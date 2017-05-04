High school results for May 4

High schools
Baseball
Blue Springs South 5, Raymore-Peculiar 3
BV Northwest 6, Bishop Miege 1
Center 15, Barstow 2
Excelsior Springs 4, Odessa 3
Fort Osage 5, William Chrisman 2
KC Christian 8-9, Heritae Christian 7-8
Lathrop 14, West Platte 3
Olathe East 2, SM South 1
Park Hill South 4, Liberty North 3
Platte County 3, Kearney 1
SM West 5, Lawrence Free State 4
St. James Academy 8, Rockhurst 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 2, BV Southwest 0
Staley 13, Oak Park 1
Girls soccer
BV Southwest 3, Bishop Miege 1. BVSW (Briley 2, Ruffalo). BISH (own goal). Records: BVSW 10-2-1, BISH 7-6-1.
BV West 4, St. James Academy 1
Center 1, Lutheran 0. CEN (Becker; shutout by Fisher).
Heritage Christian 4, Maranatha Christian 2
LS North 3, Park Hill South 0. LSN (Mitchell, Manley, Rock; shutout by Peters). Records: LSN 14-3, PHS 6-9.
Liberty North 12, Truman 2. LN (Ewing 6, Harkness, Bray, Wawiorka, Parada, Mutzbauer, Johnson). TRU (Burton, Black).
Notre Dame de Sion 1, St. Pius X 0. NDS (Knox; shutout by Fennewald). Records: NDS 16-0, SPX 12-6.
Olathe East 2, Lawrence 1. OE (Panther, Taylor). LAW (Chieu). Records: OE 11-2-1, LAW 5-8.
Park Hill 2, Blue Springs South 1. PH (Walls 2). BLSS (Stine).
SM Northwest 2, SM West 1. SMNW (Bobki, Arrocha). SMW (Kiehl).
St. Thomas Aquinas 4, BV Northwest 0. STA (Kelley, K. Heying, Romme, Yanes). Records: STA 11-3-1, BVNW 2-11-1.
William Chrisman 10, Ruskin 0. WC (Simpson 2, Cummins 2, Laughlin, Erikson, Eppert, Conner-Urnise, Blanchard; shutout by Vela). Records: WC 10-6-1, RUS 0-16.
Wednesday’s results
Oak Grove 10, Lone Jack 0
Piper 1, Basehor-Linwood 0
Softball
Lawrence 15, SM West 0
Lawrence 6, SM East 2
Lawrence Free State 10, SM West 0
Lawrence Free State 5, SM East 2
Olathe East 15, Leavenworth 0
Olathe Northwest 10, SM Northwest 0
Olathe Souh 14, SM North 0
Piper 12-20, Wellsville 9-8
St. James Academy 15-13, De Soto 3-7
Boys tennis
LS North 5, Barstow 4. No. 1 singles: King, BAR, d. French, LSN, 11-9. No. 1 doubles: King/Capan, BAR, d. French/McGurk, LSN, 8-0.
Professional tennis
Note: Seeded and U.S. players listed.
ATP World Tour BMW Open
SECOND-ROUND SINGLES
Hyeon Chung, South Korea, d. Gael Monfils (1), France, 6-2, 6-4.
Martin Klizan, Slovakia, d. Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, 6-2, 6-1.
Guido Pella, Argentina, d. Fabio Fognini (4), Italy, 6-3, 6-2.
Horatio Zeballos, Argentina, d. Philipp Kohlschreiber (5), Germany, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
ATP World Tour Estoril Open
SECOND-ROUND SINGLES
Gilles Muller (3), France, d. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2.
David Ferrer (4), Spain, d. Frederico Ferreira Silva, Portugal, 6-3, 6-4.
Ryan Harrison (7), U.S., d. Juan Martin Del Potro (5), Argentina, walkover.
Taro Daniel, Japan, d. Bjorn Fratangelo, U.S., 6-4, 6-4.
ATP World Tour BNP Paribas Istanbul Open
SECOND-ROUND SINGLES
Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, d. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-1, 6-3.
Laslo Djere, Serbia, d. Paola Lorenzi (4), Italy, 6-4, 6-3.
Viktor Troicki (5), Serbia, d. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, d. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.
WTA Tour J&T Banka Prague Open
QUARTERFINAL SINGLES
Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, d. Katerina Siniakova (8), Czech Republic, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.
Ana Konjuh (7), Croatia, is tied with Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-3, 4-6, 1-1, susp. darkness.
WTA Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem
QUARTERFINAL SINGLES
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (1), Russia, d. Lauren Davis (7), U.S., 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Sara Errani, Italy, d. Daria Gavrilova (3), Australia, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Varvara Lepchenko, U.S., d. Catherine Bellis, U.S., 6-3, 6-2.
AREA GOLF
WOMEN’S GREATER KC PUBLINKS
At Stone Canyon, par 72
Medalist: RoseMary Grant, 87. Net Medalist: Patsy Byrnes, 70.
Flight winners: low gross/low net: Championship: Luann Riehle, 89; Joyce Robinson, 73. 1st Flight: Carol Travaglione, 94; Kathy Steward, 74. 2nd Flight: Pam LaSalle, 99; Janet Peterson, 75. 3rd Flight: Janet Blankenship, 102; Cheryl Wolfgeher, 80.
