State-best performances highlight SM North Relays

On a picture-perfect day for a track meet, hundreds of athletes from 37 schools gathered Friday for the annual Shawnee Mission North Relays.
With sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the 70s, there bound to be some impressive performances, and the meet didn’t disappoint. Four individuals, and two relays, turned in times or efforts that were the best seen in Kansas so far this season.
Noah Green of St. Thomas Aquinas won the 300-meter high hurdles in 37.40 seconds, the fastest time run in the state this season. Cailie Logue of Girard won the girls 1,600 in a state-best 4 minutes and 45 seconds, Abigail Kelly-Salo of Shawnee Mission Northwest went 12 feet, 6 inches to win the girls pole vault and Dana Baker of Olathe North took the javelin with a 164-2 toss.
Olathe South’s boys 1,600 relay team blistered the track in 3:20.30 for another state best, and St. James Academy’s girls 1,600 relay did the same with a winning time of 4:01.70.
There were also two double winners: Destiny Ray of Shawnee Mission East took the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and Alex Gill of Aquinas captured the boys 800 and 1,600 races.
Comments