April 15, 2017 9:58 PM

High school results for April 15

High schools

Baseball

Rockhurst 8, Blue Springs 4

COLUMBIA TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: Staley 7, Blair Oaks 4

Champ.: Staley 4, Rock Bridge 3

SOUTH KANSAS CITY CLASSIC

Champ.: Pleasant Hill 7, Pembroke Hill 2

Third: Grandview 7, Savannah 5

Consolation games

O’Hara 5, University Academy 4

Center 10, Barstow 0

Girls soccer

BELTON TOURNAMENT

Champ.: Belton 4, O’Hara 1. BEL (West 2, D’Attoma, Cross). OH (Jokerst). Records: BEL 5-4, OH 8-4.

Third: Clinton 3, Van Horn 1. CLI (Reid, S. Hager, Adams). VH (Ankrom). Records: CLI 4-7, VH 7-6.

Fifth: Lincoln Prep 3, Grandview 0. LP (Fox, Puckett, Campbell; shutout by Furey). Records: LP 5-7, GRA 2-11.

HANNIBAL TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: Summit Christian 6, Maryville 0. SC (Ginther 3, Nelson 2, Pemberton).

Champ.: Summit Christian 10, Macomb 0. SC (Ginther 8, Pemberton, Sallas; shutout by McGraw, Sprouse).

