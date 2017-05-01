High school results for May 1

High schools
Boys golf
MISSOURI CLASS 4, DISTRICT 6
In Springfield; at Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course, par 71
Team scores: 1. Nixa, 328; 2. Springfield Kickapoo, 344; 3. Republic, 348; 4. Carthage, 362; 5. Raymore-Peculiar, 363; 6. Joplin, 373; 7. Willard, 381; 8. Neosho, 445; 9. Belton, 448; 10. Parkview, 451.
Event winner and KC-area sectional qualifiers: 1. Smith, SK, 78; T8. Barton, RP, 86; T14. Brown, RP, 88; T18. Vaughn, BEL, 91; T20. Greble, RP, 92.
MISSOURI CLASS 4, DISTRICT 8
At County Creek (the Posse), par 71
Team scores: 1. Liberty, 318; 2. Liberty North, 327; 3. St. Joseph Central, 335; 4. Park Hill, 341; 5. Staley, 354; 6. Park Hill South, 355; 7. Fort Osage, 420; 8. William Chrisman, 434.
Liberty sectional qualifiers: T3. Dobbler, 79; T3. Harman, 79; T8. Parrott, 80; T8. Swenson, 80; 15. Richer, 85.
Liberty North sectional qualifiers: T1. Davis, 78; T1. Duffin, 78; 14. Collins, 84; T17. Neuerburg, 87; T31. VanEgdom, 99; T31. Nigro, 99.
Individual sectional qualifiers: T3. Holloway, STA, 79; T3. Jackson, SJC, 79; T3. Snodgrass, PH, 79; T8. Graves, PH, 80; 11. Bischler, PHS, 81; 12. Burr, SJC, 82; 13. Mikesch, SJC, 83; T17. Threadgill, PHS, 87; T19. Dorrell, PH, 90; T19. Morgan, FO, 90; T19. Ramirez, North Kansas City, 90; T22. Leluga, PHS, 91; T22. Sabina, STA, 91; T22. Wilson, SJC, 91; T25. Freed, STA, 92; T25. Plattner, PH, 92; T25. Roberts, STA, 92.
MISSOURI CLASS 2, DISTRICT 7
At Excelsior Springs Golf Course, par 72
Team scores: 1. Summit Christian Academy, 348; 2. O’Hara, 385; 3. Archie, 404; 4. Barstow, 415; 5. Richmond, 429; 6. Lafayette County, 464; 7. Lexington, 481; 8. Knob Noster, 490; 9. Carrollton, 558.
Summit Christian sectional qualifiers: 1. Brown, 79; T6. K. Glade, 89; T6. Huckabee, 89; 9. Healy, 91; T11. C. Glade, 98.
O’Hara sectional qualifiers: 8. Rieger, 90; 10. White, 96; T11. Beachner, 98; 16. Dimarco, 101; 22. Shatto, 113.
Individual sectional qualifiers: T2. Bray, BAR, 81; T2. Graham, ARC, 81; 4. Bruce, BAR, 83; 5. Bowman, RIC, 88; T11. McCoy, LC, 98; T14. Novovesky, ARC, 99; T14. Smith, LC, 99; 17. Bidding, RIC, 105; 18. Tate, LC, 110; 19. Putney, BAR, 111; T20. Stark, ARC, 112; T20. Steen, ARC, 112; T23. Day, KN, 115; T23. Junkins, LEX, 115; T25. Eccleton, KN, 117; T25. Johnson, KN, 117; T25. Pyche, RIC, 117.
Girls soccer
Basehor-Linwood 2, Heritage Christian 1, OT
East 8, Northeast 0. East (Hanke 3, Mtanga 2, Mora, Preston, Adhikari; shutout by Jones, Kaboyi).
Fort Osage 1, Raytown 0. FO (M. Lyon; shutout by N. Lyon). Records: FO 12-3, RAY 4-9.
Grain Valley 9, Excelsior Springs 1. GV (Larson 3, Childers 2, Schmitt, Hunter, Knust, Brady). ES (Rimmer).
LS North 3, Blue Springs 0. LSN (Rock Davis, Panarisi; shutout by Peters). Records: LSN 12-3, BLSP 3-11.
Lincoln Prep 9, Southeast 1. LIN (Fox 3, Puckett 2, Perez, Ogletree, Moreno, Ngygen). SE (Ford).
Notre Dame de Sion 7, Harrisonville 0. NDS (Neunuebel 2, Gansner, Knox, Young, Allen, Mullen; shutout by Fennewald, Wagner). Records: NDS 14-0, HAR 6-7.
Platte County 8, Raytown South 0. PC (Smith 4, Castro 3, Valentine; shutout by Wiedmer).
Raymore-Peculiar 2, Belton 1. RP (Edwards, Orlick). BEL (Cross). Records: RP 8-9-1, BEL 9-9.
SM West 2, BV Northwest 0. SMW (Barkena, Biehl; shotout by Dvorak). Records: SMW 5-6-2, BVNW 2-10-1.
Summit Christian 10, Sacred Heart 2. SC (Ginther 5, Cofield 2, Fields 2, Fanning). SH (Martin, Bain).
Warrensburg 5, Center 0. WAR (Russell 2, Wilbanks, Wood, Moses; shutout by Colburn).
Boys tennis
Barstow 7, Maranatha Christian 2. No. 1 singles: Frye, BAR, d. Siemers, MC, 10-0. No. 1 doubles: King/Capan, BAR, d. Siemers/Bowlin, MC, 8-3.
O’Hara 9, Clinton 0. No. 1 singles: House, OH, d. Taboas, CLI, 8-6. No. 1 doubles: House/Eckart, OH, d. Taboas/Frost, 8-2.
Pembroke Hill 6, LS North 3. No. 1 singles: Turtledove, PH, d. French, LSN, 8-6. No. 1 doubles: Kincaid/Turtledove, PH, d. Leslie/McGurk, LSN, 8-1.
