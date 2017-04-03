High school results for April 3

High schools
Boys golf
St. Pius X 156, Bishop LeBlond 158. Medalists: Elling, SPX, 35; Lierz, BLB, 35. At Hodge Park, par 35.
COLUMBIA CLASSIC
In Columbia, Mo.; at Gustin GC, par 70
Top three and area team scores: 1. Chaminade, 298 (won on scorecard tiebreaker); 2. Columbia Rock Bridge, 298; 3. De Smet, 301; 4. Rockhurst, 310; 6. Lee’s Summit, 312; 7. Lee’s Summit West, 319; 8. Lee’s Summit North, 322. Top individuals: 1. Steelman, CRB, 70; 2. Eaton, LS, 71; T3. Knoesel, CRB, 73; T3. Klingler, DS, 73; T3. Parker, Father Toltan Catholic, 73; T3. Walsh, CHAM, 73.
GRAIN VALLEY EAGLE INVITATIONAL
At Adams Pointe, par 72
Top three and area team scores: 1. Marshall, 351; 2. Warrensburg, 366; 3. Grain Valley, 367; 6. O’Hara, 383; 7. Harrisonville, 404; 9. Odessa, 447. Top individuals: 1. Weaver, MAR, 77; 2. Simmons, Boonville, 82; T3. Holden, HAR, 85; T3. Sims, MAR, 85; T3. Wilkins, WAR, 85.
Girls soccer
Blue Springs South 2, Raymore-Peculiar 1
Kearney 9, Raytown 0. KEA (Logan 2, Hollis 2, Williams 2, Jones, Kelly, Adkins; shutout by Weidmaier). Records: KEA 2-3, RAY 0-5.
Pembroke Hill 10, Lincoln Prep 0. PEM (Peterson 4, Salzman 3, Sachs, Kahl, Legg; shutout by Harvey, Leuschen). Records: PEM 3-2, LP 3-3.
Summit Christian Academy 10, Heritage Christian Academy 0. SCA (Ginther 7, Gronberg, Cofield, Painter).
Boys tennis
Grain Valley 6, Blue Springs 3. No. 1 singles: Summers, BLSP, d. Arnold, GV, 10-4. No. 1 doubles: Summers/Warner, BLSP, d. Campbell/Schnurr, GV, 8-3.
Platte County 9, Grandview 0. No. 1 singles: Kunz, PC, d. Reji, GRA, 8-2. No. 1 doubles: Kunz/Klopfer, PC, d. Reji/Quiñones, GRA, 8-0.
