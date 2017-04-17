Miege’s Bentley stands out on all-EKL girls team

Of all the standouts on Bishop Miege’s four-time state champion girls basketball team, few stood out like Hunter Bentley.
Bentley, a 5-foot-9 senior guard, was selected Most Valuable Player of the Eastern Kansas League, one of many honors she received this past season. Averaging more than 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals per game, Bentley led Miege to a 22-3 record and a fourth consecutive Class 4A Division-I state title.
Bentley, who scored over 1,000 points in her career, was also selected a finalist for the DiRenna Award and was named the most outstanding player on the Kansas team when she scored 17 points in the Kansas vs. Missouri High School All-Star Challenge.
The All-EKL girls first team also includes Sereena Weledji, junior, Saint Thomas Aquinas; Alayna Townsell, sophomore, Saint Thomas Aquinas; Ellie Kuckelman, sophomore, Blue Valley North; Evan Zars, junior, Mill Valley; Johnni Gonzalez, sophomore, Bishop Miege; Skylar Washington, junior, Gardner Edgerton; and Azia Lynch, senior, Blue Valley.
Selected for the second team were Nicole Corrigan, senior, Saint Thomas Aquinas; Abby Bird, senior, Blue Valley Northwest; Chloe Kuckelman, sophomore, Blue Valley North; Cassidy Androff, senior, Gardner Edgerton; Kynli Nelson, junior, Gardner Edgerton; Brooke Lansford, junior, Blue Valley West; and Emily Kaufman, senior, Saint James Academy.
Selected honorable mention were: Courtney Harms, junior; Fallon Russell, sophomore; Ashton Verhulst, freshman, from Miege; Allison Thomas, junior; Blythe Pearson, sophomore from Saint Thomas Aquinas; Taylor Carpenter, junior, Gardner Edgerton; Catherine Szukalski, junior; Macie Lawrence, junior; Katie Beth Jones, junior from Blue Valley; Mary Goetz, junior, Courtney Setter, senior from Saint James Academy; Ashlyn Hendrix, senior; Claire Kaifes, sophomore from Mill Valley; Arielle Sargent, sophomore; Ashley Loeffelbein, sophomore, from Blue Valley Southwest; Jordan Fritz, senior; Kayley Cassaday, sophomore, from Blue Valley North; Raegan Phillips, senior; Taylor Victorine, senior, from Blue Valley Northwest; Maia Wilson, junior; Lauren Flowers, junior; Emily Stivers, senior from Blue Valley West.
Comments