High School Sports

April 20, 2017 5:02 PM

Former Barstow standout Jeriah Horne to transfer to Tulsa

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

Former Barstow standout Jeriah Horne, who guided the Knights to their first boys basketball state championship in two decades, is on the move after his freshman college season.

Horne announced Thursday via Twitter that he will transfer from Nebraska to Tulsa for his sophomore year. Per NCAA rules, he will be required to sit out one year.

"I'm excited to announce my commitment to the (University) of Tulsa," he wrote. "(Thanks) to my family, friends and supporters for always being there."

In his freshman season with Nebraska, Horne averaged 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while playing 11.8 minutes per game. He did not make a start.

In his four seasons with Barstow, the program made three appearances in the Missouri Class 3 state championship game and won the 2015 state title, its first since 1995. As a senior, he averaged 21 points and 9 rebounds per game. He shared the DiRenna Award, honoring the top basketball player in Kansas City, with Lee's Summit senior Blake Spellman.

Fleming, Spellman, Horne honored at DiRenna Awards

Lee's Summit senior Blake Spellman and Barstow senior Jeriah Horne were co-winners of the male DiRenna Award. Liberty senior Morgan Fleming wins the female honor.

smcdowell@kcstar.com

 

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Raw video: Accident site where West Platte coach was killed

View More Video

Sports Videos