High school results for April 6

High schools
Baseball
BV West 7, Gardner Edgerton 2
Mid-Buchanan 10, West Platte 0
Mill Valley 10, Blue Valley 0
Olathe East 3, Lawrence Free State 1
Olathe Northwest 6, Lawrence 0
Park Hill 11, Lee’s Summit West 9
Platte County 14, St. Joseph Central 3, 5 inn.
Rockhurst 4, Lee’s Summit North 0
Santa Fe 22, Lutheran 0, 5 inn.
Smithville 3, St. Pius X 2
Staley 12, William Chrisman 4
Winnetonka 4, Kearney 3, 9 inn.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS TOURNAMENT
Lawson 3, Savannah 2
Excelsior Springs 12, Richmond 2, 6 inn.
Boys golf
Pleasant Hill 175, Butler 192, Odessa 219. Medalists, Hamlin, PH, 42; Stone, PH, 42. At Country Creek (the Rock), par 36.
St. Pius X 161, Warrensburg 183, O’Hara 183. Medalist: Elling, SPX, 37. At Hodge Park, par 35.
DARREN FLOYD MEMORIAL TOURN.
At Tiffany Greens Golf Course, par 72
Team scores: 1. Liberty North, 313; 2. Liberty, 316; 3. Lee’s Summit West, 317; 4. Lee’s Summit, 320; 5. Lee’s Summit North, 325; 6. Kearney, 338; 7. Staley, 339; 8. Smithville, 341; 9. Park Hill South, 346; 10. Park Hill, 355; 11. Trenton, 357; 12. Blue Springs, 362; 13. Raymore-Peculiar, 380; 14. North Kansas City, 393; 15. Fort Osage, 428; 16. Oak Park, 441; 17. Winnetonka, 597.
Top individuals: 1. Parrott, LIB, 71; 2. Neuerburg, LN, 71; 3. Graves, PH, 72; T4. Jones, LSW, 74; T4. McGuire, LS, 74; T4. Swann, TRE, 74.
Boys lacrosse
Rockhurst 14, SM East 10
Girls soccer
Belton 10, Grandview 0. BEL (D’Attoma 3, Soloy 2, Lesch 2, Austin, Matthews, Cross). Records: BEL 2-3, GRA 1-3.
BV North 7, Bishop Miege 1. BVN (Branson 4, Runnebaum 2, Farrington). MIEGE (S. Stram). Records: BVN 5-1, MIEGE 3-2-1.
Lee’s Summit 2, LS North 0. LS (Souder, Deaver; shout Prier). Records: LS 3-1, LSN 4-2.
Lee’s Summit West 2, Park Hill 1
Liberty North 4, Park Hill South 1. LN (Ewing, Mutzbauer, Brown, Parada). PHS (Serrone). Records: LN 7-1, PHS 1-2.
Louisburg 5, Heritage Christian 1
North Kansas City 10, Ruskin 0. NKC (Glass 3, Heyer 2, Bates, Croucher, Kosinska, Platz, Weddington; shutout by Johnson). Records: NKC 1-3, RUS 0-4.
Oak Park 2, William Chrisman 1. OP (Solorio, Mortelli). WC (LaRoche). Records: OP 5-2, WC 4-2.
Piper 5, Turner 0
SM West 1, SM East 0. SMW (Luginsland; shutout by Dvorak). Records: SMW 1-4, SME 1-2.
Warrensburg 6, Center 2. WAR (Ward 2, Russell 2, Moses, Adams). CEN (Cook 2).
KANSAS CITY CLASSIC TOURNAMENT
Pembroke Hill 2, Barstow 0. PH (Salzman, Peterson; shutout by Harvey, Leuschen). Records: PH 5-2, BAR 1-4.
St. Pius X 2, Truman 1. SPX (Ervie 2). TRU (Lessarie). Records: SPX 4-4, TRU 3-3.
Wednesday’s results
Pembroke Hill 2, St. Pius X 0. PH (Peterson, Washington; shutout by Harvey). Records: PH 4-2, SPX 3-4.
Truman 2, Barstow 1. TRU (Black, Toczek). BAR (Matulq). Records: TRU 3-2, BAR 1-3.
Softball
De Soto 5-4, Baldwin 2-16
Olathe East 1-7, Lawrence 0-0
Olathe Northwest 8, Lawrence Free State 4
Olathe South 5-14, Olathe North 1-2
Piper 13-11, Bishop Ward 3-2
SM East 29, SM West 27
SM North 6, Leavenworth 2
Boys tennis
Belton 8, Grandview 1. No. 1 singles: Reji, GRA, d. Costabile, BEL, 8-3. No. 1 doubles: Costabile/Rasmussen, BEL, d. Reji/Quiñones, GRA, 8-3.
Bishop Seabury 5, Lincoln Prep 4. No. 1 singles: Hanna, BISH, d. Cardona, LP, 8-3. No. 1 doubles: Hanna/Bayliss, BISH, d. Cardona/Henry, 8-3.
Grain Valley 7, Excelsior Springs 2. No. 1 singles: Forstner, ES, d. Frye, GV, 8-5. No. 1 doubles: Campbell/Schnurr, GV, d. Forstner/Rogers, ES, 9-8 (7-5).
LS North 7, LS West 2. No. 1 singles: French, LSN, d. Hess, LSW, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5. No. 1 doubles: Hess/Gerdes, LSW, d. Leslie/McGurk, LSN, 8-2.
O’Hara 8, Warrensburg 1. No. 1 singles: House, OH, d. Sung, WAR, 8-5. No. 1 doubles: House/Eckart, OH, d. Powers/Conley, WAR, 8-4.
Pembroke Hill 7, Barstow 2. No. 1 singles: Frye, BAR, d. Bortnick, PH, 10-3. No. 1 doubles: Bortnick/Turtledove, PH, d. Frye/Gondi, BAR, 8-3.
