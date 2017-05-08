High school results for May 8

High schools
Baseball
Liberty North 14, Raytown 4, 6 inn.
Lone Jack 21, Lutheran 0, 5 inn.
Park Hill 4, Raymore-Peculiar 3
Pembroke Hill 6, Van Horn 0
Rockhurst 6, Olathe South 5
St. James Academy 5, BV West 1
Boys golf
MISSOURI SECTIONALS
Note: The top two teams and top 12 individuals not on the qualifying teams advance to state.
Class 4, Sectional 4
At Paradise Pointe (the Posse), par 72
Team scores: 1. Rockhurst, 305; 2. Liberty North, 311; 3. Lee’s Summit West, 325; 4. Lee’s Summit, 327; 5. St. Joseph Central, 328; T6. Liberty, 331; T6. Staley, 331; 8. Park Hill, 343; 9. Lee’s Summit North, 348.
Rockhurst state qualifiers: 1. Packel, 72; T4. Propeck, 76; 11. Enright, 78; T12. Bessenbacher, 79; T18. St. Clair, 80.
Liberty North state qualifiers: 2. Neuerburg, 74; T6. Collins, 77; T6. Davis, 77; T27. Duffin, 83; 46. VanEgdom, 93.
Individual state qualifiers: 3. Worth, LSN, 75; T4. Dahmer, LSW, 76; T6. Holloway, STA, 77; T6. Parrott, LIB, 77; T6, Ramirez, North Kansas City, 77; T12. Johnston, LS, 79; T12. McGuire, LS, 79; T12. Mikesch, SJC, 79; T12. Wegner, Blue Springs South, 79; T18. Graves, PH, 80; T18. Jones, LSW, 80; T18. Roberts, STA, 80; T18. Snodgrass, PH, 80.
Class 3, Sectional 4
At Excelsior Springs Golf Course, par 72
Team scores: 1. Nevada, 317; 2. Pembroke Hill, 338; 3. St. Pius X, 344; 4. Platte County, 354; 5. Pleasant Hill, 364; 6. Warrensburg, 388.
Nevada state qualifiers: T1. Quitno, 75; T4. Ferry, 80; T6. Hammontree, 81; T6. Smith, 81; T42. Swearingen, 99.
Pembroke Hill state qualifiers: T4. Hoffman, 80; T10. Brooks, 85; T10. Green, 85; 17. Cohen, 88; T18. Innes, 89.
Individual state qualifiers: T1. Elling, SPX, 75; 3. Foreman, Cameron, 77; T6. Hessemyer, PC, 81; T6. Montgomery, Chillicothe, 81; T10. Chaszar, SPX, 85; T13. Boekhout, PC, 87; T13. Holden, Harrisonville, 87; T13. Jundt, Center, 87; T13. J. Stone, PLH, 87; T18. Gallagher, Kearney, 89; T18. Nielsen, Smithville, 89; T18. R. Stone, PLH, 89; T18. West, Cameron, 89.
Class 2, Sectional 4
At Shirkey Golf Club, par 71
Team scores: 1. Bishop LeBlond, 326; 2. Maryville, 330; 3. Summit Christian Academy, 363; 4. O’Hara, 368; 5. Penney, 372; 6. Archie, 440.
KC-area individual state qualifiers: 5. Bray, Barstow, 80; 8. Bruce, Barstow, 83; T11. Glade, SCA, 86; 14. Brown, SCA, 87; T15. Rieger, OH, 88; 18. White, OH, 89; 19. Beachner, OH, 90.
Girls soccer
KC Christian 3, Barstow 1. KCC (Leach 3). BAR (David).
Lee’s Summit North 1, Park Hill 0. LSN (Rock; shutout by Peters). Records: LSN 15-3, PH 13-6-2.
Lincoln Prep 4, East 0. LP (Puckett, Molina, Ogletree, Campbell; shutout by Furey).
Notre Dame de Sion 6, Liberty North 0. NDS (Gansner 2, Grimaldi , Knox, Orrick, Frerking; shutout by Fennewald, Wagner). Records: NDS 17-0, LN 17-4.
O'Hara 3, Center 0. OH (Sutberry 2, Niner; shutout by Haase).
Platte County 4, Raytown 0. PC (Eologna 2, Smith, Hall; shutout by Wiedmer). Records: PC 14-6-1, RAY 4-13.
