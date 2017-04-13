High school results for April 12

High schools
Baseball
Kearney 12, Grandview 3
Lee’s Summit 7, Blue Springs South 3
Liberty North 10, Raytown 0, 6 inn.
Mill Valley 8, Olathe North 3
Pembroke Hill 11, O’Hara 2
Platte County 13, Raytown South 3, 6 inn.
Rockhurst 13, Bishop Miege 8
St. Thomas Aquinas 6, St. James Academy 1
Smithville 4, Excelsior Springs 1
Tuesday’s results
Lathrop 11, West Platte 7
Olathe East 8, SM North 1
Ottawa 6-2, De Soto 2-7
Boys golf
Bishop LeBlond 166, Barstow 193. Medalist: Jungbluth, LeBlond, 32. At The Golf Club at Creekmoor, par 36.
Grandview 191, Belton 196. Medalist: Herrera, GR, 42. At Eagles’ Landing GC, par 36.
Harrisonville 199, Odessa 216. Medalist: Verstraete, HAR, 47. At Country Creek GC (The Rock), par 36.
Lee Summit West 165, St. Joseph Central 165, Park Hill 172. Medalist: O’Connor, LSW, 38. At Tiffany Greens GC, par 36.
Platte County 171, Winnetonka 239. Medalist: Hessemeyer, PC, 37. At Shiloh Springs GC, par 37.
Truman 188, William Chrisman 189, Raytown South (no team score). Medalist: Wiley, TRU, 42. At Drumm Farm GC, par 36.
Staley 166, Park Hill South 167, Smithville 179, North Kansas City 222. Medalists: Sabina, STA; Roberts, STA; Threadgill, PHS, 38. At Deuce at the National GC, par 35.
CAMERON INVITATIONAL
At Veterans’ Memorial Golf Club
Team scores: 1. Gallatin, 321; 2. Cameron, 329; 3. Trenton, 344; 4. Excelsior Springs, 349; 5. Richmond, 373; 6. Plattsburg, 374; 7. Chillicothe, 383; 8. St. Joseph Lafayette, 403; 9. St. Joseph Benton, 419; 10. Lawson, 431; 11. Lafayette County, 456; 12. Lathrop, 513.
Top five individuals: 1. Jett Simmons, Gallatin, 74; 2. Chase Foreman, Cameron, 78; 3. Nate Swan, Trenton, 79; 4. Trey Howell, Cameron, 80; 5. Lathan Croy, Trenton, 81.
Tuesday’s results
JAGUAR INVITATIONAL
At Prairie Highlands, par 72
Team scores: 1. St. James Academy, 308; 2. Christ Preparatory, 311; 3. Blue Valley Southwest, 315; 4. Blue Valley North, 317; 5. Blue Valley Northwest, 324; 6. Mill Valley, 327; 7. St. Thomas Aquinas, 330; 8. De Soto, 330; 9. Olathe East, 331; 10. Hayden, 334; 11. Ottawa, 353; 12. Tonganoxie, 363; 13. Basehor-Linwood, 372; 14. Bonner Springs, 373; 15. Olathe South, 376; 16. SM South, 376; 17. Piper, 382; 18. Lansing, 395; 19. Turner, 515. Medalist: Will Wilk, SJA, 72.
Boys tennis
Lee’s Summit North 8, Raymore-Peculiar 1. No. 1 singles: French, LSN, d. Cummons, RP, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Leslie/McGurk, LSN, d. Cummons/McDonald, RP, 8-1.
O’Hara 9, Lincoln Prep 0. No. 1 singles: House, OH, d. Nguyen, LP, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: House/Eckart, OH, d. Nguyen/Cardona, LP, 8-2.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS INVITATIONAL
Teams: 1. Kearney, 16; 2. Platte County, 16; 3. Winnetonka ,14; 4. Excelsior Springs, 13; 5. Carrollton, 11; 6. Richmond, 3; 7. Odessa, 2; 8. Belton, 0.
Singles championship: Darius, WIN, d. Kuntz, PC, 8-6. Doubles championship: Rogers/Forstner, EXS, d. Crockett/Keys, KEA, 8-4.
PARK HILL DOUBLES TOURNAMENT
1. Park Hill; 2. Blue Springs South; 3. Lee’s Summit; 4. Grain Valley; 5. Liberty North; 6. Park Hill South; 7. Barstow; 8. Blue Springs.
Tuesday’s results
Rockhurst 12, Bishop Miege 0
Boys lacrosse
Rockhurst 14, St. Thomas Aquinas 5
Shawnee Mission East 16, Blue Valley North 4
Girls soccer
Notre Dame de Sion 11, Lutheran 0. ND (Frerking 3, Knox 3, Grimaldi 2, Dussold, Trouve, Allen; shutout by Fennewald, Wagner). Records: ND 8-0, LUT 3-6.
Pembroke Hill 4, Harrisonville 0. PH (Peterson 2, Washington, Kahl; shutout by Harvey, Leuschen). Records: PH 9-2, HAR 4-6.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS TOURNAMENT
Championship game
Maryville 4, Oak Park 1. MV ( Holman, Spire, Throm, Pettlon). OP (Bingham).
Third-place game
Excelsior Springs 5, North Kansas City 1. EXS (Rimmer 4, Kincaid). NKC (Tapia).
Tuesday’s results
Lansing 4, Bonner Springs 0. LAN (Sydni Bolewski 3, Marie Caraccilo)
Park Hill 2, Blue Springs South 1
Summit Christian 8, Lone Jack 0
Softball
Blue Valley North 7-2, St. Thomas Aquinas 3-15 (second game 5 inn.)
Tuesday’s results
Ottawa 5-19, De Soto 3-4
Boys tennis
Tuesday’s results
Blue Springs South 7, Lee’s Summit 2
Girls soccer
Notre Dame de Sion 11, Lutheran 0. ND (Frerking 3, Knox 3, Grimaldi 2, Dussold, Trouve, Allen; shutout by Fennewald, Wagner). Records: ND 8-0, LUT 3-6.
Pembroke Hill 4, Harrisonville 0. PH (Peterson 2, Washington, Kahl; shutout by Harvey, Leuschen). Records: PH 9-2, HAR 4-6.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS TOURNAMENT
Championship game
Maryville 4, Oak Park 1. MV ( Holman, Spire, Throm, Pettlon). OP (Bingham).
Third-place game
Excelsior Springs 5, North Kansas City 1. EXS (Rimmer 4, Kincaid). NKC (Tapia).
Tuesday’s results
Lansing 4, Bonner Springs 0. LAN (Sydni Bolewski 3, Marie Caraccilo)
Park Hill 2, Blue Springs South 1
Summit Christian 8, Lone Jack 0
Softball
Blue Valley North 7-2, St. Thomas Aquinas 3-15 (second game 5 inn.)
Tuesday’s results
Ottawa 5-19, De Soto 3-4
Boys tennis
Tuesday’s results
Blue Springs South 7, Lee’s Summit 2
Comments