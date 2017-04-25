High School Sports

April 25, 2017 10:35 PM

High school results for April 25

High schools

Baseball

Bishop Miege 6, Blue Valley 5

Clinton 9, St. Pius X 5

Excelsior Springs 6, Grain Valley 5, 10 inn.

Lawrence 7, SM West 5

Mill Valley 5, St. Thomas Aquinas 1

Olathe Northwest 8, Olathe South 2

Warrensburg 11, Center 7

West Platte 16, North Platte 11

Monday’s results

Lee's Summit West 6, Raymore-Peculiar 1

Lone Jack 13, Wellington-Napoleon 3

Boys golf

Staley 172, Park Hill 178. Medalist: Snodgrass, PH, 36. At Staley Farms GC, par 36.

William Chrisman 185, Belton 190, Truman 197. Medalist: MacFarland, WC, 43. At Eagles’ Landing, par 36.

Girls soccer

BV North 3, St. James Academy 0. BVN (Branson 2, Igwe; shutout by McGruder). Records: BVN 9-3, SJA 2-9-1.

BV West 4, BV Northwest 1. BVW (Poopola, Lierz, Wurth, Krishna). BVNW (Priest). Records: BVW 9-0, BVNW 2-8-1.

LS North 4, Raymore-Peculiar 1. LSN (Mitchell 2, Palmentere, Rock). RP (Edwards). Records: LSN 10-3, RP 6-9-1.

Liberty North 7, Liberty 2. LN (Pohl 3, Ewing 2, Mutzbauer 2). LIB (Stottlemyer, Trester). Records: LN 13-3, LIB 4-7-2.

Notre Dame de Sion 4, St. Teresa’s Academy 0. NDS (Grimaldi, Ulowetz, M. Orrick, Knox; shutout by Fennewald). Records: NDS 13-0, STA 6-4.

Olathe East 2, Lawrence Free State 1. OE (Nicholson, Corrales). LFS (Platz). Records: OE 8-1, LFS 5-5-1.

Park Hill 4, Blue Springs 0. PH (Wright 2, Weissenfluh, Walls; shutout by Emerson). PH 10-4-2, BLSP 4-9.

SM West 3, SM North 0. SMW (Bock 2, Luginsland; shutout by Dvorak). Records: SMW 4-5-2, SMN 2-9.

Tonganoxie 2, Heritage Christian 1

RAYTOWN SOUTH TOURNAMENT

Belton 2, North Kansas City 0. BEL (Barry, West; shutout by Myers). Records: BEL 8-8, NKC 3-11.

Grain Valley 8, Raytown 0. GV (Childers 3, Brady 2, Hunter, Barnhart, Boyer; shutout by Beeding). Records: GV 14-3, RAY 3-9.

Summit Christian Academy 10, Raytown South 0. SCA (Ginther 7, Cofield 2, Berry; shutout by McGraw, Sprouse).

Softball

BV West 13-12, BV Northwest 2-2

Olathe East 2-8, Olathe North 1-1

Olathe Northwest 10, Lawrence 0

Olathe South 5-9, Lawrence Free State 2-4

SM North 15-16, SM West 0-3

SM Northwest 15-8, SM East 0-2

St. Thomas Aquinas 6-18, Mill Valley 3-8 (game two 6 inn.)

Monday’s result

Lone Jack 16, Santa Fe 11

Boys tennis

Barstow 7, Bishop Miege 2. No. 1 singles: Frye, BAR, d. Zeller, BISH, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: King/Capan, BAR, d. Hager/Jackley, BISH, 8-1.

Blue Springs South 8, LS West 1. No. 1 singles: Nguyen, BLSS, d. Hess, LSW, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Nguyen/Michael, BLSS, d. Hess/Brady, LSW, 8-0.

BV West 7, St. James Academy 2. No. 1 singles: Mittleman, BVW, d. Burke, SJA, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: Mittleman/Serra, BVW, d. Leiffer/Spradling, SJA, 8-1.

LS North 5, Lee’s Summit 4. No. 1 singles: Henry, LS, d. French, LSN, 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Henry/O’Connor, LS, d. Leslie/McGurk, LSN, 8-1.

