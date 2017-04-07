High school results for April 7

2:02 Billy Preston feels more prepared for KU after McDonald's All-American Game Pause

0:18 Miege sophomore Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

0:25 Eudora senior Mitchell Ballock

1:28 Check out new food menu at Kauffman Stadium for the 2017 Royals season

3:11 Pittsburg High School student journalists in the spotlight

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

1:57 Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has

1:57 KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year

2:27 Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County