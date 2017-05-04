High School Sports

May 04, 2017

High school results for May 4

High schools

Baseball

Blue Springs South 5, Raymore-Peculiar 3

BV Northwest 6, Bishop Miege 1

Center 15, Barstow 2

Excelsior Springs 4, Odessa 3

Fort Osage 5, William Chrisman 2

KC Christian 8-9, Heritae Christian 7-8

Lathrop 14, West Platte 3

Olathe East 2, SM South 1

Park Hill South 4, Liberty North 3

Platte County 3, Kearney 1

SM West 5, Lawrence Free State 4

St. James Academy 8, Rockhurst 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 2, BV Southwest 0

Staley 13, Oak Park 1

Girls soccer

BV Southwest 3, Bishop Miege 1. BVSW (Briley 2, Ruffalo). BISH (own goal). Records: BVSW 10-2-1, BISH 7-6-1.

BV West 4, St. James Academy 1

Center 1, Lutheran 0. CEN (Becker; shutout by Fisher).

Heritage Christian 4, Maranatha Christian 2

LS North 3, Park Hill South 0. LSN (Mitchell, Manley, Rock; shutout by Peters). Records: LSN 14-3, PHS 6-9.

Liberty North 12, Truman 2. LN (Ewing 6, Harkness, Bray, Wawiorka, Parada, Mutzbauer, Johnson). TRU (Burton, Black).

Notre Dame de Sion 1, St. Pius X 0. NDS (Knox; shutout by Fennewald). Records: NDS 16-0, SPX 12-6.

Olathe East 2, Lawrence 1. OE (Panther, Taylor). LAW (Chieu). Records: OE 11-2-1, LAW 5-8.

Park Hill 2, Blue Springs South 1. PH (Walls 2). BLSS (Stine).

SM Northwest 2, SM West 1. SMNW (Bobki, Arrocha). SMW (Kiehl).

St. Thomas Aquinas 4, BV Northwest 0. STA (Kelley, K. Heying, Romme, Yanes). Records: STA 11-3-1, BVNW 2-11-1.

William Chrisman 10, Ruskin 0. WC (Simpson 2, Cummins 2, Laughlin, Erikson, Eppert, Conner-Urnise, Blanchard; shutout by Vela). Records: WC 10-6-1, RUS 0-16.

Wednesday’s results

Oak Grove 10, Lone Jack 0

Piper 1, Basehor-Linwood 0

Softball

Lawrence 15, SM West 0

Lawrence 6, SM East 2

Lawrence Free State 10, SM West 0

Lawrence Free State 5, SM East 2

Olathe East 15, Leavenworth 0

Olathe Northwest 10, SM Northwest 0

Olathe Souh 14, SM North 0

Piper 12-20, Wellsville 9-8

St. James Academy 15-13, De Soto 3-7

Boys tennis

LS North 5, Barstow 4. No. 1 singles: King, BAR, d. French, LSN, 11-9. No. 1 doubles: King/Capan, BAR, d. French/McGurk, LSN, 8-0.

Professional tennis

Note: Seeded and U.S. players listed.

ATP World Tour BMW Open

SECOND-ROUND SINGLES

Hyeon Chung, South Korea, d. Gael Monfils (1), France, 6-2, 6-4.

Martin Klizan, Slovakia, d. Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Guido Pella, Argentina, d. Fabio Fognini (4), Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Horatio Zeballos, Argentina, d. Philipp Kohlschreiber (5), Germany, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

ATP World Tour Estoril Open

SECOND-ROUND SINGLES

Gilles Muller (3), France, d. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2.

David Ferrer (4), Spain, d. Frederico Ferreira Silva, Portugal, 6-3, 6-4.

Ryan Harrison (7), U.S., d. Juan Martin Del Potro (5), Argentina, walkover.

Taro Daniel, Japan, d. Bjorn Fratangelo, U.S., 6-4, 6-4.

ATP World Tour BNP Paribas Istanbul Open

SECOND-ROUND SINGLES

Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, d. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-1, 6-3.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, d. Paola Lorenzi (4), Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Viktor Troicki (5), Serbia, d. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, d. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.

WTA Tour J&T Banka Prague Open

QUARTERFINAL SINGLES

Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, d. Katerina Siniakova (8), Czech Republic, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Ana Konjuh (7), Croatia, is tied with Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-3, 4-6, 1-1, susp. darkness.

WTA Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem

QUARTERFINAL SINGLES

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (1), Russia, d. Lauren Davis (7), U.S., 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Sara Errani, Italy, d. Daria Gavrilova (3), Australia, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

Varvara Lepchenko, U.S., d. Catherine Bellis, U.S., 6-3, 6-2.

AREA GOLF

WOMEN’S GREATER KC PUBLINKS

At Stone Canyon, par 72

Medalist: RoseMary Grant, 87. Net Medalist: Patsy Byrnes, 70.

Flight winners: low gross/low net: Championship: Luann Riehle, 89; Joyce Robinson, 73. 1st Flight: Carol Travaglione, 94; Kathy Steward, 74. 2nd Flight: Pam LaSalle, 99; Janet Peterson, 75. 3rd Flight: Janet Blankenship, 102; Cheryl Wolfgeher, 80.

