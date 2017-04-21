High School Sports

April 21, 2017 11:11 PM

High school results for April 21

High schools

Baseball

Thursday’s result

Lone Jack 19, Santa Fe 7

NORTHLAND TOURNAMNET

Champ.: Liberty North 3, Excelsior Springs 2

Boys golf

RICHMOND INVITATIONAL

At Shirkey Golf Club, par 71

Top team scores: 1. Columbia Rock Bridge, 295; 2. Rockhurst, 316; 3. Bishop LeBlond, 320; 5. Pembroke Hill, 327; 6. Kearney, 328; 11. Staley, 351; T12. Liberty, 356; 14. Excelsior Springs, 371; 16. Harrisonville, 384; 17. Richmond, 386; T19. Barstow, 393; T19. Oak Grove, 393; 22. Lawson, 410; 24. Orrick, 471. Top individuals: 1. Dubinski, CRB, 69; 2. Steelman, CRB, 71; 3. Jungbluth, BLB, 72; 4. Knoesel, CRB, 73; 5. Mikesch, St. Joseph Central, 75.

Girls lacrosse

BOYS

The Marist School 15, Rockhurst 10

GIRLS

Thursday’s result

Blue Valley 7, Pembroke Hill 5

Girls soccer

BV North 10, Heritage Christian 0. BVN (Igwe 2, Branson 2, Glaser 2, Laville, Hulshoff, Runnebaum, Anderson; shutout by McGruder).

Center 10, Ruskin 0. CEN (Becker 3, S. Christensen 2, Cook 2, M. Christensen, Martin, Buffington; shutout by Fisher).

Notre Dame de Sion 1, Ladue Horton Watkins 0, 2OT (NDS wins 4-2 on PKs). NDS (shutout by Fennewald). LHW (shutout by Muhammad). Records: NDS 11-0, LHW 9-3.

Softball

BV North 12, SM Northwest 4

BV North 14, SM North 4

BV Northwest 3-9, Olathe North 2-8

BV Southwest 11, SM East 0

Holton 7, Leavenworth 4

Holton 19, SM West 1

Lansing 24, SM West 10

Leavenworth 7, Lansing 6

Maize 5, SM Northwest 1

Maize 12, SM North 1

Maize South 25, SM East 0

Olathe South 10, Great Bend 0

Olathe South 6, BV Northwest 0

Boys tennis

Excelsior Springs 9, Harrisonville 0. No. 1 singles: Forstner, ES, d. Schaller, HAR, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: Forstner/Rogers, ES, d. Schaller/Poyner, HAR, 8-0.

Thursday’s result

Blue Springs South 6, Park Hill 3. No. 1 singles: Nguyen, BLSS, d. Hayes, PH, 6-2, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Nguyen/Michael, BLSS, d. McFee/Martin, PH, 8-5.

AREA BOWLING

300 GAMES

