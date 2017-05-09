Kearney’s boys, girls rule Suburban Blue Conference track

With the postseason on the horizon for track and field, Kearney’s boys and girls teams took advantage of one last chance to flex their muscles in the Suburban Blue Conference meet.
Kearney swept the boys and girls team titles last Friday at Belton’s Southwick Stadium. The Bulldog boys edged runner-up Platte County 366-336, while the girls held a commanding 392-296 edge over Platte County.
Kearney’s boys had a triple winner in Clayton Adams, who took home gold in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Adams won the 800 in 1 minute, 58.6 seconds and led a one-two-three Bulldog finish in the 1,600 in 4:35.55. Adams and Jacob Ewer went one-two for the Bulldogs in the 3,200, with Adams winning in 9:49.46.
Kearney also had champions with Garrett Miller in the discus and Aaron Hoffman in the javelin. The Bulldogs’ 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams were also winners.
Kearney’s girls champions included Emma Couch in the 100 hurdles, Ashlyn Gonzalez in the shot put, Courtney Minor in the discus, Grace Burkemper in the javelin and Callie Schwarzenbach in the triple jump. The girls 400 and 3,200 relay teams were also victorious.
Makuac Leet placed first in the high jump and second in the triple for Platte County’s boys, who also had Bryce Bearden and Jacob Laures finish first and second in the pole vault. The Pirates’ girls had Rebekah Geddes win both the 800 and 1,600, Lexi Elmore place first in the 3,200 and Isabelle Geddes win in the 300-meter hurdles.
Winnetonka’s Dinedye Denis won the girls 200 and 400, and Allyson Todd place first pole in the vault.
