April 20, 2017 10:27 PM

High school results for April 20

High schools

Baseball

Grandview 16, Van Horn 7

Wednesday’s results

Blue Springs South 6, Truman 1

Blue Springs South 6, Lee’s Summit 3

Lone Jack 14, Ruskin 2

West Platte 16, North Platte 6

DE SOTO TOURNAMENT

Champ.: St. Thomas Aquinas 11, Ottawa 5

St. Thomas Aquinas 16, Odessa 3

Wednesday’s result

St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Turner 0

NORTHLAND TOURNAMNET

Excelsior Springs 4, Liberty 2

Liberty North 14, Staley 11

RIVER CITY CLASSIC

Rockhurst 4, Washburn Rural 3

Boys golf

LS North 321, Lee’s Summit 327, Rockhurst 327, Blue Springs 324. Medalist: Worth, 71. At Adams Pointe, par 72.

Pleasant Hill 173, Grain Valley 188. Medalist: Brons, PH, 41. At County Creek (the Rock), par 36.

Girls soccer

Belton 7, Raytown South 0. BEL (Soloy 3, Turpen 2, West, D’Attoma; shutout by Myers). Records: BEL 7-5, RS 2-8.

Blue Springs South 5, Park Hill South 0. BLSS (Stine 2, K. Poertner, M. Poertner, Carino; shutout by Swanson).

Lee’s Summit 2, Park Hill 1. (Deaver, own goal). PH (Andonovski). Records: LS 6-2, PH 9-4-2.

LS North 2, Blue Springs 0. LSN (Mitchell, Fothergill; shutout by Peters). Records: LSN 8-3, BLSP 3-8.

Oak Park 2, North Kansas City 0. OP (Bingham, Solorio; shutout by Lopez). Records: OP 11-3, NKC 3-10.

Olathe East 1, Olathe South 0. OE (Smith; shutout by Terrell). Records: OE 7-1, OS 5-3-1.

SM West 1, Lawrence Free State 1. SMW (Wilkus). LFS (Deeley). Records: SMW 3-5-2, LFS 5-3-1.

St. Pius X 10, Center 0. SPX (Moore 3, Quinn 2, Rock 2, Cissell, Kolich; shutout by Wright).

St. Thomas Aquinas 2, BV North 1. STA (Kimball, M. Heying). BVN (own goal). Records: STA 8-1, BVN 7-3.

Summit Christian Academy 7, Barstow 0. SCA (Ginther 4, Miller, Brooks, Cofield).

Wednesday’s result

De Soto 1, Blue Valley 0, 2OT. DS (Walton; shutout by Rogers).

Softball

Holton 14, SM North 3

Lansing 7, SM Northwest 4

Lawrence Free State 10, Blue Valley 5

Olathe East 9, Topeka 0

Olathe Northwest 10, Topeka 0

Olathe Northwest 9, Topeka Seaman 6

Piper 18-14, De Soto 1-1

Shawnee Heights 6, Olathe South 2

Shawnee Heights 9, Olathe North 3

SM North 3, Lansing 2

SM Northwest 11, Holton 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Olathe South 2

St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Olathe North 2

Topeka Seaman 10, Olathe East 1

Washburn Rural 9, Lawrence Free State 0

Boys tennis

BV West 9, Blue Valley 3. No. 1 singles: Moody, BVW, d. Wang, BV, 8-5. No. 1 doubles: Serra/Moody, BVW, d. Wang/Acosta, BV, 8-5.

Higginsville 8, Carrollton 1

LS West 8, Oak Park 1. No. 1 singles: Gerdes, LSW, d. Nguyen, OP, 10-0. No. 1 doubles: Gerdes/Brady, LSW, d. Nguyen/Anello, OP, 8-2.

O’Hara 9, Harrisonville 0. No. 1 singles: House, OH, d. Shaller, HAR, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: House/Eckart, OH, d. Shalle/Poyner, HAR, 8-4.

Sumner Academy 5, Lincoln Prep 4. No. 1 singles: Martin, SA, d. Nguyen, LP, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: Martin/Carrazco, SA, d. Nguyen/Henry, LP, 9-8 (7-5).

Track and field

SHAWNEE MISSION DISTRICT MEET

Wednesday, at SM North HS

(Race distances in meters)

Boys team scores: 1. SM Northwest, 126; 2. SM South, 74; 3. SM North, 64; T4. SM West, 53; T4. SM East, 53.

Boys event winners

100: Union, SMS, 11.33. 200: Union, SMS, 23.50. 400: Kashka, SME, 55.93. 800: Padilla, SMNW, 2:09.96. 1,600: Harrell, SMNW, 4:41.92. 3,200: Harrell, SMNW, 10:26.29. 110 hurdles: Diggs, SMN, 16.19. 300 hurdles: Shelton, SMW, 41.99. 400 relay: SM East, 45.30. 1,600 relay: SM Northwest, 3:41.08. 3,200 relay: SM East, 8:55.46. High jump: Mergan, SMN, 6-02. Pole vault: Naumann, SMNW, 13-06. Long jump: Union, SMS, 19-09. Triple jump: Vil, SMNW, 42-07. Shot put: Sherwin, SMW, 47-01.5. Discus: Stimach, SMNW, 137-09.5. Javelin: Heinisch, SMNW, 162-06.

Girls team scores: 1. SM Northwest, 92; 2. SM North, 77; 3. SM East, 68; 4. SM South, 56; 5. SM West, 45.

Girls event winners

100: Herrera, SMN, 13.23. 200: Schmidt, SMNW, 29.24. 400: Schmidt, SMNW, 1:05.90. 800: Gruman, SMNW, 2:42.59. 1,600: Gruman, SMNW, 5:39.94. 3,200: Onnen, SMN, 12:40.55. 100 hurdles: Watts, SMW, 19.59. 300 hurdles: MacAdam, SME, 53.23. 400 relay: SM North, 53.90. 1,600 relay: SM North, 4:36.01. High jump: Hendrickson, SME, 5-0. Pole vault: Lamus, SME, 9-06. Long jump: Omollo, SMW, 15-02. Triple jump: Duran, SMW, 34-08. Shot put: Ndavi, SMS, 33-05.5. Discus: Ndavi, SMS, 110-08. Javelin: Rosas, SMN, 121-04.

