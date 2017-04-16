Michael Weathers, former All-Metro player of the year, will transfer to Oklahoma State

Michael Weathers, The Star's All-Metro boys basketball player of the year in 2016, is transferring to the Big 12.
But it won't be Kansas or Kansas State.
Weathers announced Sunday that he has committed to Oklahoma State. He spent his freshman season with Miami (Ohio) before expressing his plans to transfer last month.
"I wanna thank God, my family and my loved ones who helped me throughout this process, but I'm proud to say I will be a cowboy at Oklahoma State," he wrote on Twitter.
Weathers and his twin brother, Marcus, led Shawnee Mission North to its first state championship in 63 years in 2016. They both played significant minutes for Miami as freshmen this season.
Marcus has also announced his intentions to transfer, though he has not yet picked a landing spot.
Michael, a 6-2 point guard, averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds in his freshman season with Miami. He was The Star's All-Metro player of the year last spring after scoring 24.3 points per game for Shawnee Mission North, which won the Kansas Class 6A title.
