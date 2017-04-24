Family, friends celebrate life of West Platte football coach Nathan Danneman

Hundreds gathered Monday to pay tribute to West Platte football coach Nathan Danneman at one of the locations he felt most comfortable — a high school football field.
Danneman, the West Platte High head football and wrestling coach, died Wednesday evening in a car accident on Interstate 29 north of Platte City. He was 37.
Three others, including his 4-year-old daughter, who was in the back seat of his car, were injured after a tractor-trailer crossed the median and struck three vehicles.
Danneman’s visitation and funeral were held on the school’s football field Monday afternoon.
“Look around you and you know the answer to the question when it comes to Nate — was he loved and did he love well?” pastor Brady Testorff said. “The answer is yes.”
Family and friends also spoke Monday. Afterward, the football team, dressed in blue uniforms, huddled on the track and yelled, “Blue Jay pride” in unison.
“Nate could get the most out of every young man at the right moment,” his father, Ken Danneman, said. “He proved that you didn’t have to be the biggest, fastest or strongest. You just have to give 110 percent.”
Danneman was also a physical education and strength conditioning teacher at West Platte.
