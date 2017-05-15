High school results for May 15

High schools
Baseball - Kansas regionals
CLASS 6, REGIONAL 1
Blue Valley 8, BV North 3
SM East 15, Wyandotte 3, 3 inn.
Champ.: Blue Valley 1, SM East 0
CLASS 6A, REGIONAL 2
BV Northwest 5, Olathe South 0
SM Northwest 10, SM South 5
Champ.: BV Northwest 6, SM Northwest 1
CLASS 4A, DIVISION I
Atchison regional
Atchison 10, Tonganoxie 3
Basehor-Linwood 9, Piper 6
Bishop Miege regional
Eudora 9, Spring Hill 5
Baseball - Missouri districts
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14
Lee’s Summit North 10, Grain Valley 7
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15
Liberty 5, Kearney 1
Liberty North 9, Fort Osage 8
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16
Platte County 5, Park Hill South 1
Staley 5, St. Joseph Central 2
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13
Harrisonville 6, Odessa 0
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13
Lincoln Prep 22, Cristo Rey 12
Pembroke Hill 18, Alta Vista 0
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
Excelsior Springs 13, Van Horn 0, 5 inn.
Smithville 7, St. Pius X 3
CLASS 3, DISTRICT 14
Summit Christian Academy 7, Sherwood 0
CLASS 3, DISTRICT 15
Lawson 9, Carrollton 0
CLASS 2, DISTRICT 16
Concordia 13, West Platte 2
Boys golf - Missouri state tournaments
CLASS 4
In Joplin; at Twin Hills Country Club
First round, par 72
Team scores: 1. Springfield Glendale, 300; 2. Rockhurst, 305; 2. Chaminade, 306; 4. Columbia Rock Bridge, 318; T5. Liberty North, 320; T5. Lebanon, 320; 7. St. Louis University High, 321; 8. Lafayette (Wildwood), 332.
Top individuals: T1. Hoemann, Washington, 72; T1. Locke, SG, 72; T1. Moran, Eureka, 72; T4. Dubinski, CRB, 73; T4. Parrott, Liberty, 73; T4. Terschluse, CHA, 73; T7. Ahearn, Ladue Horton Watkins, 74; T7. Collins, LN, 74; T7. Meindl, Timberland, 74; T10. Gafner, SG, 75; T10. Horner, CHA, 75; T10. Propeck, ROCK, 75; T10. Wolfe, Timberland, 75; T14. Davis, SG, 76; T14. Bricker, SLUH, 76; T14. Enright, ROCK, 76; T14. Steelman, CRB, 76; T14. Kreikemeier, LW, 76; T19. Bessenbacher, ROCK, 77; T19. Heimann, Ft. Zumwalt East, 77; T19. Meek, SG, 77; T19. Mikesch, St. Joseph Central, 77; T19. Packel, ROCK, 77; T19. Watcher, SLUH, 77; T19. Wahle, DeSmet, 77; T19. Woolard, Poplar Bluff, 77.
CLASS 3
At Sedalia Country Club
First round, par 70
Team scores: 1. St. Francis Borgia, 303; 2. Priory, 305; 3. Nevada, 307; 4. Logan-Rogersville, 309; 5. Pembroke Hill, 320; 6. Helias Catholic, 322; 7. John Burroughs, 329; 8. Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 338.
Top individuals: 1. Watts, Southern Boone, 69; 2. Krantz, Osage, 70; T3. Garner, Cassville, 72; T3. Weaver, PRI, 72; T5. Alferman, SFB, 74; T5. Ferry, NEV, 74; T5. Quitno, NEV, 74; T5. Wagner, Central (Park Hills), 74; T5. Westrich, Farmington, 74; T10. Ritter, LR, 75; T10. Schroeder, SFB, 75; T10. Stange, PRI, 75; T10. Tiefenbrunn, Sullivan, 75; T10. Watson, Hannibal, 75; T15. Baldwin, JB, 76; T15. Blase, PRI, 76; T15. Bogue, Hannibal, 76; T15. Harrison, St. Charles, 76; T15. Hoerstkamp, SFB, 76; T15. Hoffman, PEMH, 76; T15. Kaiser, Monett, 76.
CLASS 2
At Fremont Hills Country Club
First round, par 69
Team scores: 1. Palmyra, 306; 2. Hermann, 311; 3. Bishop LeBlond, 323; 4. Blair Oaks, 333; 5. Maryville, 343; 6. California, 367; 7. Willow Springs, 371; 8. Saxony Lutheran, 374.
Top individuals: 1. Jungbluth, BLB, 67; 2. Parker, Father Toltan Regional Catholic, 68; 3. Lierz, BLB, 69; 4. R. Henson, HER, 71; 5. Sublette, PAL, 72; 6. Wilson, PAL, 73; 7. Venn, Father Toltan, 74; 8. Haltom, Ava, 75; T9. Hammond, PAL, 76; T9. Norman, Dixon, 76; T9. Roland, Lamar, 76; T12. Crow, Stafford, 77; T12. Heidger, HER, 77; T14. T. Henson, HER, 78; T14. VanRonzelen, BO, 78; T16. Backes, BO, 79; T16. Brown, Summit Christian Academy, 79; T16. Green, Penney, 79; 19. Pruett, Liberty (Mountain View), 80; T20. Price, Liberty (Mountain View), 81; T20. Twaddle, MAR, 81.
