High school results for April 8

High schools
Baseball
Blue Springs South 13-4, Rockhurst 4-12
Columbia Rock Bridge 8, Liberty North 6
Leavenworth 3, Lansing 2
Liberty North 4, Kearney 1
Park Hill 10-11, Park Hill South 3-10
BRANSON TOURNAMENT
St. Thomas Aquinas 17, Mountain Home (Ark.) 4, 5 inn.
St. Thomas Aquinas 11, Winnetonka 1, 5 inn.
St. Thomas Aquinas 4, Branson 2
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS TOURNAMENT
Champ.: Lawson 16, Excelsior Springs 5, 6 inn.
Third: Savannah 9, Richmond 2
Girls soccer
Blue Springs South 3, Columbia Hickman 1
Blue Valley West 9, Blue Valley North 3
Park Hill 10, Harrisonville 0. PH (Walls 3, Wright 3, Hibbeler 2, Aulgur, Weissenfluh; shutout by Emerson).
Park Hill 1, Staley 1. PH (Weissenfluh). STAL (Fabian). Records: PH 5-2-2, STAL 8-2-1.
St. Thomas Aquinas 4, Divine Savior (Wis.) 0. STA (K. Heying, Janky, Klanke, Romme; shutout by McEnroe, Calvert). Records: STA 6-1, DS 2-2-1.
Friday’s results
Columbia Rock Bridge 2, Blue Springs South 1
Summit Christian Academy 9, KC Christian 2. SCA (Ginther 6, Brooks, Cofield). KCC (Schuchardt, Unruh).
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s results
Excelsior Springs 5, St. Joseph Benton 1. ES (Rimmer 3, Kincaid, Snelling). SJB (Williams).
Maryville 4, St. Joseph Lafayette 1
North Kansas City 5, Cameron 0
Oak Park 3, Savannah 0
Track and field
HARRY MCDONALD RELAYS
Friday, at Blue Valley District Activity Center
(race distances in meters)
Boys team scores: 1. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 114; 2. Blue Valley, 104; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 103; 4. Blue Valley North, 71; 5. Shawnee Mission North, 70; 6. Blue Valley Southwest, 58; T7. Blue Valley Northwest, 33; T7. Shawnee Mission East, 33; T9. Blue Valley West, 30; T9. Shawnee Mission South, 30; 11. St. James Academy, 21; 12. Lawrence Free State, 19.
Boys event winners
100: Brinkley, BVN, 11.43. 1,600: Owens, BV, 4:31.70. 3,200: Owens, BV, 9:42.03. 300 hurdles: Green, STA, 37.45. 400 relay: BV North, 42.78. 800 relay: BV North, 1:31.96. 1,600 relay: St. Thomas Aquinas, 3:23.44. 3,200 relay: SM East, 8:12.47. 1,600 sprint medley: BV Southwest, 3:40.26. Distance medley: St. Thomas Aquinas, 10:39.29. 400 shuttle hurdle: Blue Valley, 1:04.74. High jump: Pickert, SJA, 6-03. Pole vault: Mosburg, SMNW, 12-03. Long jump: O’Brien, BVNW, 21-07.5. Triple jump: Hernandez, SMN, 42-09. Shot put: Morrison, SMNW, 48-03. Discus: Fischer, SMS, 146-03. Javelin: Bower, SMNW, 153-03.
Girls team scores: 1. Shawnee Mission East, 83.33; 2. St. James Academy, 81; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 70.67; 4. Lawrence Free State, 64; 5. Blue Valley, 59; 6. Shawnee Mission North, 56; 7. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 55; 8. Blue Valley North, 52; 9. Shawnee Mission South, 50.5; 10. Blue Valley West, 49; 11. Blue Valley Southwest, 39.5; 12. Blue Valley Northwest, 15.
Girls event winners
100: Davis, BVW, 12.82. 1,600: Murrow, SJA, 5:16.33. 3,200: Cordes, LFS, 11:19.05. 300 hurdles: Schaefer, SJA, 48.10. 400 relay: St. James Academy, 50.72. 800 relay: SM East, 1:49.98. 1,600 relay: Blue Valley, 4:10.95. 3,200 relay: SM North, 9:46.40. 1,600 sprint medley: Blue Valley, 4:24.32. Distance medley: SM Northwest, 12:35.89. 400 shuttle hurdle: Blue Valley, 1:13.28. High jump: Stindt, SME, 5-03. Pole vault: Lanman, SMN, 11-03. Long jump: Stindt, SME, 17-07. Triple jump: Stindt, SME, 38-03. Shot put: Petersen, SMNW, 35-10.5. Discus: Ndavi, SMS, 112-05. Javelin: Lowe, BVSW, 108-06.
Comments