Tanner Bramlage ‘stunned’ he threw first no-hitter in St. James Academy history

About five innings into his April 11 start, Tanner Bramlage came to the realization he hadn’t allowed Blue Valley Southwest a hit yet.
The St. James Academy senior stepped back for a few moments. He knew his pitches were working well, that his two-seam fastball was running in how it should. He knew the defense behind him was stellar, shortstop Spencer Kaifes saving balls that would have gotten through the hole on any other night.
But no hits? Bramlage tried to keep his mind off it.
With battery mate Nick Modrcin keeping him in line, Bramlage struck out 13 and issued one walk in a 1-0 win over BV Southwest. It was the first no-hitter in St. James’ history.
St. James Academy hasn’t been around as long as other Kansas State High School Activities Association schools in the KC area, so the program’s sample size is pretty small. But since beginning varsity competition in 2007, the baseball team won two back-to-back state titles from 2011-12.
“I didn’t know it was the first one until my coach mentioned it,” said Bramlage, who signed to play baseball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. “I was more in shock after that. We've had great guys come through and they hadn’t done it. I was just stunned. It still hasn't set in that those great guys weren't able to do it.”
Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3
Comments