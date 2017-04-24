High school results for April 24

High School Sports

Baseball

Barstow 13, Lutheran 3

Blue Springs South 4, LS North 3

Grandview 11, Raytown South 1, 5 inn.

Kearney 6, Fort Osage 5, 8 inn.

Mill Valley 7, Rockhurst 3

Olathe East 3, Olathe South 2

Pembroke Hill 6, Truman 1

SM North 11, Heritage Christian 8

St. Pius X 11, O’Hara 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Bishop Miege 1

Staley 10, William Chrisman 0, 5 inn.

Boys golf

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Team scores: 1. KC Christian, 368; 2. Summit Christian, 369; 3. Butler, 414; 4. Barstow, 437. Medalist: Bray, BAR, 81. At The Golf Club at Creekmoor, par 72

SUBURBAN CONFERENCE BLUE

At Shiloh Springs GC, par 71

Team scores: 1. Platte County, 322; 2. Kearney, 354; 3. Grandview, 394; 4. Belton ,403; 5. Raytown South, 448; 6. Winnetonka, 474. Top individuals: 1. Boekhout, PC, 76; 2. Burkin, PC, 78; 3. Poos, PC, 82; 4. Curtis, KEA, 83; 5. Kelly, KEA, 84.

SUBURBAN CONFERENCE GOLD

At Adams Pointe GC, par 72

Team scores: 1. Lee’s Summit North, 323; 2. Lee’s Summit West, 325; 3. Lee’s Summit, 331; 4. Blue Springs South, 337; 5. Park Hill, 350; 6. Blue Springs, 367; 7. Raymore-Peculiar, 381. Top individuals: 1. Wegner, BLSS, 71; 2. Eaton, LS, 76; 3. Dahmer, LSW, 77; 4. McGuire, LS, 78; 5. (tie) Hicks, LSN, Graves, PH, Jones, LSW, 79.

SUBURBAN CONFERENCE RED

At Paradise Pointe (Outlaw), par 72

Team scores: 1. Liberty, 317; 2. St. Joseph Central, 323; 3. Liberty North, 325; 4. Park Hill South, 342; 5. Truman, 426; 6. Raytown, 437. Top individuals: 1. Parrott, LIB, 72; 2. Davis, LN, 77; 3. Neuerburg, LN, 78; 4. Burr, SJC, 79; 5. (tie) Dobbler, LIB, Mikesch, SJC, 80.

SUBURBAN CONFERENCE WHITE

At Paradise Pointe (Posse), par 72

Team scores: 1. Staley, 323; 2. William Chrisman, 394; 3. Fort Osage, 416; 4. North Kansas City ,429; 5. Oak Park, 433. Top individuals: 1. Freed, STA, 78; 2. Sabina, STA, 79; 3. Holloway, STA, 82; 4. Faitz, STA, 84; 5. Ramirez, NKC, 85.

Boys lacrosse

SM East 24, Shawnee Mission Patriots 3

Girls soccer

Clinton 6, Center 3. CLI (T. Hager 3, S. Hager 2, Reid). CEN (Cook 2, Martin).

Excelsior Springs 6, Savannah 1. ES (J. Rimmer 5, B. Kirtley). SAV (K. Castro).

LS North 3, Blue Springs South 0. LSN (Palmentere, Davis, Panarisi; shutout by Peters). Records: LSN 9-3, BLSS 10-5.

Park Hill South 2, Truman 1. PHS (Bolger, Serronne-Brown). TRU (Burton). Records: PHS 6-5, TRU 5-7.

Pembroke Hill 4, Lawrence 2. PH (Salzman, Kahl, Peterson, Legg). LAW (Drake, Drum). Records: PH 10-4, LAW 1-8.

Platte County 10, Winnetonka 0. PC (Stephenson 2, Valentine 2, Smith, Castro, Hall, Guillory, Bologna, Boe; shutout by Wiedmer).

RAYTOWN SOUTH TOURNAMENT

Grain Valley 6, Belton 2. GV (Schmitt 4, Barnhart, Berg). BEL (West, Barry). Records: GV (13-3), BEL (7-8).

Raytown 4, North Kansas City 0. RAY (Vanway 2, Eng, Yoder; shutout by Lomax).

Summit Christian 4, Marshall 0. SC (Ginther 3, Cofield; shutout by McGraw, Sprouse).

Boys tennis

Liberty North 8, Kearney 1. No. 1 singles: Newton, LN, d. Crockett, KEA, 10-6. No. 1 doubles: Newton/Wilson, LN, d. Crockett/Keys, KEA, 8-6.

Lincoln Prep 6, Ruskin 3. No. 1 singles: Ldika, RUS, d. Nguyen, LP, 8-6. No. 1 doubles: Ldika/Nguyen, RUS, d. Nguyen/Cardona, LP, 9-8 (7-4).

O’Hara 9, Grandview 0. No. 1 singles: House, OH, d. Quinones, GRA, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: House/Eckart, OH, d. Quinones/Reji, GRA, 8-0.

Truman 7, Oak Park 2. No. 1 singles: Savidge, TRU, d. T. Nguyen, OP, 10-2. No. 1 doubles: Savidge/Mangels, TRU, d. T. Nguyen/D. Nguyen, OP, 10-1.

AREA GOLF

GREAT KC SENIORS GOLF ASSOCIATION

At Blue Springs CC, par 72

Individual low gross, low net flight winners

Flight 1: Don Davenport, 73; Jerry Lewis, 64. Flight 2: Pat Gilchrist, 78; Rolan Duffield, 67. Flight 3: Len Roth, 81; Frank VonGeyso, 62. Flight 4: Darnell Spriggs, 83; Duane Baldwin, 64. Flight 5: Warren Krueger, 89; Michael Sparkman, 61. Flight 6: Bill Johnson, 88; Lew Wilcox, 67.

PUBLIC LINKS SENIORS OF KANSAS

At Country Club of Leawood, par 71

Scramble, flight winners

Flight A: Gary Sheneman, Robert Fowler, Duncan Leckie and Terry Schoeni, 51.5; Flight B: Larry Tice, Bill Fay and Gary Nies, 49.3; Flight C: Ken Guyott, George Howe, Terry Young and Harold Norem, 50.5; Flight D: Lee Thaete, John Bruggen, Jerry Sims ande Sam Clough, 43.2.

HOLES IN ONE

Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.

AT BLUE SPRINGS COUNTRY CLUB: Bill Hahn, No. 6 ,105 yards, 8-iron.

AT THE NATIONAL GOLF CLUB OF KANSAS CITY: Andrew Coulson, No. 14, 120 yards, gap wedge.

AT STONE CANYON GOLF CLUB: Daniel Morgan, No. 5, 110 yards, 9-iron.

AT STONE CANYON GOLF CLUB: Sharon Swanson, No. 2, 94 yards, pitching wedge.

