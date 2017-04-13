High school results for April 13

High schools
Baseball
Blue Springs South 12, Raymore-Peculiar 11
BV West 5, BV North 3
Fort Osage 15, North Kansas City 3, 5 inn.
Staley 8, Southern Boone 0
West Platte 6, East Buchanan 5
SOUTH KANSAS CITY CLASSIC
Grandview 12, O’Hara 2
Pembroke Hill 20, University Academy 2
Pleasant Hill 14, Center 2
Savannah 22, Barstow 1
Boys golf
Kearney 184, Excelsior Springs 193, Harrisonville 208. Medalist: Birkeness, ES, 41. At Excelsior Springs Golf Course, par 36.
Raymore-Peculiar 169, Truman 191, Belton 195. Medalists: Taibi, RP, 40; Wiley, TRU, 40. At Hoots Hollow, par 36.
St. Pius X 168, Pembroke Hill 177. Medalist: Elling, SPX, 39. At Oakwood County Club, par 36.
Girls soccer
BV North 2, Blue Valley 1. BVN (Kramer, Igwe). BV (Herrin). Records: BVN 6-2, BV 4-3.
East 9, Southeast 0. East (Fatakis 3, Mauwhml 2, Isabella 2, Fatakulouse, Mallely).
Fort Osage 2, William Chrisman 0. FO (Tatum, Young; shutout by Lee). Records: FO 6-2, WC 5-3.
LS North 2, LS West 1. LSN (Hill, Mitchell). LSW (Leetch). Records: LSN 7-2, LSW 8-2.
Notre Dame de Sion 5, Pleasant Hill 1. NDS (Frerking 2, Gansner 2, Dussold). PH (Dimarco). Records: NDS 9-0, PH 9-1.
Olathe East 3, SM West 0. OE (Taylor, Voigt, Smith; shutout by Terrell, Arnold). Records: OE 5-1, SMW 1-4-1.
Raytown 6, Raytown South 2. RAY (Vanway 2, Eng 2, Yoder, Wells). RS (England, Jakes).
SM East 3, Lawrence 1. SME (Nelson, Legard, Clough). LAW (Drum). Records: SME 2-3, LAW 0-5.
SM Northwest 10, Leavenworth 0. SMNW (Ard 3, E. Sanders 2, Devolder, Haley, White, C. Sanders, Killingsworth; shutout by Jones).
Wednesday’s results
St. James Academy 5, Gardner Edgerton 0. SJA (Schaefer 2, Manning, Thornhill, Wesiss; shutout by Miller). Records: SJA 2-5-1, GE 0-7-1.
St. Teresa’s Academy 2, Park Hill 1. STA (Farkas, Rellihan). PH (Hibbeler). Records: STA 4-3, PH 7-3-1.
BELTON TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s results
Belton 1, Lincoln Prep 0. BEL (Cross; shutout by Aguirre). Records: BEL 3-4, LP 4-6.
O’Hara 6, Grandview 0. OH (Sutberry 2, Niner 2, Jokerst, own goal; shutout by Haase). Records: OH 7-3, GRA 2-9.
Softball
Lawrence 6, SM Northwest 4
Olathe North 13, SM West 3
Olathe Northwest 11, Leavenworth 0
Olathe South 14, SM East 0
Piper 9-9, Basehor-Linwood 1-8
SM East 14, SM West 3
SM North 8, Lawrence Free State 4
Wednesday’s result
Olathe North 6, SM Northwest 5
Boys tennis
Excelsior Springs 6, Fort Osage 3. No. 1 singles: Forster, ES, d. Seaba, FO, 8-2. No. 1 doubles: Forster/Rogers, ES, d. Seaba/Reeve, FO, 8-0.
Track and field
WINNETONKA MEET
(race distances in meters)
Boys team scores: 1. Kearney, 178.5; 2. Park Hill South, 148.5; 3. Grain Valley, 127; 4. St. Joseph Central, 92; 5. North Kansas City, 60; 6. Oak Park, 57; 7. Center, 37; 8. Ruskin, 21; 9. Winnetonka, 17.
Boys event winners
100: East, GV, 11.84. 200: Rippy, PHS, 23.21. 400: Hansen, SJC, 51.26. 800: Adams, KEA, 1:58.11. 1,600: Briody, PHS, 4:36.64. 3,200: Bahr, SJC, 10:21.88. 110 hurdles: Kolb, KEA, 16.17. 300 hurdles: Hudson, PHS, 41.62. 400 relay: Park Hill South, 43.76. 800 relay: Park Hill South, 1:30.94. 1,600 relay: Kearney, 3:32.93. 3,200 relay: Kearney, 8:27.65. High jump: Macourbrie, GV, 6-02. Pole vault: Cathey, SJC, 12-06. Long jump: Hachman, KEA, 22-02.5. Triple jump: Garrison, PHS, 42-06. Shot put: Garr, SJC, 54-00. Discus: Miller, KEA, 171-10. Javelin: Wagener, GV, 149-07.
Girls team scores: 1. Kearney, 180.5; 2. North Kansas City, 162; 3. Grain Valley, 116; 4. Park Hill South, 104.5; 5. Winnetonka, 69; 6. St. Joseph Central, 42; 7. Oak Park, 38; 8. Ruskin, 14.
Girls event winners
100: Omorodion, NKC, 12.90. 200: Denis, WIN, 25.87. 400: Abdulla, WIN, 1:01.88. 800: Crawford, PHS, 2:26.41. 1,600: Roth, PHS, 5:19.59. 3,200: Todd, GV, 12:19.91. 100 hurdles: Omorodion, NKC, 15.82. 300 hurdles: Omorodion, NKC, 47.50. 400 relay: Kearney, 53.39. 800 relay: Kearney, 1:51.18. 1,600 relay: Winnetonka, 4:10.27. 3,200 relay: Grain Valley, 10:12.00. High jump: Callaway, NKC, 5-01. Pole vault: Todd, WIN, 9-00. Long jump: Omorodion, NKC, 17-11.25. Triple jump: Schwarzenbach, KEA, 34-08. Shot put: Williams, NKC, 44-01.5. Discus: Williams, NKC, 131-03. Javelin: Burkemper, KEA, 115-01.
