High school results for April 28

High schools
Baseball
Raytown South 13, Center 5
Thursday’s result
Lone Jack 3, Crest Ridge 0
Girls soccer
Barstow 1, Fatima 0. BAR (own goal; shutout by Bergere).
Bishop Miege 1, Topeka Hayden 0. BISH (S. Stram; shutout by A. MacDonald). 6-5-1, 5-5
Liberty 2, Park Hill South 1. LIB (Stottlemyre, Hamline). PHS (Eischens). Records: LIB 5-8-2, PHS 6-7.
Olathe East 10, Piper 0. OE (Toro 2, Gleason 2, Jones, Scott, Davis, Panther, Nicholson, Taylor; shutout by Terrell, Arnold). Records: OE 9-1-1, PIP 5-5.
Thursday’s result
Harmon 5, Turner 1
RAYTOWN SOUTH TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s championship
Grain Valley 7, Summit Christian 2
TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
Thrusday in Burlington, Iowa
St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Collinsville (Ill.) 1. STA (Klanke, Janky). COL (Holton). Records: STA 10-2, COL 10-3-1.
Softball
Thursday’s result
Lone Jack 6, Concordia 3
Comments