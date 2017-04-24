Johnson County athletes stand out in Kansas Relays

In the annual gathering of some of the top high-school track talent in the Midwest, Noah Green of St. Thomas Aquinas proved to be one of the standouts.
Green, a junior, took home two gold medals from the 90th annual Kansas Relays last weekend at KU’s Rock Chalk Park. Green won the boys 110-meter dash with a time of 13.71 seconds, and captured the boys 300 title in 38.19 seconds.
Aquinas also had the top time in the boys 6,400 relay, winning that event in 18 minutes, 10.39 seconds.
There were other notable performances from Johnson County athletes as well over the two days of high school competition. Molly Born of Shawnee Mission Northwest placed second in both the girls 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Olathe North had Dana Baker place second in the girls javelin and Rachel Mayberry second in the girls pole vault. Shawnee Mission East’s Jessie Stindt was third in the triple jump.
Maddie Righter of Olathe Northwest took second in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches. Megan Eckman of Mill Valley was third and her teammate, Morgan Thomas, tied Summer Kagel of Olathe South for fourth place. All three cleared 5-4.
Carlie Queen of Summit Christian Academy took first with a 5-10 leap.
Comments