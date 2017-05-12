School, teachers spark success of Park Hill triple jumper, a Liberian refugee

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:29 Educators said he couldn't keep up. A mother's love finds a way for her autistic son. Pause 2:01 Virginia basketball signee Francesco Badocchi is a world-class pianist 1:26 New KCI terminal outlined at press conference 2:58 Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg 2:31 NASCAR Cup "haulers" move into Kansas Speedway's garage 1:57 Working toward a new single-terminal KCI 5:09 Son's letters home tell the story of World War I 6:34 Mayor Sly James reveals surprise plan for new KCI terminal 2:16 Excerpts from Sarah Huckabee Sanders' White House news briefing 0:23 Male robber at-large captured on camera in Lenexa Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Park Hill senior Papay Glaywulu wanted a letter for his varsity jacket so he got into doing jumps. Now he's among the best high schoolers in the nation in the triple jump. Watch Glaywulu triple jump at the Gary Parker Invitational at Blue Springs High School. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star