Boys golf - Kansas regionals
CLASS 4A
At Fort Scott CC
Team scores (top two qualify for state): 1. Burlington, 353; 2. Girard, 366; 3. Fort Scott, 367; 4. Louisburg, 383; 5. Paola, 392; 6. Frontenac. 447.
Individual medalists: 1. Watkins, Burlington, 77; 2. King, Fort Scott, 78; 3. Dillon, Louisburg, 82; 4. Sloyer, Burlington, 83; 5. S. Warner, Girard, 85; 6. VanHoecke, Paola, 89; 7. Martin, Louisburg, 92; 8. Brown, Girard, 92; 9. C. Warner, Girard, 92; 10. Haselhuhn, Burlington, 93.
Individual state qualifiers: King, Fort Scott, 78; Dillon, Louisburg, 82; VanHoecke, Paola, 89; Martin, Louisburg, 92; Fox, Fort Scott, 96.
CLASS 2A
At Prairie Highlands GC
Team scores (top three qualify for state): 1. KC Christian, 341; 2. Pittsburg Colgan, 344; 3. Lyndon, 550.
Individual medalists: 1. Allen, KC Christian, 80; 2. Marquardt, Colgan, 82; 3. Streeter, KC Christian, 82; 4. Wilbert, Colgan, 83; 5. Bickley, KC Christian, 85; 6. Beykirch, Colgan, 86; 7. Barnes, Colgan, 93; 8. Walker, West Elk, 94; 9. Rovenstine, KC Christian, 94; 10. Peterson, KC Christian, 94.
Individual state qualifiers: Walker, West Elk, 94; Gaumer, Seabury, 106, Toomay, Maranatha, 124; O’Neal, Uniontown, 127; Keeler, Pleasanton, 132.
CLASS 1A
At Cool Springs GC
Team scores (top three qualify for state): 1. Frankfort, 390; 2. Olpe, 412; 3. Immaculata, 417; 4. Hartford, 438; 5. Onaga, 446; 6. Linn, 459; 7. Centralia, 481.
Individual medalists: 1. Wheaton, Immaculata, 82; 2. Gore, Centralia, 86; 3. McGatlin, Linn, 89; 4. Hardwick, Frankfort, 90; 5. Butterfield, Hartford, 90; 6. Meyer, Linn, 92; 7. Pimple, Olpe, 96; 8. Bussman, Frankfort, 98; 9. Kufahl, Onaga, 98; 10. Anderson, Frankfort, 99.
Individual qualifiers: Gore, Centralia, 86; McGatlin, Linn, 89; Butterfield, Hartford, 90; Meyer, Linn, 92; Kufahl, Onaga, 98.
Girls soccer - Kansas regionals
CLASS 6A
Northeast Regional 1
Olathe South 10, Wyandotte 0
Northeast Regional 2
BV North 10, SM North 0. BVN (Igwe 2, Nix 2, Runnebaum 2, Haug, Farrington, Krueger, Peshoff; shutout by McGruder). Records: BVN 14-3, SMN 2-15.
SM South 3, SM West 1
CLASS 5
Northeast Regional 3
St. Thomas Aquinas 10, Schlagle 0. STA (Klanke 3, Kimball, K. Heying, Yanes, Pigott, Janky, Linder, own goal; shutout by McEnroe, Hartnett).
CLASS 4-1A
Northeast Regional 1
Topeka Hayden 8, Heritage Christian 1
Northeast Regional 3
Maranatha Christian 14, Bishop Ward 0
Girls soccer - Missouri districts
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14
St. Teresa’s Academy 10, Raytown 0. STA (Rellihan 2, Plas 2, Farkas, Pierson, Powell, Garret, Duus, Scofield; shutout by Batliner, Franke). Records: STA 11-4, RAY 5-14.
CLASS 2, DISTRICT 13
Pembroke Hill 11, Southeast 0
CLASS 2, DISTRICT 15
Excelsior Springs 3, Chillicothe 2, OT
St. Pius X 5, Cameron 0
Area golf
U.S. OPEN LOCAL QUALIFYING
At The Golf Club at Creekmoor
Medalist: Justin Bardgett, Chesterfield, Mo., 70. Qualifiers: Jace Long, McKinney, Texas, 71; Sam Humphreys, Edmond, Okla., 72; Alex Forristal, Prairie Village, 72. Alternates: Chris Thompson, Lawrence, 73; Keenai Sampson, Maryville, Ill., 73.
HOLES IN ONE
AT LOCH LLOYD COUNTRY CLUB: Cliff McWilliams, No. 13, 146 yards, 5-hybrid.
AT SHIRKEY GOLF COURSE: Drew Brotherton, No. 16, 152 yards, 8-iron.
AT SHIRKEY GOLF COURSE: Billy Cringan, No. 16, 152 yards, 6-iron.
AT STALEY FARMS GOLF CLUB: Burrel Boley, No. 6, 173 yards, hybrid.
