April 1, 2017 6:25 PM

The Kansas City Star’s All-Metro girls basketball team for 2016-17

By Sam McDowell

and Maria Torres

FIRST TEAM

Hunter Bentley, Bishop Miege, senior

As a four-year starter, Bentley was the main offensive catalyst in Bishop Miege’s fourth consecutive Class 4A-Division I title run averaging 17.7 points. She also helped hold opponents to 40 points per game.

Abby Hipp, St. Pius X, senior

While leading the Warriors to a second-place finish in Missouri Class 4, Hipp averaged a double-double with 14.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. She holds school records for field goals, rebounds and assists and will play for Missouri State.

Courtnie Lewis, Belton, senior

A two-time finalist for the DiRenna Award, Lewis posted 22.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent from the floor. She will attend Eastern Michigan.

Chandler Prater, North Kansas City, sophomore

In just two seasons, Prater is already a two-time selection for the Suburban White Conference player of the year. As a sophomore, she tallied 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Sereena Weledji, St. Thomas Aquinas, junior

In leading her team to a second straight Class 5A title, Weledji averaged 11.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. In the championship game, she scored just nine points but grabbed a game-high 10 boards as the Aquinas defense held Maize to 20.5 percent shooting.

SECOND TEAM

Breon Gunnels, Southeast, senior

Aaliyah Johnson, Lee's Summit North, senior

Claire Lock, Lee’s Summit, junior

DejaNae Roebuck, Olathe South, senior

Sydney Wilson, Olathe East, senior

