3-2

6. Parkway Central, 4-1

7. Ladue, 3-2

8. Harrisonville, 3-2

9. Camdenton, 4-1

10. West Plains, 4-1

Also receiving votes: MICDS (3-2), St. Francis Borgia (5-0), Smithville (5-0), Hannibal (3-2)

CLASS 3

1. McCluer South-Berkeley (15), 4-0

2. Blair Oaks, 5-0

3. Park Hills Central, 5-0

4. Chillicothe, 5-0

5. Maryville, 4-1

6. Seneca, 5-0

7. Center, 4-1

8. Mt. Vernon, 4-1

9. Miller Career, 3-2

10. Eldon, 4-1

Also receiving votes: Boonville (3-2)

CLASS 2

1. Lamar (13), 4-0

2. Trinity (2), 4-0

3. Lutheran North, 5-0

4. Ava, 5-0

5. Mountain Grove, 4-1

6. Centralia, 5-0

7. Lexington, 5-0

8. Cardinal Ritter, 4-1

9. North Callaway, 4-1

T10. Lafayette County, 5-0

T10. South Callaway, 4-1

Also receiving votes: Lathrop (4-1), Palmyra (4-1), Brentwood (3-1), Lawson (3-2)

CLASS 1

1. Valle Catholic (11), 5-0

2. Monroe City (4), 5-0

3. Marceline, 5-0

4. Hamilton-Penney, 4-1

5. Lincoln, 5-0

6. Hayti, 5-0

7. Pierce City, 5-0

8. Thayer, 4-1

9. Lockwood, 5-0

10. Fayette, 4-1

Also receiving votes: Westran (4-1), Princeton (5-0)

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Blue Valley players know Driskell 'looking down on us ... but we need to play for each other'

Blue Valley players know Driskell 'looking down on us ... but we need to play for each other' 0:42

Blue Valley players know Driskell 'looking down on us ... but we need to play for each other'
Bishop Miege QB Carter Putz: 'We have a lot of motivation to make it four' 1:21

Bishop Miege QB Carter Putz: 'We have a lot of motivation to make it four'
Widow of Blue Valley football coach on organ donation: 1:55

Widow of Blue Valley football coach on organ donation: "It just made sense"

View More Video