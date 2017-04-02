SM East golfer loses tiebreaker, places second at Drive, Chip and Putt Championships

Shawnee Mission East sophomore Andy Scholz went from winning a team state championship last spring to competing at the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship in Augusta, Ga., less than a year later.
Scholz, who won the Midwest Regional event in the fall, competed in the Boys 14-15 division Sunday at Augusta National.
He almost won again, as his 23 points tied with champion Mason Quagliata of Scottsdale, Ariz., for first place. But when the two went back to putt on hole No. 18 for the tiebreaker, Quagliata clinched the victory with a putt that rolled to within a foot.
Scholz finished second in driving and bested the 10-man field in chipping with a low aggregate of 10 feet 9 inches for 10 points.
On the tournament’s official website, Scholz had listed chipping as his weakest of the three skills. But his performance, specifically on the second chip of the day, made the Golf Channel swoon on Twitter.
“It doesn’t get any better than this,” read the tweet, which featured a video of Scholz chipping his shot into the hole with ease. “Andrew Scholz finds the bottom of the cup.”
It doesn't get any better than this! Andrew Scholz finds the bottom of the cup ⤵ pic.twitter.com/e21cquDnyI— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 2, 2017
Scholz’s best drive of two attempts traveled 282.3 yards. His putting aggregate of 6 feet 6 inches was sixth in his age group.
Full results can be found here.
Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3
Comments