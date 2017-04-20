High school results for April 20

High schools
Baseball
Grandview 16, Van Horn 7
Wednesday’s results
Blue Springs South 6, Truman 1
Blue Springs South 6, Lee’s Summit 3
Lone Jack 14, Ruskin 2
West Platte 16, North Platte 6
DE SOTO TOURNAMENT
Champ.: St. Thomas Aquinas 11, Ottawa 5
St. Thomas Aquinas 16, Odessa 3
Wednesday’s result
St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Turner 0
NORTHLAND TOURNAMNET
Excelsior Springs 4, Liberty 2
Liberty North 14, Staley 11
RIVER CITY CLASSIC
Rockhurst 4, Washburn Rural 3
Boys golf
LS North 321, Lee’s Summit 327, Rockhurst 327, Blue Springs 324. Medalist: Worth, 71. At Adams Pointe, par 72.
Pleasant Hill 173, Grain Valley 188. Medalist: Brons, PH, 41. At County Creek (the Rock), par 36.
Girls soccer
Belton 7, Raytown South 0. BEL (Soloy 3, Turpen 2, West, D’Attoma; shutout by Myers). Records: BEL 7-5, RS 2-8.
Blue Springs South 5, Park Hill South 0. BLSS (Stine 2, K. Poertner, M. Poertner, Carino; shutout by Swanson).
Lee’s Summit 2, Park Hill 1. (Deaver, own goal). PH (Andonovski). Records: LS 6-2, PH 9-4-2.
LS North 2, Blue Springs 0. LSN (Mitchell, Fothergill; shutout by Peters). Records: LSN 8-3, BLSP 3-8.
Oak Park 2, North Kansas City 0. OP (Bingham, Solorio; shutout by Lopez). Records: OP 11-3, NKC 3-10.
Olathe East 1, Olathe South 0. OE (Smith; shutout by Terrell). Records: OE 7-1, OS 5-3-1.
SM West 1, Lawrence Free State 1. SMW (Wilkus). LFS (Deeley). Records: SMW 3-5-2, LFS 5-3-1.
St. Pius X 10, Center 0. SPX (Moore 3, Quinn 2, Rock 2, Cissell, Kolich; shutout by Wright).
St. Thomas Aquinas 2, BV North 1. STA (Kimball, M. Heying). BVN (own goal). Records: STA 8-1, BVN 7-3.
Summit Christian Academy 7, Barstow 0. SCA (Ginther 4, Miller, Brooks, Cofield).
Wednesday’s result
De Soto 1, Blue Valley 0, 2OT. DS (Walton; shutout by Rogers).
Softball
Holton 14, SM North 3
Lansing 7, SM Northwest 4
Lawrence Free State 10, Blue Valley 5
Olathe East 9, Topeka 0
Olathe Northwest 10, Topeka 0
Olathe Northwest 9, Topeka Seaman 6
Piper 18-14, De Soto 1-1
Shawnee Heights 6, Olathe South 2
Shawnee Heights 9, Olathe North 3
SM North 3, Lansing 2
SM Northwest 11, Holton 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Olathe South 2
St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Olathe North 2
Topeka Seaman 10, Olathe East 1
Washburn Rural 9, Lawrence Free State 0
Boys tennis
BV West 9, Blue Valley 3. No. 1 singles: Moody, BVW, d. Wang, BV, 8-5. No. 1 doubles: Serra/Moody, BVW, d. Wang/Acosta, BV, 8-5.
Higginsville 8, Carrollton 1
LS West 8, Oak Park 1. No. 1 singles: Gerdes, LSW, d. Nguyen, OP, 10-0. No. 1 doubles: Gerdes/Brady, LSW, d. Nguyen/Anello, OP, 8-2.
O’Hara 9, Harrisonville 0. No. 1 singles: House, OH, d. Shaller, HAR, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: House/Eckart, OH, d. Shalle/Poyner, HAR, 8-4.
Sumner Academy 5, Lincoln Prep 4. No. 1 singles: Martin, SA, d. Nguyen, LP, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: Martin/Carrazco, SA, d. Nguyen/Henry, LP, 9-8 (7-5).
Track and field
SHAWNEE MISSION DISTRICT MEET
Wednesday, at SM North HS
(Race distances in meters)
Boys team scores: 1. SM Northwest, 126; 2. SM South, 74; 3. SM North, 64; T4. SM West, 53; T4. SM East, 53.
Boys event winners
100: Union, SMS, 11.33. 200: Union, SMS, 23.50. 400: Kashka, SME, 55.93. 800: Padilla, SMNW, 2:09.96. 1,600: Harrell, SMNW, 4:41.92. 3,200: Harrell, SMNW, 10:26.29. 110 hurdles: Diggs, SMN, 16.19. 300 hurdles: Shelton, SMW, 41.99. 400 relay: SM East, 45.30. 1,600 relay: SM Northwest, 3:41.08. 3,200 relay: SM East, 8:55.46. High jump: Mergan, SMN, 6-02. Pole vault: Naumann, SMNW, 13-06. Long jump: Union, SMS, 19-09. Triple jump: Vil, SMNW, 42-07. Shot put: Sherwin, SMW, 47-01.5. Discus: Stimach, SMNW, 137-09.5. Javelin: Heinisch, SMNW, 162-06.
Girls team scores: 1. SM Northwest, 92; 2. SM North, 77; 3. SM East, 68; 4. SM South, 56; 5. SM West, 45.
Girls event winners
100: Herrera, SMN, 13.23. 200: Schmidt, SMNW, 29.24. 400: Schmidt, SMNW, 1:05.90. 800: Gruman, SMNW, 2:42.59. 1,600: Gruman, SMNW, 5:39.94. 3,200: Onnen, SMN, 12:40.55. 100 hurdles: Watts, SMW, 19.59. 300 hurdles: MacAdam, SME, 53.23. 400 relay: SM North, 53.90. 1,600 relay: SM North, 4:36.01. High jump: Hendrickson, SME, 5-0. Pole vault: Lamus, SME, 9-06. Long jump: Omollo, SMW, 15-02. Triple jump: Duran, SMW, 34-08. Shot put: Ndavi, SMS, 33-05.5. Discus: Ndavi, SMS, 110-08. Javelin: Rosas, SMN, 121-04.
Note: Seeded and U.S. players listed.
Thursday in Monaco; at The Monte-Carlo Country Club
Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, d. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 6-0.
(-4)
Steve Marino 35-33—68
Shawn Stefani 35-33—68
Luke List 33-35—68
Brooks Koepka 33-35—68
Graeme McDowell 34-34—68
Seung-Yul Noh 35-33—68
Bob Estes 34-34—68
Tom Hoge 35-33—68
Jonathan Randolph 33-35—68
Robby Shelton 36-32—68
Ken Duke 33-35—68
Brian Gay 33-35—68
Bryce Molder 33-35—68
