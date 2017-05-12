High school results for May 12

High schools
Baseball
Thursday’s result
West Platte 8, Wellington-Napoleon 3
Boys lacrosse
SM East 17, Northland Spartans 6
Girls soccer
Belton 9, Raytown South 0. BEL (Miller 3, West 2, Austin, Cross, D’Attoma, Matthews; shutout by Aguirre, Myers). Records: BEL 12-11, RS 8-15.
Sumner Academy 4, East 1. SA (Acosta 2, Vovquez, Lotus). East (Civil).
Thursday’s results
BV North 4, Mill Valley 3, 2OT. BVN (Runnebaum 2, Branson, Preuss). MV (Freeman 2, Bush). Records: BVN 13-3, MV 8-5-2.
De Soto 2, Baldwin 0. DS (Beal, Panagakis; shutout by Rogers).
Boys tennis - Kansas state tournaments
CLASS 6A
At the College Boulevard Activity Center
First-round singles: Tran, BV Northwest, d. Landenberger, Wichita Northwest, 6-3, 6-2. Gupta, BV North, d. Kipp, Garden City, 6-3, 6-2. Fitzgerald, Olathe East, d. Bowman, Derby, 7-5, 6-3. Easton, Manhattan, d. West, Gardner Edgerton, 6-4, 7-5. Madhira, Olath North, d. Holroyd, Washburn Rural, 6-3, 6-1. Crist, Olathe North, d. Gernon, Topeka, 6-4, 6-0. Joyce, BV North, d. Kohlhorst, Campus, 6-1, 6-2. Kruse, Wichita South, d. Napier, SM East, 6-1, 6-2.
Second-round singles: Seaton, Olathe Northwestm vs. Tran, BV Northwest, 6-0, 6-1. Gupta, BV North, d. Cassidy, Washburn Rural, 6-1, 6-0. Fitzgerland, Olathe East, d. Groth, Dode City, 6-3, 6-4. Louiselle, SM East, d. Easton, Manhattan, 6-2, 6-4. Mylavarapu, BV Northwest, d. Madhira, Olathe North, 6-1, 6-1. Crist, Olathe North, d. Severud, Hutchinson, 6-1, 6-1. Clifton, Topeka, d. Joyce, BV North, 6-1, 7-6 (7-2). Mittleman, BV Westm d,. Kruse, Wichita South, 6-1, 6-0.
Singles quarterfinals: Seaton, Olathe Northwest, d. Gupta, BV North, 6-2, 6-2. Louiselle, SM East, d. Fitzgerald, Olathe East, 6-4, 6-3. Mylavarapu, BV Northwest, d. Crist, Olathe North, 6-2, 6-2. Mittleman, BV West, d. Clifton, Topeka, 6-0, 6-0.
First-round doubles: Hansen/Tubbesing, Blue Valley, d. Apsley/Page, Campus, 6-0, 6-3. Schuetz/Spicer, SM East, d. Barnes/McPherson, Wichita West, 6-0, 6-0. Pultz-Earle/Rasmussen, Lawrence Free State, d. Walls/Dunn, Derby, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). Naeem/Easton, Manhattan, d. Atzenweillier/Nielsen, Olathe North, 6-2, 6-2. Boschma/Firnhaber, Olathe Northwest, d. Palmer/Simmons, Derby, 6-4, 6-4. Czapinski/Nickel, Lawrence Free State, d. Greco/Richards, Junction City, 6-1, 6-0. Hui/Mukerjee, SM West, d. Ridgway/Lopez, Dodge City, 6-3, 6-2. Searl/Iba, SM South, d. Nickel/Haight, Wichita Northwest, 6-3, 6-4.
Second-round doubles: B. Serra/R. Serra, BV West, d. Hansen/Tubbesing, Blue Valley, 6-1, 6-0. Schuetz/Spicer, SM East, d. Lee/Whitney, Topeka, 6-3, 6-0. Pultz-Earle/Rasmussen, Lawrence Free State, d. Keller/Darter, Garden City, 6-3, 6-1. Wang/Acosta, Blue Valley, d. Naeem/Easton, Manhattan, 6-2, 6-1. Downing/Bhat, BV Northwest, d. Boschma/Firnhaber, Olathe Northwest, 6-1, 6-0. Czapinski/Nickel, Lawrence Free State, d. Talbert/Chan, Campus, 6-3, 6-1. Hui/Mukerjee, SM West, d. Peter/Schmidt, Washburn Rural, 6-3, 6-2. R. Moody/N. Moody, BV West, d. Searl/Iba, SM South, 6-2, 6-0.
Douvles quarterfinals: B. Serra/R. Serra, BV West, d. Schuetz/Spicer, SM East, 6-1, 6-0. Wang/Acosta, Blue Valley, d. Pultz-Earle/Rasmussen, Lawrence Free State, 6-1, 7-5. Downing/Bhat, BV Northwest, d. Czapinski/Nickel, Lawrence Free State, 6-1, 6-3. R. Moody/N. Moody, BV West, d. Hui/Mukerjee, SM West, 6-2, 6-3.
