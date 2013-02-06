High School Sports

February 06, 2013 12:00 AM

Lincoln Prep’s Harris jumps at late call from MU

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

A simple insult ignited Lincoln Prep senior Charles Harris’ football career.

Sitting in a football meeting one afternoon in his junior year — even though he wasn’t on the football team — Harris was heckled by a few of the players, who told him he was too scared to set foot on the football field.

The following day, Harris approached Lincoln Prep football coach Lee Allen with a demand.

“I’m playing,” he said. “Find a spot for me.”

Thrilled, Allen handed Harris some pads and tried him out on the defensive line. He hasn’t left since.

Eighteen sacks and 100 tackles later, Harris earned a college scholarship from that insult — he signed Wednesday with Missouri.

“I could tell right away that I was stronger and more physical than the other guys,” Harris said. “I knew I could really do something with this.”

Harris grew up playing basketball, and he’s the leading scorer for the Lincoln Prep basketball team this season.

Harris, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end, said he was set to attend Missouri Western before receiving a phone call last week from Missouri assistant Andy Hill.

Hill offered him a scholarship Monday, Harris said.

“I said yes right away,” Harris said. “That’s where I wanted to go all along. I was just waiting for that phone call.”

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Funeral of West Platte football coach Nathan A. Danneman held on field where he coached

Funeral of West Platte football coach Nathan A. Danneman held on field where he coached 2:46

Funeral of West Platte football coach Nathan A. Danneman held on field where he coached
Raw video: Accident site where West Platte coach was killed 0:58

Raw video: Accident site where West Platte coach was killed
Pembroke Hill senior signs letter of intent in grandfather's hospital room 2:21

Pembroke Hill senior signs letter of intent in grandfather's hospital room

View More Video

Sports Videos