St. Thomas Aquinas 5, Bishop Miege 0. STA (K. Heying 2, Woltering, Romme, M. Heying; shutout by McEnroe). Records: STA 12-3-1, BISH 7-7-1.
Summit Christian 12, Knob Noster 0. SC (Ginther 6, Pemberton, Brooks, Butler, Fanning, Berry, Painter).
William Chrisman 2, North Kansas City 0. WC (LaRoche, Simpson; shutout by Erikson). Records: WC 12-6-1, NKC 5-14.
Softball
St. Thomas Aquinas 11-11, Bishop Miege 1-1
Boys tennis - Missouri team districts
CLASS 2, DISTRICT 9
Grain Valley 5, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 0
CLASS 2, DISTRICT 14
Lee’s Summit 5, Fort Osage 0. No. 1 singles: Henry, LS, d. Seaba, FO, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Henry/Bowne, LS, d. Seaba/Smith, FO, 8-1.
Truman 5, Blue Springs 0
CLASS 2, DISTRICT 15
Kearney 5, William Chrisman 0
Staley 5, Winnetonka 0
CLASS 2, DISTRICT 16
North Kansas City 5, Oak Park 0
St. Joseph Central 5, Park Hill South 4
CLASS 1, DISTRICT 13
Sedalia Sacred Heart 5, Lexington 0
Odessa 1,. Wentworth Military Academy 0, forfeit
CLASS 1, DISTRICT 14
O’Hara 5, Lincoln Prep 0
St. Pius X 5, Lutheran 1
CLASS 1, DISTRICT 15
Carrollton 5, Richmond 2. No. 1 singles: Fitzpatrick, CAR, d. Lopez, RICH, 6-1, 6-3. No. 1 doubles: Fitzpatrick/Davis, CAR, d. Lopez/Hendricks, RICH, 9-8.
Chillicothe 5, Cameron 1
Track and field - Missouri districts
(Race distances in meters)
Note: The top four individuals in each event advance to sectionals.
CLASS 2, DISTRICT 6
Boys top five and area team scores: 1. Crest Ridge, 144; 2. Butler, 119; 3. Adrian, 93; 4. Tipton, 78; 5. Knob Noster, 77; 12. Lone Jack, 13.
Boys KC-area sectional qualifier
3,200: 4. Limas-Currea, LJ, 11:43.00.
Girls top five and area team scores: 1. Cole Camp, 120; 2. Adrian, 117; 3. Knob Noster, 113; 4. Butler, 98; 5. Sherwood, 55; 7. Lone Jack, 36.
Girls KC-area sectional qualifiers
1,600: 2. Wagner, LJ, 6:01.11. 3,200: 2. Wagner, LJ, 13:40.35; 3. Eichelberger, LJ, 13:45.38. 100 hurdles: 2. Poole, LJ, 17.03. 300 hurdles: 3. Poole, LJ, 51.66.
CLASS 1, DISTRICT 4
At Midway HS
Boys top five team scores: 1. Appleton City, 143; 2. Rich Hill, 103.5; 3. Midway, 92.5; T4. KC Lutheran, 79; T4. Drexel, 79.
Boys KC-area sectional qualifiers
100: 1. Robins, KCL, 11.76. 200: 1. Robins, KCL, 23.32. 1,600: 4. Hinrichs, KCL, 4:53.03. 3,200: 4. Boatman, KCL, 10:54.22. 400 relay: 3. Midway, 48.09. 800 relay: 3. Midway, 1:39.50. 1,600 relay: 2. Midway, 3:35.949; 3. KC Lutheran, 3:47.86. 3,200 relay: 3. KC Lutheran, 9:03.00; 4. Midway, 9:08.86. Pole vault: 3. Stephens, MID, 11-00; 4. Meerkatz, MID, 10-00. Long jump: 1. Richardson, MID, 19-04.5. Triple jump: 1. Driggs, MID, 37-07.5; 3. Kunkel, KCL, 36-03.5. Shot put: 4. Anderson, KCL, 37-00.5. Discus: 3. Yahnig, MID, 127-02; 4. Kelley, MID, 115-05. Javelin: 1. Richardson, MID, 163-06; 4. Yahnig, MID, 133-09.
