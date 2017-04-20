Former Barstow standout Jeriah Horne to transfer to Tulsa

Former Barstow standout Jeriah Horne, who guided the Knights to their first boys basketball state championship in two decades, is on the move after his freshman college season.
Horne announced Thursday via Twitter that he will transfer from Nebraska to Tulsa for his sophomore year. Per NCAA rules, he will be required to sit out one year.
"I'm excited to announce my commitment to the (University) of Tulsa," he wrote. "(Thanks) to my family, friends and supporters for always being there."
In his freshman season with Nebraska, Horne averaged 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while playing 11.8 minutes per game. He did not make a start.
In his four seasons with Barstow, the program made three appearances in the Missouri Class 3 state championship game and won the 2015 state title, its first since 1995. As a senior, he averaged 21 points and 9 rebounds per game. He shared the DiRenna Award, honoring the top basketball player in Kansas City, with Lee's Summit senior Blake Spellman.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments