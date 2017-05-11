High School Sports

May 11, 2017 10:28 PM

High school results for May 11

High schools

Baseball

BV Northwest 5, Gardner Edgerton 1

Center 14, Ruskin 4, 6 inn.

Leavenworth 3, Smithville 2

Girls soccer

BV West 6, Olathe South 0. BVW (Krishna 2, Scopp 2, Jacobsen, Sherwood; shutout by Thomas, Greenberg). Records: BVW 14-1, OS 9-6-1.

East 10, Southeast 0. East (Hanke 6, Mathias 3, Suma; shutout by Jones).

Fort Osage 6, Ruskin 0. FO (Eager, Young, Schaberg, Fah, Newberry, Smith; shutout by Lyon). Records: FO 14-5, RUS 0-12.

LS North 1, Blue Springs South 1, 2OT (LSN wins 4-2 on PKs). LSN (Rock). BLSS (Stine). Records: LSN 17-3, BLSS 14-7.

Boys tennis - Missouri team districts

CLASS 2, DISTRICT 13

Wednesday’s final

Rockhurst 5, Lee’s Summit West 0

CLASS 2, DISTRICT 14

Blue Springs South 5, LS North 3. No. 1 singles: Nguyen, BLSS, d. French, LSN, 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Nguyen/Michael, BLSS, d. Leslie/McGurk, LSN, 8-1.

CLASS 2, DISTRICT 15

Wednesday’s final

Liberty 5, Liberty North 0

CLASS 2, DISTRICT 16

Park Hill 5, North Kansas City 0. No. 1 singles: did not finish. No. 1 doubles: McFee/Martin, PH, d. Nguyen/McCrummen, NKC, 8-5.

CLASS 1, DISTRICT 14

Wednesday’s final

Pembroke Hill 5, Barstow 4

CLASS 1, DISTRICT 14

Wednesday’s final

Trenton 5, Excelsior Springs 1

