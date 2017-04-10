Missouri’s All-Stars go out winners

Since its inception 20 years ago, the Kansas vs. Missouri High School All-Star Challenge has become the swan song for most of the Kansas City area’s top basketball talent. And Friday night’s games were no different.
In the boys game, Liberty’s Clayton Adams made his final performance as a high schooler memorable by scoring 12 points and helping the Missouri team edge Kansas 102-96 at Shawnee Mission South. Adams, a 6-foot-5 forward, shot five for eight from the field, including two of five three-pointers, in the fast-paced, back-and-forth game.
Adams and O’Hara’s Arinze Mgbemena tied for the second-most in points for Missouri; Isaiah Burton of Raytown and Elijah Childs of Lee’s Summit West both finished with 13 points. Missouri also got six points from Dru Smith of Park Hill and four points and five rebounds from Deng Ding of North Kansas City.
The girls game marked on last appearance for St. Pius X standout Abby Hipp. Hipp, who won the DiRenna Award as the top girls player in Kansas City the night before, pulled down six rebounds and scored four points in Missouri’s 56-54 victory. Hipp led St. Pius to a second-straight state tournament appearance and the Class 4 state final this season and will play next year for Missouri State.
Also helping the Missouri team to victory were Alex Berger of Park Hill and Trace Mosby of Smithville. Morgan Smith of Park Hill was also selected for the team but could not play.
The event, which also includes a slam dunk contest, is presented each year by the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association.
