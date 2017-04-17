High School Sports

April 17, 2017 10:14 PM

High school results for April 17

High schools

Baseball

Blue Springs South 13, Belton 3

Grandview 10, Ruskin 0, 5 inn.

Mill Valley 9, Basehor-Linwood 3

Rockhurst 3-6, Creighton Prep 2-3

SM South 7, SM West 2

NORTHLAND TOURNAMENT

Liberty North 9, Winnetonka 2

Park Hill 6, Fort Osage 2

Staley 4, Kearney 3, 10 inn.

Boys golf

MRVC TOURNAMENTS

At Mule’s National Golf Club, par 72

East team scores: 1. Richmond, 391; 2. Lafayette County, 435; 3. Knob Noster, 435; 4. Lexington, 453; 5. Carrollton, 543. East top individials: 1. Bowman, RIC, 82; 2. McCoy, LC, 90; 3. Day, KN, 97; 4. Turley, RIC, 99; 5. Pyche, RIC, 104.

West team scores: 1. Pleasant Hill, 331; 2. Grain Valley, 355; 3. Harrisonville, 373; 4. Excelsior Springs, 384; 5. Oak Grove, 389; 6. Odessa, 466. West top individuals: T1. Holden, HAR, 78;T1. Hamlin, PH, 78; 3. T. Stone, PH, 81; 4. J. Stone, PH, 82; 5. Fesit, GV, 86.

PIRATE INVITATIONAL

At Shiloh Springs Golf Club, par 71

Team scores: 1. Platte County, 328; 2. Platte County 2, 351; 3. William Chrisman, 388; 4. Belton, 410; 5. Oak Park, 419; 6. Belton 2, 487; 7. William Chrisman 2, 496. Top individuals: 1. Boekhout, PC, 79; 2. Hessemyer, PC, 79; 3. Laderoute, PC, 84; 4. Acord, PC2, 84; 5. Poos, PC, 86.

Boys lacrosse

SM East 13, Lee’s Summit West 8

Girls soccer

Excelsior Springs 3, Oak Grove 2. ES (Rimmer 3). OG (Wiedemann, Doss).

Kearney 1, Platte County 0. KEA (Williams; shutout by Alter). Records: KEA 9-4, PC 8-3.

Notre Dame de Sion 11, Belton 1. NDS (Frerking 3, Knox 2, Gansner 2, Dussold 2, Ulowetz 2). BEL (Cross). Records: NDS 10-0, BEL 5-5.

Oak Park 10, Ruskin 0. OP (Solaria 2, Westberg 2, Zackert 2, Gruschka, Hull, Lopez, Mounivong; shutout by Lopez). Records: OP 10-3, RUS 0-7.

Park Hill 4, Liberty 1. PH (Feeley, Sackuvich, Weissenfluh, Aulgur). LIB (Hamline).

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH TOURNAMENT

Blue Springs South 8, Pembroke Hill 0. BLSS (Stine 5, Kroencke 2, Connors; shutout by Swanson).

BV West 4, Park Hill South 0. BVW (shutout by Thomas).

Softball

Lawrence Free State 1, Olathe North 9

SM Northwest 15-15, SM South 0-0

Boys tennis

Blue Springs South 8, Barstow 1. No. 1 singles: Nguyen, BLSS, d. King, BAR, 9-7. No. 1 doubles: Nguyen/Michael, BLSS, d. King/Kapa, BAR, 8-5.

Kearney 9, Excelsior Springs 0. No. 1 singles: Crockett, KEA, d. Forstner, ES, 10-1. No. 1 doubles: Crockett/N. Keys, KEA, d. Forstner/Rogers, ES, 10-6.

Lee’s Summit 6, Staley 3. No. 1 singles: Gayes, STA, d. Henry, LS, 10-4. No. 1 doubles: Henry/O’Connor, LS, d. Gates/Lockheart, STA, 10-7.

Maranatha Christian 6, Lincoln Prep 3. No. 1 singles: Hou, MC, d. Nguyen, LP, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: Hou/Choi, MC, d. Nguyen/Cardona, LP, 9-7.

Rockhurst 9, Park Hill South 0. No. 1 singles: Klumb, ROCK, d. Badaluco, PHS, 10-0. No. 1 doubles: Klumb/Goeke, ROCK, d. Badaluco/Velhoven, PHS, 8-0.

SHAWNEE MISSION DISTRICT TOURN.

Team standings: 1. SM East, 39; 2. SM South, 24; 3. SM Northwest, 22; 4. SM West, 11; 5. SM North, 4. Singles championship: Louiselle, SME, d. Van Hoecke, SMNW, 8-0. Doubles championship: Schuetz/Spicer, SME, d. Searl/Iba, SMS, 8-5.

AREA GOLF

HOLES IN ONE

AT TWIN OAKS GOLF: Ben Benoit, No. 8, 54 yards, pitching wedge.

AT TWIN OAKS GOLF: Andrew Keating, No. 8, 54 yards, pitching wedge.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pembroke Hill senior signs letter of intent in grandfather's hospital room

Pembroke Hill senior signs letter of intent in grandfather's hospital room 2:21

Pembroke Hill senior signs letter of intent in grandfather's hospital room
Highlights from the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association dunk contest 1:50

Highlights from the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association dunk contest
Billy Preston feels more prepared for KU after McDonald's All-American Game 2:02

Billy Preston feels more prepared for KU after McDonald's All-American Game

View More Video

Sports Videos