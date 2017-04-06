Kansas City high school all-star basketball games set for Friday

A high school basketball all-star event will celebrate its 20th anniversary Friday with two matchups featuring some of the top area players from both sides of the state line.
The Kansas vs. Missouri High School All-Star Challenge will tip off with a girls game at 6 p.m. at Shawnee Mission South, followed by the boys game at 7:30 p.m.
The rosters for both games are comprised of exclusively seniors, as selected by the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association.
A dunk contest will take place during halftime of the boys game. Pembroke Hill’s Curtis Lewis, O’Hara’s Arinze Mgbemena, St. James Academy’s Zach Thornhill and Blue Valley Northwest’s JaMichael Morgan are slated to participate.
Tickets to the events are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
