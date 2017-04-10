High school results for April 10

High schools
Baseball
Blue Springs 17, Blue Springs South 7
Excelsior Springs 12, St. Joseph Benton 3
Fort Osage 9, William Chrisman 3
Park Hill 16, North Kansas City 2
Platte County 12, Grandview 2
West Platte 13, KC Lutheran 3
Boys golf
OAK PARK INVITATIONAL
At Paradise Pointe-The Posse, par 72
Team scores: 1. Rockhurst, 327; 2. LS West, 329; 3. Liberty, 332; 4. Liberty North, 344; 5. Platte County, 350; 6. Smithville, 357; 7. Park Hill, 367; 8. North Kansas City, 374; T9. William Chrisman, 376; T9. Raymore-Peculiar, 376; 11. Blue Springs, 392; 12. Harrisonville, 393; 13. Park Hill South, 402; 14. Staley, 407; 15. Oak Park, 408; 16. Grandview, 412; 17. Truman, 425; 18. Belton, 430; 19. Raytown, 433; 20. St. Joseph Central, 434; 21. Smithville ‘B”, 452; 22. Raytown South, 467; 23. Winnetonka, 504. Top individuals: 1. Dobbler, LIB, 75; 2. Walters, SMI, 78; T3. O’Connor, LSW, 79; T3. Neuerburg, LN, 79; T5. Russell, LSW, 80; T5. Parrott, LIB, 80; T5. Packel, ROCK, 80; T5. Dalton, ROCK, 80; T5. Ramirez, NKC, 80.
SM EAST INVITATIONAL
At Kansas City Country Club, par 70
Team scores: 1. BV North, 308; 2. SM East, 315; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 318; 4. Olathe East, 320; 5. Christ Prep, 327; 6. Pembroke Hill, 327; 7. St. James Academy, 330; 8. BV Southwest, 331; 9. Olathe Northwest, 334; 10. BV West, 336; 11. Washburn Rural, 340; 12. Mill Valley, 341; 13. Lawrence Free State, 343; 14. SM Northwest, 344; 15. SM South, 345; 16. Lawrence, 359; 17. Olathe South, 361; 18. SM North, 367; 19. SM West, 390; 20. Leavenworth, 420. Top individuals: 1. Lee, BVN, 74; 2. Luger, SME, 75; 3. Wingerter, BVSW, 75; 4. Cohen, PEMH, 75; 5. Toussaint, STA, 76.
Boys lacrosse
Rockhurst 16, BV North 6
Girls soccer
Alta Vista 1, East 1 (Alta Vista wins 2-1 on PKs). AV (Icarra). East (Melly).
Heritage Christian 4, Barstow 2
LS North 4, Raymore-Peculiar 0. LSN (Palmentere 2, Fothergill, Panarisi; shutout by Peters). Records: LSN 6-2, RP 4-4.
LS West 4, Lee’s Summit 0. LSW (Newsom, Mathis, Overin, Heenan; shutout by Hunter). Records: LSW 6-1, LS 5-2.
Oak Grove 4, Lincoln Prep 0. OG (Delgado 2, Doss, Wiedemann).
Pembroke Hill 10, Cristo Rey 0. PH (Pierre 3, Long 2, Gittings 2, Sjue, Lattan, own goal; shutout by Leuschen). Records: PH 7-2, CR 0-3.
Summit Christian 2, St. Pius X 1.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS TOURNAMENT
Maryville 2, North Kansas City 0
Oak Park 2, Excelsior Springs 0. OP (Mounivong, Bingham; shutout by Lopez).
Savannah 2, St. Joseph Benton 0
St. Joseph Lafayette 9, Cameron 0
Softball
Spring Hill 13-8, De Soto 0-2
Boys tennis
BV Southwest 5, BV Northwest 4. No. 1 singles: W. Wang, BVNW, d. Hailey, BVSW, 8-4. No. 1 doubles: W. Wang/E. Wang, BVNW, d. Shi/Renner, BVSW, 8-7 (7-3).
Platte County 9, Oak Park 0. No. 1 singles: Kunz, PC, d. Nguyen, OP, 10-4. No. 1 doubles: Kunz/Klopfer, PC, d. Nguyen/Anello, OP, 8-0.
Ruskin 5, Lincoln Prep 4. No. 1 singles: Ldika, RUS, d. Nguyen. LP, 9-7. No. 1 doubles: Ldika/Nguyen, RUS, d. Nguyen/Cadona, LP, 8-5.