CLASS 5A
In Topeka; at Kossover Tennis Center
KC-area first-round singles: Klassen, Arkansas City, d. Couch, De Soto, 6-0, 6-0. Billings, Mill Valley, d. Jones, Andover, 6-2, 6-1. Richardson, Andover, d. McCabe, Mill Valley, 6-2, 6-3. Howard, Eisenhower, d. Allman, De Soto, 6-2, 6-0.
KC-area second-round singles: Sanders, Maize, d. Burke, St. James Academy, 6-3, 6-4. Billings, Mill Valley, d. Rogers, Valley Center, 4-6, 6-0 (9-7). Howes, St. James Academy, d. Pfeifer, Maize, 6-3, 6-4.
Quarterfinal singles: Hollis, Arkansas City, d. Sanders, Maize, 6-3, 6-3. Klassen, Arkansas City, d. Billings, Mill Valley, 6-0, 6-0. Howard, Eisenhower, d. Richardson, Andover, 6-2, 6-1. Steven, Bishop Carroll, d. Howes, St. James Academy, 6-0, 6-3.
KC-area first-round doubles: Brown/Huslig, Bishop Carroll, d. Renner/Shi, BV Southwest, 4-6, 6-3 (7-3). Foth/Michaelis, Salina Central, d. Niesen/Chastain, St. James Academy, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3. Brauer/Swift, Valley Center, d. Castinado/Schanefelt, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-0, 6-1. Karst/Singh, Newton, d. Kowynia/Gish, De Soto, 6-2, 6-0. Kratzer/Ohnmeis, Maize, d. Peterson/Schanker, Mill Valley, 6-1, 6-1.
KC-area second-round doubles: Bock/Bergeron, Mill Valley, d. Brown/Huslig, Bishop Carroll, 6-0, 6-0. Leiffer/Spradlin, St. James Academy, d. Kuebler/Gonzales, Topeka West, 6-0, 6-3.
Quarterfinal doubles: Bock/Bergeron, Mill Valley, d. Aills/Wilson, Salina South, 6-0, 6-0. Shima/Rice, Topeka West, d. Anderson/McGreevy, Eisenhower, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. Oxler/Stranghoner, Bishop Carroll, d. Latendresse/Gill, Topeka Seaman, 6-4, 6-3. Jobe/Schreiner, Maize, d. Leiffer/Spradlin, St. James Academy, 6-0, 6-2.
CLASS 4A
At Harmon Park Tennis Complex
KC-area first-round singles: Wells, Haven d. Zeller, Bishop Miege, 6-3, 6-3. Smart, Buhler, d. Schulz, Ottawa, 6-1, 6-1. Brumbaugh, Smoky Valley, d. North, Spring Hill, 6-0, 6-2. Wilson, Andover Central, d. Crabtree, Spring Hill, 6-2, 6-4.
KC-area second-round singles: Grier, Bishop Miege, d. Crowe, Winfield, 6-1, 6-1. Novak, McPherson, d. Edwards, Wellington, 6-1, 6-1. Snell, McPherson, d. Starbuck, Colby, 6-3, 6-0. Bass, Independence, d. Graves, Paola, 6-0, 7-6 (7-3).
Quarterfinal singles: Grier, Bishop Miege, d. Novak, McPherson, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Dixit, Parsons, d. Ewy, Wichita Collegiate, 6-3, 6-4. Conrad, Wichita Collegiate, d. Schroeder, Independence, 6-2, 6-0. Snell, McPherson, d. Bass, Independence, 6-1, 6-2.
KC-area first-round doubles: Jackley/Hagen, Bishop Miege, d. Clark/Wyse, Hays, 6-1, 6-0. Hoch/Nelson, Bonner Springs, d. Kraisinger/Penka, Larned, 6-4, 6-3. Hess/Evans, Scott Community, d. Wessling/Buckley, Baldwin, 6-1, 6-1. Prohaska/Kriwiel, Wichita Trinity, d. Lao/Corredor, Bishop Miege, 6-0, 6-1.
KC-area second-round doubles: Reilly/Thompson, Andover Central, d. Lange/Laskowski, Baldwin, 6-2, 6-1. Higler/Schabel, Independence, d. Jackley/Hagen, Bishop Miege, 6-3, 6-1. Schrader/Stewart, McPherson, d. Hoch/Nelson, Bonner Springs, 6-3, 6-1.
Quarterfinal doubles: Gartner/Regehr, Wichita Collegiate, d. Thompson/Reilly, Andover Central, 6-2, 6-1. Schrader/Stewart, McPherson, d. Hilger/Schabel, Independence, 6-0, 6-1. Berven/West, Abilene, d. Prohaska/Kriwiel, Wichita Trinity, 6-4, 6-3. Murphy/Wheeler, Wichita Collegiate, d. Federico/Sandstrom, Topeka Hayden, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
CLASS 3-1A
At Garden City High School
KC-area first-round singles: Harcrow, Trinity Catholic, d. Kern, KC Christian, 6-4, 2-6 (10-8). Weiner, Sterling, d. Spencer, KC Christian, 6-0, 6-1.
