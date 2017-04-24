High school results for April 24

High schools
Baseball
Barstow 13, Lutheran 3
Blue Springs South 4, LS North 3
Grandview 11, Raytown South 1, 5 inn.
Kearney 6, Fort Osage 5, 8 inn.
Mill Valley 7, Rockhurst 3
Olathe East 3, Olathe South 2
Pembroke Hill 6, Truman 1
SM North 11, Heritage Christian 8
St. Pius X 11, O’Hara 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Bishop Miege 1
Staley 10, William Chrisman 0, 5 inn.
Boys golf
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Team scores: 1. KC Christian, 368; 2. Summit Christian, 369; 3. Butler, 414; 4. Barstow, 437. Medalist: Bray, BAR, 81. At The Golf Club at Creekmoor, par 72
SUBURBAN CONFERENCE BLUE
At Shiloh Springs GC, par 71
Team scores: 1. Platte County, 322; 2. Kearney, 354; 3. Grandview, 394; 4. Belton ,403; 5. Raytown South, 448; 6. Winnetonka, 474. Top individuals: 1. Boekhout, PC, 76; 2. Burkin, PC, 78; 3. Poos, PC, 82; 4. Curtis, KEA, 83; 5. Kelly, KEA, 84.
SUBURBAN CONFERENCE GOLD
At Adams Pointe GC, par 72
Team scores: 1. Lee’s Summit North, 323; 2. Lee’s Summit West, 325; 3. Lee’s Summit, 331; 4. Blue Springs South, 337; 5. Park Hill, 350; 6. Blue Springs, 367; 7. Raymore-Peculiar, 381. Top individuals: 1. Wegner, BLSS, 71; 2. Eaton, LS, 76; 3. Dahmer, LSW, 77; 4. McGuire, LS, 78; 5. (tie) Hicks, LSN, Graves, PH, Jones, LSW, 79.
SUBURBAN CONFERENCE RED
At Paradise Pointe (Outlaw), par 72
Team scores: 1. Liberty, 317; 2. St. Joseph Central, 323; 3. Liberty North, 325; 4. Park Hill South, 342; 5. Truman, 426; 6. Raytown, 437. Top individuals: 1. Parrott, LIB, 72; 2. Davis, LN, 77; 3. Neuerburg, LN, 78; 4. Burr, SJC, 79; 5. (tie) Dobbler, LIB, Mikesch, SJC, 80.
SUBURBAN CONFERENCE WHITE
At Paradise Pointe (Posse), par 72
Team scores: 1. Staley, 323; 2. William Chrisman, 394; 3. Fort Osage, 416; 4. North Kansas City ,429; 5. Oak Park, 433. Top individuals: 1. Freed, STA, 78; 2. Sabina, STA, 79; 3. Holloway, STA, 82; 4. Faitz, STA, 84; 5. Ramirez, NKC, 85.
Boys lacrosse
SM East 24, Shawnee Mission Patriots 3
Girls soccer
Clinton 6, Center 3. CLI (T. Hager 3, S. Hager 2, Reid). CEN (Cook 2, Martin).
Excelsior Springs 6, Savannah 1. ES (J. Rimmer 5, B. Kirtley). SAV (K. Castro).
LS North 3, Blue Springs South 0. LSN (Palmentere, Davis, Panarisi; shutout by Peters). Records: LSN 9-3, BLSS 10-5.
Park Hill South 2, Truman 1. PHS (Bolger, Serronne-Brown). TRU (Burton). Records: PHS 6-5, TRU 5-7.
Pembroke Hill 4, Lawrence 2. PH (Salzman, Kahl, Peterson, Legg). LAW (Drake, Drum). Records: PH 10-4, LAW 1-8.
Platte County 10, Winnetonka 0. PC (Stephenson 2, Valentine 2, Smith, Castro, Hall, Guillory, Bologna, Boe; shutout by Wiedmer).
RAYTOWN SOUTH TOURNAMENT
Grain Valley 6, Belton 2. GV (Schmitt 4, Barnhart, Berg). BEL (West, Barry). Records: GV (13-3), BEL (7-8).
Raytown 4, North Kansas City 0. RAY (Vanway 2, Eng, Yoder; shutout by Lomax).
Summit Christian 4, Marshall 0. SC (Ginther 3, Cofield; shutout by McGraw, Sprouse).
Boys tennis
Liberty North 8, Kearney 1. No. 1 singles: Newton, LN, d. Crockett, KEA, 10-6. No. 1 doubles: Newton/Wilson, LN, d. Crockett/Keys, KEA, 8-6.
Lincoln Prep 6, Ruskin 3. No. 1 singles: Ldika, RUS, d. Nguyen, LP, 8-6. No. 1 doubles: Ldika/Nguyen, RUS, d. Nguyen/Cardona, LP, 9-8 (7-4).
O’Hara 9, Grandview 0. No. 1 singles: House, OH, d. Quinones, GRA, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: House/Eckart, OH, d. Quinones/Reji, GRA, 8-0.
Truman 7, Oak Park 2. No. 1 singles: Savidge, TRU, d. T. Nguyen, OP, 10-2. No. 1 doubles: Savidge/Mangels, TRU, d. T. Nguyen/D. Nguyen, OP, 10-1.
AREA GOLF
GREAT KC SENIORS GOLF ASSOCIATION
At Blue Springs CC, par 72
Individual low gross, low net flight winners
Flight 1: Don Davenport, 73; Jerry Lewis, 64. Flight 2: Pat Gilchrist, 78; Rolan Duffield, 67. Flight 3: Len Roth, 81; Frank VonGeyso, 62. Flight 4: Darnell Spriggs, 83; Duane Baldwin, 64. Flight 5: Warren Krueger, 89; Michael Sparkman, 61. Flight 6: Bill Johnson, 88; Lew Wilcox, 67.
PUBLIC LINKS SENIORS OF KANSAS
At Country Club of Leawood, par 71
Scramble, flight winners
Flight A: Gary Sheneman, Robert Fowler, Duncan Leckie and Terry Schoeni, 51.5; Flight B: Larry Tice, Bill Fay and Gary Nies, 49.3; Flight C: Ken Guyott, George Howe, Terry Young and Harold Norem, 50.5; Flight D: Lee Thaete, John Bruggen, Jerry Sims ande Sam Clough, 43.2.
HOLES IN ONE
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.
AT BLUE SPRINGS COUNTRY CLUB: Bill Hahn, No. 6 ,105 yards, 8-iron.
AT THE NATIONAL GOLF CLUB OF KANSAS CITY: Andrew Coulson, No. 14, 120 yards, gap wedge.
AT STONE CANYON GOLF CLUB: Daniel Morgan, No. 5, 110 yards, 9-iron.
AT STONE CANYON GOLF CLUB: Sharon Swanson, No. 2, 94 yards, pitching wedge.
