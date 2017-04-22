High school results for April 22

High schools
Baseball
SM West 8, Ozark 7
SM West 18, Lansing 2
West Platte 12, St. Joseph Christian 2
West Platte 17, DeKalb 2
Boys lacrosse
SM East 20, St. Thomas Aquinas 4
Girls soccer
Notre Dame de Sion 4, Ursuline Academy 0. NDS (Gansner 2, Frerking, Dixon; shutout by Fennewald, Wagner).
St. Teresa’s Academy 6, Visitation Academy 2. STA (Garrett 2, Farkas, Pierson, Shatto, Rellihan). VA (Stahlschmidt 2). Records: STA 6-3, VA 5-5.
Softball
Gardner Edgerton 8, Lawrence Free State 2
Gardner Edgerton 18, Lawrence 5
Lawrence 16, Great Bend 1
Lawrence Free State 13, Great Bend 2
Leavenworth 12, SM East 4
Leavenworth 19, SM South 0
Olathe East 3, Mill Valley 1
Olathe East 2, BV West 0
Olathe Northwest 9, BV West 3
Olathe Northwest 16, Mill Valley 6
SM East 8, SM West 4
Track and field
CARDINAL RELAYS
Friday at Eudora Distict Stadium
(Race distances in meters)
Boys team scores: 1. Eudora, 131; 2. Piper, 76.5; 3. De Soto, 71; 4. Basehor-Linwood, 68.5; 5. Tonganoxie, 59; 6. Baldwin, 37; 7. Turner, 36.5; 8. KC Christian, 34; 9. McLouth, 32.5; 10. Pleasant Ridge, 25; 11. Perry-Lecompton, 23; T12. Hertiage Christian, 4; T12. Sumner Academy, 4.
Boys event winners
100: Marshall, PIP, 11.07. 200: Taylor, PIP, 23.33. 400: Watson, BL, 53.95. 800: Moon, PIP, 2:04.97. 1,600: Hubert, DS, 4:47.58. 3,200: VanMeerhauge, DS, 10:22.08. 110 hurdles: Zimmerman, EUD, 16.29. 300 hurdles: Culver, DS, 45.24. 400 relay: Basehor-Linwood, 46.52. 1,600 relay: Basehor-Linwood, 3:44.18. 3,200 relay: Basehor-Linwood, 8:45.59. High jump: Johnson, EUD, 5-10. Pole vault: Manley, EUD, 13-02. Long jump: Tullis, MCL, 20-09. Triple jump; Tullis, MCL, 41-06.5. Shot put: Sterba, EUD, 50-00. Discus: Snyder, TONG, 132-11. Javelin: Spurling, EUD, 169-11.
Girls team scores: 1. Eudora, 120; 2. Perry-lecompton, 98; 3. Piper, 69; 4. Basehor-Linwood, 68; 5. Baldwin, 64.5; 6. De Soto, 50; 7. Heritage Christian, 38; 8. McLouth, 25; 9. Tonganoxie, 17; 10. Turner, 16.5; 11. KC Christian, 10; 12. Sumner Academy, 7; 13. Pleasant Ridge, 6.
Girls event winners
100: Coleman, PL, 12.98. 200: Hiss, BL, 27.70. 400: Shockley, EUD, 1:05.00. 800: Jamison, PL, 2:33.38. 1,600: Ri. Hiebert, EUD, 5:40.52. 3,200: Ri. Hiebert, EUD, 12:12.38. 100 hurdles: Jones, PIP, 17.73. 300 hurdles: Allen, HC, 48.92. 400 relay: Basehor-Linwood, 53.10. 1,600 relay: Eudora, 4:29.40. 3,200 relay: Eudora, 10:24.72. High jump: Stone, PL, 5-01. Pole vault: Bergan, BAL, 9-10. Long jump: Allen, HC, 17-01. Triple jump: Kellum, PL, 30-09. Shot put: Ortiz, PIP, 35-04.5. Discus: Ortiz, PIP, 118-10. Javelin: Hardt, KCC, 103-03.
Comments