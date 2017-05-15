State tennis tournament plays out in Olathe

For two days last week, some of the best high school tennis players in Kansas battled it out in the Class 6A state tennis tournament at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe.
When it was all over, Blue Valley West held the team title with a commanding 42-29 advantage over runner-up Blue Valley Northwest. BV Northwest was attempting to win a third consecutive team championship. Shawnee Mission East finished third.
The singles title went to Yash Mylavarapu of BV Northwest, who downed Brett Seaton of Olathe Northwest 6-1, 6-1 in the final. Mylavarapu finished the season with a 24-2 record.
BV West closed out the doubles final, with twin brothers Bruno and Rata Serra beating brothers Ryan and Nick Moody 6-3, 6-1 in the final. The Serra brothers finished 16-0.
At Harmon Park in Prairie Village, Bishop Miege’s Will Grier won the Class 4 singles title with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Wichita Collegiate’s Lakelin Conrad. Andrew Bock and Alec Bergeron of Mill Valley took third in doubles in the Class 5A meet in Topeka.
Comments