High school results for April 21

High schools
Baseball
Thursday’s result
Lone Jack 19, Santa Fe 7
NORTHLAND TOURNAMNET
Champ.: Liberty North 3, Excelsior Springs 2
Boys golf
RICHMOND INVITATIONAL
At Shirkey Golf Club, par 71
Top team scores: 1. Columbia Rock Bridge, 295; 2. Rockhurst, 316; 3. Bishop LeBlond, 320; 5. Pembroke Hill, 327; 6. Kearney, 328; 11. Staley, 351; T12. Liberty, 356; 14. Excelsior Springs, 371; 16. Harrisonville, 384; 17. Richmond, 386; T19. Barstow, 393; T19. Oak Grove, 393; 22. Lawson, 410; 24. Orrick, 471. Top individuals: 1. Dubinski, CRB, 69; 2. Steelman, CRB, 71; 3. Jungbluth, BLB, 72; 4. Knoesel, CRB, 73; 5. Mikesch, St. Joseph Central, 75.
Girls lacrosse
BOYS
The Marist School 15, Rockhurst 10
GIRLS
Thursday’s result
Blue Valley 7, Pembroke Hill 5
Girls soccer
BV North 10, Heritage Christian 0. BVN (Igwe 2, Branson 2, Glaser 2, Laville, Hulshoff, Runnebaum, Anderson; shutout by McGruder).
Center 10, Ruskin 0. CEN (Becker 3, S. Christensen 2, Cook 2, M. Christensen, Martin, Buffington; shutout by Fisher).
Notre Dame de Sion 1, Ladue Horton Watkins 0, 2OT (NDS wins 4-2 on PKs). NDS (shutout by Fennewald). LHW (shutout by Muhammad). Records: NDS 11-0, LHW 9-3.
Softball
BV North 12, SM Northwest 4
BV North 14, SM North 4
BV Northwest 3-9, Olathe North 2-8
BV Southwest 11, SM East 0
Holton 7, Leavenworth 4
Holton 19, SM West 1
Lansing 24, SM West 10
Leavenworth 7, Lansing 6
Maize 5, SM Northwest 1
Maize 12, SM North 1
Maize South 25, SM East 0
Olathe South 10, Great Bend 0
Olathe South 6, BV Northwest 0
Boys tennis
Excelsior Springs 9, Harrisonville 0. No. 1 singles: Forstner, ES, d. Schaller, HAR, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: Forstner/Rogers, ES, d. Schaller/Poyner, HAR, 8-0.
Thursday’s result
Blue Springs South 6, Park Hill 3. No. 1 singles: Nguyen, BLSS, d. Hayes, PH, 6-2, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Nguyen/Michael, BLSS, d. McFee/Martin, PH, 8-5.
AREA BOWLING
300 GAMES