KC-area second-round singles: Bowlin, Maranatha Christian Academy, d. Haxton, Trego Community, 6-4, 6-2. Siemers, Maranatha Christian Academy, d. Reeves, Anthony/Harper-Chaparral, 6-0, 6-0.
KC-area first-round doubles: W. Clawson/G. Clawson, Meade, d. Lee/Hollingsworth, Immaculata, 6-2, 6-1. Jacobs/Olivas, Southwesterm Heights, d. Oster/Lockwood, Maranatha Christian Academy, 6-0, 4-6 (10-7). Knapp/Curtis, Hoisington, d. Knight/Grytsko, Maranatha Christian Academy, 6-4, 6-3. Kern/Wrablica, KC Christian, d. Hinds/MacMahon, Hoisington, 6-1, 6-2.
KC-area second-round doubles: Paul/VanderArk, KC Christian, d. Blanding/Oberle, Ellsworth, 6-1, 6-3. Kern/Wrablica, KC Christian, d. Cantrell/Kimmell, Kiowa-South Barber, 6-2, 6-4. Jones/Dugan, Conway Springs, d. Rader/Edmonds, Bishop Seabury Academy, 6-1, 6-4.
Quarterfinal singles: Paul/VanderArk, KC Christian, d. Riffel/Comley, Sterling, 6-3, 6-2. Winter/Mies, Conway Springs, d. Fulbright/Weiner, Sterling, 6-3, 6-4. DeLuca/Harcrow, Trinity Catholic, d. Kern/Wrablica, KC Christian, 6-1, 6-3. Beck/Liebl, Central Plains, d. Jones/Dugan, Conway Springs, 6-0, 6-1.
Boys tennis - Missouri team districts
CLASS 1, DISTRICT 14
Pembroke Hill 5, Barstow 4. No. 1 singles: Frye, BAR, d. Bortnick, PEMH, 6-2, 6-4. No. 1 doubles: King/Capan, BAR, d. Bortnick/Turtledove, PEMH, 8-4.
Track and field
FRONTIER LEAGUE MEET
Thursday at Eudora District Stadium
(Race distances in meters)
Boys team scores: 1. Paola, 140; 2. Spring Hill, 93; 3. De Soto, 90; 4. Ottawa, 86; 5. Eudora, 74; 6. Baldwin, 73; 7. Louisburg, 54.
Boys event winners
100: Rodriguez, DS, 11.07. 200: Rodriguez, DS, 22.39. 400; Wiliams, LOU, 51.59. 800: Wilson, PAO, 1:59.29. 1,600: Lutz, OTT, 4:35.77. 3,200: Bailey, BAL, 10:21.00. 110 hurdles: Ewing, SH, 15.82. 300 hurdles: Eilts, PAO, 41.12. 400 relay: De Soto, 43.25. 1,600 relay: Paola, 3:23.50. 3,200 relay: Paola, 8:28.25. High jump: Ewing, SH, 6-04. Pole vault: Manley, EUD, 14-02. Long jump: Bethea, OTT, 20-08.5. Triple jump: Phillips, PAO, 41-00. Shot put: Sterba, EUD, 52-07.5. Discus: Reed, OTT, 148-10. Javelin: Adamson, BAL, 174-05.
Girls team scores: 1. Paola, 204; 2. Baldwin, 146; 3. Eudora, 79; 4. De Soto, 77.5; 5. Lousiburg, 48; 6. Spring Hill, 41.5; 7. Ottawa, 13.
Girls event winners
100: Sauter, BAL, 12.82. 200: Sauter, BAL, 26.40. 400: Jones, PAO, 1:00.67. 800: Beiter, BAL, 2:30.91. 1,600: Collins, DS, 5:41.67. 3,200: Hiebert, EUD, 12:24.11. 100 hurdles: Patillo, PAO, 16.45. 300 hurdles: Ogle, BAL, 46.80. 400 relay: Paola, 50.02. 1,600 relay: Baldwin, 4:05.73. 3,200 relay: Baldwin, 10:27.99. High jump: Long, PAO, 5-03. Pole vault: VanHoecke, PAO, 10-10. Long jump: Lindenmeyer, BAL, 16-05.5. Triple jump: Urban, LOU, 33-07. Shot put: Kurtz, BAL, 38-07. Discus: Chaney, SH, 114-11. Javelin: Kurtz, BAL, 141-01.
Area bowling
300 GAME
AT BLUE SPRINGS BOWL: Grant Hargis.
Area golf
HOLE IN ONE
AT JOHN KNOX VILLAGE GC: Donald Berkihiser, No. 7, 66 yards, 8-iron.
