April 13, 2017 12:03 AM

High school results for April 12

High schools

Baseball

Kearney 12, Grandview 3

Lee’s Summit 7, Blue Springs South 3

Liberty North 10, Raytown 0, 6 inn.

Mill Valley 8, Olathe North 3

Pembroke Hill 11, O’Hara 2

Platte County 13, Raytown South 3, 6 inn.

Rockhurst 13, Bishop Miege 8

St. Thomas Aquinas 6, St. James Academy 1

Smithville 4, Excelsior Springs 1

Tuesday’s results

Lathrop 11, West Platte 7

Olathe East 8, SM North 1

Ottawa 6-2, De Soto 2-7

Boys golf

Bishop LeBlond 166, Barstow 193. Medalist: Jungbluth, LeBlond, 32. At The Golf Club at Creekmoor, par 36.

Grandview 191, Belton 196. Medalist: Herrera, GR, 42. At Eagles’ Landing GC, par 36.

Harrisonville 199, Odessa 216. Medalist: Verstraete, HAR, 47. At Country Creek GC (The Rock), par 36.

Lee Summit West 165, St. Joseph Central 165, Park Hill 172. Medalist: O’Connor, LSW, 38. At Tiffany Greens GC, par 36.

Platte County 171, Winnetonka 239. Medalist: Hessemeyer, PC, 37. At Shiloh Springs GC, par 37.

Truman 188, William Chrisman 189, Raytown South (no team score). Medalist: Wiley, TRU, 42. At Drumm Farm GC, par 36.

Staley 166, Park Hill South 167, Smithville 179, North Kansas City 222. Medalists: Sabina, STA; Roberts, STA; Threadgill, PHS, 38. At Deuce at the National GC, par 35.

CAMERON INVITATIONAL

At Veterans’ Memorial Golf Club

Team scores: 1. Gallatin, 321; 2. Cameron, 329; 3. Trenton, 344; 4. Excelsior Springs, 349; 5. Richmond, 373; 6. Plattsburg, 374; 7. Chillicothe, 383; 8. St. Joseph Lafayette, 403; 9. St. Joseph Benton, 419; 10. Lawson, 431; 11. Lafayette County, 456; 12. Lathrop, 513.

Top five individuals: 1. Jett Simmons, Gallatin, 74; 2. Chase Foreman, Cameron, 78; 3. Nate Swan, Trenton, 79; 4. Trey Howell, Cameron, 80; 5. Lathan Croy, Trenton, 81.

Tuesday’s results

JAGUAR INVITATIONAL

At Prairie Highlands, par 72

Team scores: 1. St. James Academy, 308; 2. Christ Preparatory, 311; 3. Blue Valley Southwest, 315; 4. Blue Valley North, 317; 5. Blue Valley Northwest, 324; 6. Mill Valley, 327; 7. St. Thomas Aquinas, 330; 8. De Soto, 330; 9. Olathe East, 331; 10. Hayden, 334; 11. Ottawa, 353; 12. Tonganoxie, 363; 13. Basehor-Linwood, 372; 14. Bonner Springs, 373; 15. Olathe South, 376; 16. SM South, 376; 17. Piper, 382; 18. Lansing, 395; 19. Turner, 515. Medalist: Will Wilk, SJA, 72.

Boys tennis

Lee’s Summit North 8, Raymore-Peculiar 1. No. 1 singles: French, LSN, d. Cummons, RP, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Leslie/McGurk, LSN, d. Cummons/McDonald, RP, 8-1.

O’Hara 9, Lincoln Prep 0. No. 1 singles: House, OH, d. Nguyen, LP, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: House/Eckart, OH, d. Nguyen/Cardona, LP, 8-2.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS INVITATIONAL

Teams: 1. Kearney, 16; 2. Platte County, 16; 3. Winnetonka ,14; 4. Excelsior Springs, 13; 5. Carrollton, 11; 6. Richmond, 3; 7. Odessa, 2; 8. Belton, 0.

Singles championship: Darius, WIN, d. Kuntz, PC, 8-6. Doubles championship: Rogers/Forstner, EXS, d. Crockett/Keys, KEA, 8-4.

PARK HILL DOUBLES TOURNAMENT

1. Park Hill; 2. Blue Springs South; 3. Lee’s Summit; 4. Grain Valley; 5. Liberty North; 6. Park Hill South; 7. Barstow; 8. Blue Springs.

Tuesday’s results

Rockhurst 12, Bishop Miege 0

Boys lacrosse

Rockhurst 14, St. Thomas Aquinas 5

Shawnee Mission East 16, Blue Valley North 4

Girls soccer

Notre Dame de Sion 11, Lutheran 0. ND (Frerking 3, Knox 3, Grimaldi 2, Dussold, Trouve, Allen; shutout by Fennewald, Wagner). Records: ND 8-0, LUT 3-6.

Pembroke Hill 4, Harrisonville 0. PH (Peterson 2, Washington, Kahl; shutout by Harvey, Leuschen). Records: PH 9-2, HAR 4-6.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS TOURNAMENT

Championship game

Maryville 4, Oak Park 1. MV ( Holman, Spire, Throm, Pettlon). OP (Bingham).

Third-place game

Excelsior Springs 5, North Kansas City 1. EXS (Rimmer 4, Kincaid). NKC (Tapia).

Tuesday’s results

Lansing 4, Bonner Springs 0. LAN (Sydni Bolewski 3, Marie Caraccilo)

Park Hill 2, Blue Springs South 1

Summit Christian 8, Lone Jack 0

Softball

Blue Valley North 7-2, St. Thomas Aquinas 3-15 (second game 5 inn.)

Tuesday’s results

Ottawa 5-19, De Soto 3-4

