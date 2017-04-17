High school results for April 17

High schools
Baseball
Blue Springs South 13, Belton 3
Grandview 10, Ruskin 0, 5 inn.
Mill Valley 9, Basehor-Linwood 3
Rockhurst 3-6, Creighton Prep 2-3
SM South 7, SM West 2
NORTHLAND TOURNAMENT
Liberty North 9, Winnetonka 2
Park Hill 6, Fort Osage 2
Staley 4, Kearney 3, 10 inn.
Boys golf
MRVC TOURNAMENTS
At Mule’s National Golf Club, par 72
East team scores: 1. Richmond, 391; 2. Lafayette County, 435; 3. Knob Noster, 435; 4. Lexington, 453; 5. Carrollton, 543. East top individials: 1. Bowman, RIC, 82; 2. McCoy, LC, 90; 3. Day, KN, 97; 4. Turley, RIC, 99; 5. Pyche, RIC, 104.
West team scores: 1. Pleasant Hill, 331; 2. Grain Valley, 355; 3. Harrisonville, 373; 4. Excelsior Springs, 384; 5. Oak Grove, 389; 6. Odessa, 466. West top individuals: T1. Holden, HAR, 78;T1. Hamlin, PH, 78; 3. T. Stone, PH, 81; 4. J. Stone, PH, 82; 5. Fesit, GV, 86.
PIRATE INVITATIONAL
At Shiloh Springs Golf Club, par 71
Team scores: 1. Platte County, 328; 2. Platte County 2, 351; 3. William Chrisman, 388; 4. Belton, 410; 5. Oak Park, 419; 6. Belton 2, 487; 7. William Chrisman 2, 496. Top individuals: 1. Boekhout, PC, 79; 2. Hessemyer, PC, 79; 3. Laderoute, PC, 84; 4. Acord, PC2, 84; 5. Poos, PC, 86.
Boys lacrosse
SM East 13, Lee’s Summit West 8
Girls soccer
Excelsior Springs 3, Oak Grove 2. ES (Rimmer 3). OG (Wiedemann, Doss).
Kearney 1, Platte County 0. KEA (Williams; shutout by Alter). Records: KEA 9-4, PC 8-3.
Notre Dame de Sion 11, Belton 1. NDS (Frerking 3, Knox 2, Gansner 2, Dussold 2, Ulowetz 2). BEL (Cross). Records: NDS 10-0, BEL 5-5.
Oak Park 10, Ruskin 0. OP (Solaria 2, Westberg 2, Zackert 2, Gruschka, Hull, Lopez, Mounivong; shutout by Lopez). Records: OP 10-3, RUS 0-7.
Park Hill 4, Liberty 1. PH (Feeley, Sackuvich, Weissenfluh, Aulgur). LIB (Hamline).
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH TOURNAMENT
Blue Springs South 8, Pembroke Hill 0. BLSS (Stine 5, Kroencke 2, Connors; shutout by Swanson).
BV West 4, Park Hill South 0. BVW (shutout by Thomas).
Softball
Lawrence Free State 1, Olathe North 9
SM Northwest 15-15, SM South 0-0
Boys tennis
Blue Springs South 8, Barstow 1. No. 1 singles: Nguyen, BLSS, d. King, BAR, 9-7. No. 1 doubles: Nguyen/Michael, BLSS, d. King/Kapa, BAR, 8-5.
Kearney 9, Excelsior Springs 0. No. 1 singles: Crockett, KEA, d. Forstner, ES, 10-1. No. 1 doubles: Crockett/N. Keys, KEA, d. Forstner/Rogers, ES, 10-6.
Lee’s Summit 6, Staley 3. No. 1 singles: Gayes, STA, d. Henry, LS, 10-4. No. 1 doubles: Henry/O’Connor, LS, d. Gates/Lockheart, STA, 10-7.
Maranatha Christian 6, Lincoln Prep 3. No. 1 singles: Hou, MC, d. Nguyen, LP, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: Hou/Choi, MC, d. Nguyen/Cardona, LP, 9-7.
Rockhurst 9, Park Hill South 0. No. 1 singles: Klumb, ROCK, d. Badaluco, PHS, 10-0. No. 1 doubles: Klumb/Goeke, ROCK, d. Badaluco/Velhoven, PHS, 8-0.
SHAWNEE MISSION DISTRICT TOURN.
Team standings: 1. SM East, 39; 2. SM South, 24; 3. SM Northwest, 22; 4. SM West, 11; 5. SM North, 4. Singles championship: Louiselle, SME, d. Van Hoecke, SMNW, 8-0. Doubles championship: Schuetz/Spicer, SME, d. Searl/Iba, SMS, 8-5.
AREA GOLF
HOLES IN ONE
AT TWIN OAKS GOLF: Ben Benoit, No. 8, 54 yards, pitching wedge.
AT TWIN OAKS GOLF: Andrew Keating, No. 8, 54 yards, pitching wedge.
