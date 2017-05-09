High school results for May 9

High schools
Baseball
Blue Springs 8, Raymore-Peculiar 4
Excelsior Springs 13, Harrisonville 12
Olathe Northwest 4, Olathe East 2
Olathe Northwest 8, Olathe North 5
SM West 14, SM North 4, 5 inn.
St. Pius X 6, Nevada 1
Monday’s results
East Buchanan 18, West Platte 8, 6 inn.
Gardner Edgerton 15, Lansing 4, 5 inn.
Girls soccer
Blue Springs South 3, Blue Springs 0. BLSS (Poertner, Voigt, Severns; shutout by Swanson).
BV West 2, BV Southwest 1. BVW (Popoola, Krishna). BVSW (Ruffalo).
Heritage Christian 3, Bishop Seabury 2
LS North 2, LS West 0. LSN (Mitchell, Davis; shutout by Peters). Records: LSN 15-3, LSW 14-5.
Northeast 4, Southeast 0. NE (Sy 4; shutout by Surrez).
Park Hil South 5, St. Joseph Central 0. PHS (Bolger 2, Mazeitis, Maddox, Serrone-Brown; shutout by Montgomery, Evans).
Platte County 10, Grandview 0. PC (Vologna 4, Hall 2, Valentine 2, Castro, Smith; shutout by Wiedmer).
Raytown 2, Belton 1. RAY (Eng, Vanway). BEL (Miller). Records: RAY 5-13, BEL 11-11.
SM Northwest 3, Olathe North 2. SMNW (Keller, Haley, Nugent). ON (Keny, Stirling).
SM West 8, Leavenworth 0. SMW (Florez 2, Luginsland 2, Parker, Leslie, Wilkus, Barkema; shutout by Dvorak). Records: SMW 6-8-2, LEAV 3-13.
Monday’s results
Belton 4, Winnetonka 0. BEL (Gross 2, Yinger, Lesch; shutout by Aguirre). Records: BEL 11-10, WIN 8-11.
Blue Springs South 4, Lee’s Summit 1
BV North 8, SM North 1. BVN (Igwe 2, Branson 2, Runnebaum, Peshoff, Farrington, Krueger). SMN (Denham). Records: BVN 12-3, SMN 2-12.
Softball
Eudora 12-3, De Soto 0-1
Piper 15-4, Lansing 2-0
Boys tennis - Missouri team districts
CLASS 2, DISTRICT 9
Columbia Rock Bridge 5, Grain Valley 0
CLASS 2, DISTRICT 13
Monday’s results
Belton 5, Grandview 0
Raymore-Peculiar 5, Ruskin 0
CLASS 2, DISTRICT 14
Blue Springs South 5, Truman 0. No. 1 singles: Nguyen, BLSS, vs. Savidge, TRU, 6-3, 1-0 DNF. No. 1 doubles: Michael/Nguyen, BLSS, d. Savidge/Mangels, TRU, 8-1.
LS North 5, Lee’s Summit 3. No. 1 singles: Henry, LS, d. French, LSN, 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Henry/Bowne, LS, d. Leslie/McGurk, LSN, 8-1.
CLASS 2, DISTRICT 15
Liberty 5, Staley 0
Liberty North 5, Kearney 2
CLASS 2, DISTRICT 16
North Kansas City 5, Platte County 1
Park Hill 5, St. Joseph Central 0
CLASS 1, DISTRICT 12
Monday’s results
Clinton 5, Knob Noster 0
Nevada 5, Harrisonville 1
CLASS 1, DISTRICT 13
Lafayette County 5, Odessa 0
Marshall 5, Sedalia Sacred Heart 0
CLASS 1, DISTRICT 14
Barstow 5, O’Hara 0. No. 1 singles: Frye, BAR, d. House, OH, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: King/Capan, BAR, d. House/Eckart, OH, 8-2.
Pembroke Hill 5, St. Pius X 0
CLASS 1, DISTRICT 15
Excelsior Springs 5, Carrollton 2. No. 1 singles: Forstner, ES, d. Fitzpatrick, CAR, 7-6 (6-0), 7-5. No. 1 doubles: Forstner/Rogers, ES, d. Fitzpatrick/Davis, CAR, 8-2.
AREA GOLF
GREATER KC SENIORS GOLF ASSOC.
At Adams Pointe Golf Club, par 72
Individual low gross, low net flight winners: Flight 1: Don Davenport, 76; Richard Saxton, 64. Flight 2: Randy Watsson, 79; Rolan Duffield, 63. Flight 3: Lynn Fisher, 83; Tom Gruber, 60. Flight 4: Darold Niemeier, 85; Randy Burch, 58. Flight 5: Gary Chrisman, 89; Dennis Walso, 60. Flight 6: Larry Martin, 92; John Collura, 53.
PUBLIC LINKS SENIORS OF KANSAS
At St Andrews Golf Club, best 2 ball
Flight A: Wayne Smith, Robert Fowler, Steve Fishman, Robert Barnes, 127.0; Flight B: Bob LaPorte, Bob Butterworth, Bill Fay, Gary Nies, 116.0. Flight C: John Metheny, Ed Swob, Bob Reynolds, Don Jackson, 116.0; Flight D: Lee Thaete, Dennis Finucane, Don Krause, Sam Clough, 114.0.
TOMAHAWK HILLS SENIORS
Team, individual low net: 1. Bill Melcher, Bob Haines, Don Ochs, 239; 2. John Casper, Sam Corker, Don Hall, Gary McKee, 246; 3. Lance Gockel, All Fritz, Marvin Wilhelm, Jim Kuebler, 256.
WOMEN’S GREATER KC PUBLINKS
At Sunflower Hills, par 73
Medalist: Kim Grimes, 90. Net medalist: Patsy Byrnes, 70. Low gross/ low net flight winners: Championship flight: Pat Seber-Bradley, 90; Donna Reid, 77. First flight: Joyce Robinson, 92; Rachel Britt, 74. Second flight: Melba Gerber, 94; Janet Peterson, 71. Third flight: Kathy Cerra, 104; Paula White, 71.
HOLE IN ONE
AT DRUMM FARM GC: Kyle Sims, No. 2 (EC), 152 yards, 6-iron.
Professional tennis
Note: Seeded and U.S. players listed.
Mutua Madrid Open
MEN’S SECOND-ROUND SINGLES
Andy Murray (1), Britain, d. Marius Copil, Romania, 6-4, 6-3.
Dominic Thiem (8), Austria, d. Jared Donaldson, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
David Goffin (9), Belgium, d. Florian Mayer, Germany, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0.
WOMEN’S
SECOND-ROUND SINGLES
Simona Halep (3), Romania, d. Roberta Vinci, Italy, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2).
Oceane Dodin, France, d. Dominika Cibulkova (4), Slovakia, 6-2, 6-4.
Sam Stosur (16), Australia, d. Mariana Duque-Marino, Colombia, 6-3, 7-5.
Coco Vandweghe, United States, d. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Sorana Cirstea, Romania, d. Catherine Bellis, United States, 6-3, 6-2.
MEN’S SECOND-ROUND DOUBLES
Nick Kyrgios, Australia, and Jack Sock, United States, d. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Rajeev Ram (5), United States, 6-4, 6-4.
