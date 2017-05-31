Smithville’s Jacob Boyd and Summit Christian Academy’s Carlie Queen, The Star’s Scholar-Athletes of the Year, threw out the first pitches before Wednesday’s Royals game against the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium.
Smithville’s Jacob Boyd and Summit Christian Academy’s Carlie Queen, The Star’s Scholar-Athletes of the Year, threw out the first pitches before Wednesday’s Royals game against the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

High School Sports

May 31, 2017 7:58 PM

The Star’s Scholar-Athletes throw out first pitches at Royals game

By Sam McDowell

The Royals recognized The Star’s Scholar-Athletes of the Year prior to Wednesday’s game, when Smithville’s Jacob Boyd and Summit Christian Academy’s Carlie Queen threw out the ceremonial first pitches.

For the record, both throws reached the catchers in the air.

Queen broke the Missouri high school high jump record Saturday, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 11 inches. It was her fourth straight high jump state title. She will attend Arkansas.

Boyd was a two-time wrestling state champion at Smithville and will attend Oklahoma on a scholarship.