Girls top five team scores: 1. KC Lutheran, 166; 2. Midway, 105; 3. Osceola, 86.5; 4. Appleton City, 86; 5. Drexel, 64.
Girls KC-area sectional qualifiers
100: 1. Bearden, KCL, 13.19; 4. Gire, KCL, 13.84. 200: 1. Bearden, KCL, 27.84. 400: 3. Ada, KCL, 1:06.44. 800: 3. Chiappetta, KCL, 2:37.66; 4. Klatt, KCL, 2:38.91. 1,600: 2. Chiappetta, KCL, 5:55.40; 4. Klatt, KCL, 6:16.57. 3,200: 2. Chiappetta, KCL, 13:39.80; 3. Thomas, KCL, 14:06.67. 100 hurdles: 2. Trozzolo, KCL, 19.29; 3. Mincks, MID, 20.57. 300 hurdles: 4. Mincks, MID, 56.44. 400 relay: 1. KC Lutheran, 53.82; 3. Midway, 55.16. 1,600 relay: 3. KC Lutheran, 4:34.57; 4. Midway, 4:38.62. 3,200 relay: 1. KC Lutheran, 11:04.09; 3. Midway, 11:19.63. High jump: 1. Eberle, MID, 5-04; 3. Gruber, KCL, 4-06. Pole vault: 1. Kalinka, MID, 9-00; 3. Irvin, MID, 7-06. Long jump: 1. Miller, KCL, 15-05; 2. Bearden, KCL, 15-04.5. Triple jump: 1. Gire, KCL, 32-02.25; 3. Miller, KCL, 31-02. Shot put: 2. Eberle, MID, 35-00. Discus: 3. Riggs, MID, 102-10. Javelin: 1. Kalinka, MID, 112-02; 2. Ebert, KCL, 110-09.
CLASS 1, DISTRICT 6
At Glasgow HS
Boys top five and area team scores: 1. Glasgow, 123; 2. Salisbury, 106; 3. Hardin-Central, 88; 4. Wellington-Napoleon, 82; 5. Northland Christian, 66; 15. Orrick, 5.
Boys KC-area sectional qualifiers
100: 1. Brockway, NLC, 11.54. 200: 2. Brockway, NLC, 23.93. 1,600: 3. Wilson, NLC, 4:52.76. Shot put: 1. Dalton, NLC, 44-09. Discus: 1. Dalton, NLC, 139-08; 4. Greer, ORR, 121-08.
Girls top five and area team scores: 1. Salisbury, 164; 2. Glasgow, 98; 3. Santa Fe, 95; 4. Wellington-Napoleon, 94; 5. Braymer, 75; 7. Orrick, 39; 14. Northland Christian, 3.
Girls KC-area sectional qualifiers
100 hurdles: 1. Fulte, ORR, 16.30. 300 hurdles: 2. Fulte, ORR, 49.64. Long jump: 2. Fulte, ORR, 15-08. Triple jump: 3. Fulte, ORR, 33-10.
CLASS 1, DISTRICT 8
At West Platte HS
Boys top five team scores: 1. South Holt, 97; 2. West Platte, 84; 3. Stewartsville, 81; 4. St. Joseph Christian, 74.5; 5. Worth County, 66.
Boys KC-area sectional qualifiers
200: 1. Crockett, WP. 24.18. 1,600: 1. Davies, WP, 4:49.79; 4. Cicha, WP, 5:04.42. 3,200: 1. Davies, WP, 10:36.54; 4. Cicha, WP, 11:23.32. 800 relay: 2. West Platte, 1:36.25. 3,200 relay: 2. West Platte, 8:54.07. Triple jump: 4. Vandel, WP, 39-06.
Girls top five team scores: 1. Mound City, 143.5; 2. Worth County, 86; 3. Rock Port, 79; 4. West Platte, 78; 5. Stanberry, 61.
Girls KC-area sectional qualifiers
200: 4. Davies, WP, 28.78. 400: 4. Davies, WP, 1:02.99. 100 hurdles: 4. Norman, WP, 17.60. 800 relay: 4. West Platte, 1:54.28. 1,600 relay: 3. West Platte, 4:23.29. 3,200 relay: 1. West Platte, 10:17.69. High jump: 3. Stevens, WP, 4-10. Discus: 1. Oberdiek, WP, 114-05.