Liberty North 6, Park Hill South 3. No. 1 singles: Badalucco, PHS, d. Newton, LN, 10-7. No. 1 doubles: Newton/Wilson, LN, d. Badalucco/Crabtree, PHS, 8-1.

Rockhurst 9, Liberty 0. No. 1 singles: Klumb, ROCK, d. Mulcahy, LIB, 10-7. No. 1 doubles: Klumb/Walsh, ROCK, d. Mulcahy/Abbott, LIB, 8-4.

SM East 9, BV Northwest 6. No. 1 singles: Mylavarapu, BVNW, d. Louiselle, SME, 8-3. No. 1 doubles: Downing/Bhat, BVNW, d. Schuetz/Spicer, SME, 8-6.

Sumner Academy 5, Lincoln Prep 4. No. 1 singles: Martin, SA, d. Nguyen, LP, 8-5. No. 1 doubles: Martin/Carraczo, SA, d. Nguyen/Cardona, LP, 8-3.

Truman 6, St. Joseph Central 3. No. 1 singles: Hopkins, SJC, d. Savidge, TRU, 10-8. No. 1 doubles: Hopkins/Sangman, SJC, d. Savidge/Mangels, TRU, 8-2.

AREA GOLF

GREAT KC SENIORS GOLF ASSOCIATION

At Blue Springs CC, par 72

Individual low gross, low net flight winners

Flight 1: Don Davenport, 73; Jerry Lewis, 64. Flight 2: Pat Gilchrist, 78; Rolan Duffield, 67. Flight 3: Len Roth, 81; Frank VonGeyso, 62. Flight 4: Darnell Spriggs, 83; Duane Baldwin, 64. Flight 5: Warren Krueger, 89; Michael Sparkman, 61. Flight 6: Bill Johnson, 88; Lew Wilcox, 67.

PUBLIC LINKS SENIORS OF KANSAS

At Country Club of Leawood, par 71

Scramble, flight winners

Flight A: Gary Sheneman, Robert Fowler, Duncan Leckie and Terry Schoeni, 51.5; Flight B: Larry Tice, Bill Fay and Gary Nies, 49.3; Flight C: Ken Guyott, George Howe, Terry Young and Harold Norem, 50.5; Flight D: Lee Thaete, John Bruggen, Jerry Sims ande Sam Clough, 43.2.

TOMAHAWK HILLS SENIORS

Four-man scramble: 1. John Casper, Curt Vogel, Bob Carson, Steve Hasty, 34; 2. Mark Netemeyer, Ken Gardner, Neil Karlstrom, 37; 3. Mike Scahill, Larry Reese, Larry Bale, Rick Hebenstreit, 37.

WOMEN’S GREATER KC PUBLINKS

At Stone Canyon, par 72

Medalist: RoseMary Grant, 87. Net medalist: Patsy Byrnes, 70.

Flight winners

Championship flight: Luann Riehle, 89; Joyce Robinson, 73. 1st flight: Carol Travaglione, 94; Kathy Steward, 74. 2nd flight: Pam LaSalle, 99; Janet Peterson, 75. 3rd flight: Janet Blankenship, 102; Cheryl Wolfgeher, 80.

HOLES IN ONE

AT BLUE SPRINGS COUNTRY CLUB: Bill Hahn, No. 6 ,105 yards, 8-iron.

AT FRED ARBANAS GOLF COURSE: Richard Myers, No. 7, 122 yards, 6-iron.

AT HALLBROOK COUNTY CLUB: Von Byall, No. 6, 116 yards, pitching wedge.

AT THE NATIONAL GOLF CLUB OF KANSAS CITY: Andrew Coulson, No. 14, 120 yards, gap wedge.

AT SHADOW GLEN GOLF CLUB: Douglas Radley, No. 4, 135 yards, 9-iron.

AT ST. ANDREWS GOLF CLUB: Dan Moritz, No. 4, 125 yards, 9-iron.

AT STONE CANYON GOLF CLUB: Daniel Morgan, No. 5, 110 yards, 9-iron.

AT STONE CANYON GOLF CLUB: Sharon Swanson, No. 2, 94 yards, pitching wedge.

AREA BOWLING

800 SERIES

AT SUMMIT LANES: Mel Patton, 802 (279, 279, 244).

AT SUMMIT LANES: Shane Gula, 814 (259, 277, 278).

