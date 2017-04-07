High school results for April 7

High schools
Baseball
Blue Valley 12, Gardner Edgerton 1, 6 inn.
Grandview 10, North Kansas City 7
Heritage Christian 10, Barstow 0
Liberty North 13, Park Hill South 4
Liberty North 3, Truman 2
Mill Valley 4-1, BV Northwest 3-5
Olathe East 12-20, Wichita Northwest 2-4
Park Hill 9, LS North 6
St. James Academy 5, Bishop Miege 4
Summit Christian 12, Forsyth 0, 6 inn.
Boys golf
RAYMORE-PECULIAR INVITATIONAL
At Hoots Hollow Golf Course, par 72
Team scores: 1. Rockhurst, 325; 2. Pembroke Hill, 327; 3. Pleasant Hill, 328; 4. Platte County, 339; 5. Staley, 340; 6. Liberty, 343; 7. Summit Christian, 349; 8. Lee’s Summit, 365; 9. Raymore-Peculiar, 367; 10. Park Hill South, 372; 11. Blue Springs, 374; 12. North Kansas City, 378; 13. Oak Park, 379; 14. Liberty North, 381; 15. Fort Osage, 387; 16. Grandview, 394; 17. Truman, 412; 18. William Chrisman, 415; 19. Raytwon, 434; 20. Belton, 441. Top individuals: 1. Holloway, STA, 76; T2. Ramirez, NKC, 77; T2. Cohen, PEMH, 77; 4. Snyder, ROCK, 78; T5. Hamlin, PLH, 79; T5. Stone, PLH, 79.
Girls soccer
LS North 3, Grain Valley 1. LSN (Mitchell, Panarisi, Palmentere). GV (Childers). Records: LSN 5-2, GV 6-3.
Notre Dame de Sion 3, DSHA (Milwaukee) 1. NDS (Frerking, Grimaldi, Knox). DSHA (Crevoiserat). Records: NDS 7-0, DSHA 3-1.
Park Hill 3, Smithville 0. PH (Andonovski, Hibbeler, Weissenfluh; shutout by Emerson). Records: PH 5-2-1, SMI 4-3.
St. Thomas Aquinas 3, St. James Academy 0. STA (Klanke, Pigott, Janky; shutout by Calvert, McEnroe). Records: STA 5-1, SJA 1-3-1.
Thursday’s results
De Soto 5, Baldwin 1
Platte County 3, St. Joseph Central 0
KANSAS CITY CLASSIC
Friday, at Pembroke Hill
Final standings: 1. Pembroke Hill; 2. St. Pius X; 3. Truman; 4. Barstow.
Pembroke Hill 4, Truman 0. PH (Peterson 2, Kahl, Long; shutout by Harvey, Leuschen). Records: PH 6-2, TRU 3-4.
St. Pius X 2, Barstow 0. SPX (Parrish, Moore; shutout by Wright). Records: SPX 5-4, BAR 1-5.
Softball
St. Thomas Aquinas 8-5, St. James Academy 4-1
Boys tennis
Blue Springs 9, Grandview 0. No. 1 singles: Summers, BLSP, d. Reji, GRA, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: Summers/Warner, BLSP, d. Reji/Quinones, GRA, 8-3.
Excelsior Springs 9, Carrollton 0. No. 1 singles: Forstner, ES, d. Fitzpatrick, CAR, 8-2. No. 1 doubles; Forstner/Rogers, ES, d. Fitzpatrick/Sawyer, CAR, 8-6.
Lee’s Summit 8, William Chrisman 1. No. 1 singles: Henry, LS, d. Faletau, WC, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: Henry/O’Connor, LS, d. Faletau/Mendoza, WC, 8-1.
Lutheran 7, Lincoln Prep 2. No. 1 singles: Hubner, LUT, d. Nguyen, LP, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: Hubner/Hawthorn, LUT, d. Nguyen/Cardona, LP, 8-2.
Raymore-Peculiar 9, Oak Park 0. No. 1 singles: Cummons, RP, d. T. Nguyen, OP, 10-1. No. 1 doubles: Cummons/McDonald, RP, d. T. Nguyen/D. Nguyen, OP, 8-4.
Thursday’s results
Lee’s Summit 9, Raymore-Peculiar 0. No. 1 singles: Henry, LS, d. Cummons, RP, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Henry/O’Connor, LS, d. Cummons/McDonald, RP, 8-0.
Mill Valley 7, KC Christian 2. No. 1 singles: Vander Ark, KCC, d. Billings, MV, 8-6. No. 1 doubles: Bock/Berswon, MV, d. Wrablica/Paul, KCC, 8-1.
Track and field
JERRY CREWS INVITATIONAL
At NKC District Activities Complex
(race distances in meters)
Boys team scores: 1. LS West, 114; 2. LS North, 89.5; 3. Liberty North, 82; 4. Raymore-Peculiar, 77; 5. Liberty, 74.5; 6. Park Hill, 74; 7. St. Joseph Central, 63; 8. SM West, 50; 9. Raytown, 45.5; 10. Staley, 34; 11. Winnetonka, 18; 12. Oak Park, 16.5; 13. North Kansas City, 3.
Boys event winners
100: Redmond, LN, 11.21. 200: Redmond, LN, 22.71. 400: Collins, WIN, 50.79. 800: Burnett, LSW, 2:02.85. 1,600: Burnett, LSW, 4:33.10. 3,200: Treece, LSW, 9:55.73. 110 hurdles: Downes, PH, 15.34. 300 hurdles: Downes, PH, 40.80. 400 relay: Liberty North, 43.76. 800 relay: Liberty North, 1:31.66. 1,600 relay: SM West, 3:29.15. 3,200 relay: LS West, 8:17.39. High jump: Richardson, LSN, 6-07. Pole vault: Rogers, LIB, 16-00. Long jump: McKinzy, RP, 22-10. Triple jump: Glaywulu, PH, 46-05. Shot put: Garr, SJC, 55-01. Discus: Miller, STAL, 153-05. Javelin: Heinerikson, PH, 161-10.
Girls team scores: 1. Liberty, 121.5; 2. Liberty North, 116.83; 3. Park Hill, 92; 4. Staley, 87.33; 5. Raymore-Peculiar, 66; 6. North Kansas City, 63; 7. LS North, 55.33; 8. Raytown, 39; 9. SM West, 36; 10. Winnetonka, 31; 11. St. Joseph Central, 27; 12. Oak Park 6.
Girls event winners
100: Lewis, LIB, 13.20. 200: Lewis, LIB, 26.27. 400: Shelby, PH, 58.34. 800: Hahlbeck, PH, 2:26.82. 1,600: Rowatt, SMW, 5:21.42. 3,200: Dick, RP, 11:49.26. 100 hurdles: Emerson, LN, 16.18. 300 hurdles: Omorodion, NKC, 48.15. 400 relay: Liberty North, 51.04. 800 relay: Park Hill, 1:47.91. 1,600 relay: Liberty, 4:03.87. 3,200 relay: Raymore-Peculiar, 10:03.98. High jump: Crawford, LIB, 5-00. Pole vault: LeHew, LN, 10-06. Long jump: Omorodion, NKC, 18-01.75. Triple jump: Jose, LN, 37-08, Shot put: Williams, NKC, 43-02.5. Discus: Williams, NKC, 124-08. Javelin: Curry, LN, 124-07.
