High school results for April 19

Baseball
Bishop Miege 2, Mill Valley 1
Center 9, O’Hara 3
Leeton 8, Lutheran 3
Van Horn 8, Heritage Christian 2
NORTHLAND TOURNAMENT
Excelsior Springs 14, North Kansas City 0, 5 inn.
Liberty North 1, Platte County 0
Boys golf
Excelsior Springs 190, Oak Grove 220. Medalist: Edwards, ES, 46. At Excelsior Springs GC, par 36.
Park Hill 179, Platte County 181, Grandview 222. Medalist: Graves, PH, 42. At Shiloh Springs GC, par 37.
Pembroke Hill 198, Barstow 212. Medalist: Bray, BAR, 43. At The Golf Club at Creekmoor, par 36.
Raymore-Peculiar 193, Belton 208. Medalist: Barton, RP, 44. At Eagles’ Landing, par 36.
Staley 186, Kearney 189. Medalist: Holloway, STA, 43. At Staley Farms, par 36.
William Chrisman 199, St. Joseph Central 201, Truman 211, Winnetonka 250. Medalists: McFarland, WC, and Wiley, TRU, 47. At Moila CC, par 36.
Boys lacrosse
Rockhurst 23, Olathe East 1
SM East 15, Lee’s Summit North 0
Girls soccer
Lincoln 10, Southeast 0. LIN (Pratt 3, E. Puckett 2, Miller 2, Johnson, Perez, R. Puckett; shutout by Furey).
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH TOURNAMENT
Blue Valley West 1, Blue Springs South 0. BVW (Lierz; shutout by Thomas).
Tuesday’s result
Lansing 10, Turner 0. LAN (Bolewski 5, Watkins 2, Fay, Caracillo, Hamilton).
Spring Hill 6, Piper 2
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Bishop Ward 15-19, Washington 0-2
Paola 17-20, De Soto 5-9
Boys tennis
O’Hara 9, Nevada 0. No. 1 singles: House, OH, d. Patel, NEV, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: House/Eckart, OH, d. Patel/Theis, NEV, 8-2.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST INVITATIONAL
At Plaza Tennis Center
Teams: 1. Columbia Rock Bridge, 136; 2. Blue Valley West, 123; 3. Rockhurst, 113; 4. SM East, 106; 5. Blue Valley Northwest, 102; 6. Pembroke Hill, 83; 7. (tie) Barstow and Blue Valley North, 80; 9. Blue Valley, 78; 10. Maize, 72; 11. Lawrence Free State, 71; 12. Lee’s Summit North, 63; 13. Olathe Northwest, 51; 14. Washburn Rural, 47; 15. Lee’s Summit, 42.
Singles championship: Frye, BAR, d. Mittleman, BVW, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles championship: B. Serra/R. Serra, BVW, d. Baker/Fraunfelder, CRB, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).
Tuesday’s result
Blue Springs South 6, Lee’s Summit North 3
Comments