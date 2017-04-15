High school results for April 15

High schools
Baseball
Rockhurst 8, Blue Springs 4
COLUMBIA TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Staley 7, Blair Oaks 4
Champ.: Staley 4, Rock Bridge 3
SOUTH KANSAS CITY CLASSIC
Champ.: Pleasant Hill 7, Pembroke Hill 2
Third: Grandview 7, Savannah 5
Consolation games
O’Hara 5, University Academy 4
Center 10, Barstow 0
Girls soccer
BELTON TOURNAMENT
Champ.: Belton 4, O’Hara 1. BEL (West 2, D’Attoma, Cross). OH (Jokerst). Records: BEL 5-4, OH 8-4.
Third: Clinton 3, Van Horn 1. CLI (Reid, S. Hager, Adams). VH (Ankrom). Records: CLI 4-7, VH 7-6.
Fifth: Lincoln Prep 3, Grandview 0. LP (Fox, Puckett, Campbell; shutout by Furey). Records: LP 5-7, GRA 2-11.
HANNIBAL TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Summit Christian 6, Maryville 0. SC (Ginther 3, Nelson 2, Pemberton).
Champ.: Summit Christian 10, Macomb 0. SC (Ginther 8, Pemberton, Sallas; shutout by McGraw, Sprouse).
