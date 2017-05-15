Park Hill a hot spot for high school district track

Park Hill High School was a busy place Saturday, with hundreds of high school athletes vying for a chance to move on toward the state track and field meet.
Park Hill played host to the Class 5 District 8 and Class 4 District 8 meets, with the top four finishers in each event advancing to sectional meets next weekend at Blue Springs South. The top four finishers at sectionals will qualify for the Class 4 and 5 state meets May 26-27 in Jefferson City.
Park Hill South won the Class 5 boys district team title, finishing ahead of Liberty North. Liberty North survived a close battle for the girls title, edging crosstown rival Liberty by four points.
Platte County and Kearney battled it out in the Class 4 boys district. Platte County was first with 210 points, Kearney took second with 201 and St. Joseph Lafayette was far back in third with 55.
Kearney beat out Platte County 159-136 in the Class 4 girls meet, with Smithville a close third with 130.
