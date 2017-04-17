Northland athletes excel at Darwin Rold track meet

On one of the first warm nights of the high school track season, athletes from Park Hill, Liberty, Liberty North and Staley competed with athletes from eight other schools in the Darwin Rold Invitational April 13 at Lee’s Summit North.
Park Hill’s boys finished fourth with two champions: Grant Downes, who won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.15 seconds; and Papay Glaywulu, who took the triple jump with a leap of 46 feet, 7 inches. Downes also placed second in the 300 hurdles and Glaywulu also took second in the long jump.
Park Hill’s girls also had a champion in Taiya Shelby, who won the 400 in 57.32 seconds.
Liberty’s boys, who finished right behind Park Hill in fifth, saw Max Martin win the 3,200 in 10:01.31 and Matt Mehaffey take the javelin with a 162-6 toss. Kyle Rogers went 16-3 to place second in the pole vault in a duel with Lee’s Summit’s KC Lightfoot, who cleared 17-1 ¼ for the best mark in the state this season.
Liberty’s girls had the winning 1,600 sprint medley relay team of Precious Black, Avrie Jones, Kaitlyn Lewis and Madelynn Hill with a time of 4:08.04. Jones also won the long jump at 17-11.
Liberty North’s John Redmond won the boys 100 in 10.94 seconds, and the Eagles Ava Curry took first in the javelin with a 130-7 throw. Staley’s Tyler Miller placed second in the discus.
