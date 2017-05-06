High school results for May 6

High schools
Baseball
Blue Springs South 4, Columbia Rock Bridge 3
BV Northwest 6, SM Northwest 5
Maryville 14, Excelsior Springs 4, 5 inn.
Springfield Kickapoo 2, Blue Springs South 1
St. James Academy 5, Ottawa 2
St. Thomas Aquinas 14, St. James Academy 7
Friday’s result
Blue Springs South 8, Blue Springs 5
Boys lacrosse
Friday’s result
Pembroke Hill 12, SM East 11
Girls soccer
Park Hill 3, Park Hill South 0. PH (Sackuvich, Walls, Gay; shutout by Emerson).
St. Teresa’s Academy 2, Blue Valley West 0. STER (Farkas, Shatto; shutout by Batliner). Records: STER 9-4, BVW 12-1.
Boys tennis
Jefferson City 6, Lee’s Summit 3. No. 1 singles: Henry, LS, d. Mendez, JC, 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Henry/Bowne, LS, d. Mendez/McMillian, JC, 8-5.
SUBURBAN NORTH TOURNAMENT
At Oak Park High School
Team scores: 1. Park Hill, 58; 2. Truman, 48; 3. Kearney, 43; 4. St. Joseph Central, 40; 5. North Kansas City, 38; 6. Staley, 29; 7. Oak Park, 20.
Individual results
A Flight Singles: Gates, STA, d. Savidge, TRU, 10-2. B Flight Singles: To, PH, d. Mangles , TRU, 10-0. A Flight Doubles: McFee/Martin, PH, d. Crockett/Keys, KEA, 10-7. B Flight Doubles: Decker/Zhang, PH, d Alden/Bui, SJC, 10-2.
KANSAS REGIONALS
Class 6A: Friday, at Harmon Park
Team scores: 1. BV Northwest, 18; 2. SM East, 13; T3. BV North, 10; T3. Blue Valley, 10; 5. SM West, 4; 6. SM South, 3; T7. SM North, 0; T7. SM Northwest, 0.
Singles state qualifiers: 1. Mylavarapu, BVNW, d. Louiselle, SME, 6-2, 6-1. 3. Gupta, BVN; 4. Joyce, BVN; 5. Tran, BVNW; 6. Napier, SME.
Doubles state qualifiers: 1. A. Downing/A. Bhat, BVNW, d.. M. Wang/JP Acosta, BV, 6-4, 6-2. 3. M. Shuetz/C. Spicer, SME; 4. A. Hui/A. Mukerjee, SMW; 5. C. Tubbesing/C. Hansen, BV; 6. A. Searl/E. Iba, SMS.
Class 6A: Friday, at Olathe South
Team scores: 1. BV West, 19; 2. Olathe Northwest, 10*; 3. Olathe North, 10*; 4. Lawrence Free State, 10*; 5. Olathe East, 4; 6. Gardner Edgerton, 2; T7. Olathe South, 1; T7. Lawrence, 1.
*-Tiebreaker was winning percentage of games played.
Singles state qualifiers: 1. Seaton, ONW; 2. Mittleman, BVW; 3. Crist, ON; 4. Fitzgerald, OE; 5. Madhira, ON; 6. West, GE.
Doubles state qualifiers: 1. B. Serra/R. Serra, BVW; 2. R. Moody/N. Moody, BVW; 3. Czapinski/Nickel, LFS; 4. Pultz-Earle/Rasmussen, LFS; 5. Boschma/Firnhaber, ONW; 6. Atzenweiller/Nielsen, ON.
Class 5A: Friday, at De Soto
Team scores: 1. St. James Academy, 23; 2. Mill Valley, 21; 3. De Soto, 9; 4. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3; 5. Lansing, 2; T6. Sumner Academy, 0; T6. Leavenworth, 0.
Singles state qualifiers: 1. Howes, SJA, d. Burke, SJA, 7-6 (7-2), 2-6, 6-0; 3. Billings, MV, d. McCabe, MV, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0; 5. Couch, DS, d. Allman, DS, injury default.
Doubles state qualifiers: 1. Bock/Bergeron, MV, d. Leiffer/Spradlin, SJA, 5-7, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Peterson/Schanker, MV, d. Niesen/Chastain, SJA, 6-1, 6-1; 5. Kowynia/Gish, DS, d. Castinado/Schanefelt, STA, 6-4, 6-4.
Class 5A: Friday, at Emporia
Team scores: 1. Topeka West, 21; 2. Topeka Seaman, 15; 3. Pittsburg, 10; 4. Emporia, 6; 5. BV Southwest, 5; 6. Shawnee Heights, 1; 7. Topeka Highland Park, 0.
Area doubles state qualifiers: 3. Kuebeler/Gonzales, TW, d. Renner/Shi, BVSW, 6-4, 6-2.
